The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Buffalo Bisons 7-6 in their final game at PNC Field this season.

Will Warren recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts, Aaron Palensky smoked a homer to tie it, and Andres Chaparro recorded the go-ahead sacrifice fly to win it.

Buffalo got on the board in the first inning. Rafael Lantigua drew a walk as the first batter of the game. An RBI double from Damiano Palmegiani gave them a 1-0 advantage.

The RailRiders tied things up in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jesus Bastidas rocketed a single up the middle for his second hit of the game. He moved over to second on a balk and to third on a wild pitch. Bastidas raced home on another wild pitch to make the game one apiece.

In the top of the ninth inning, Jamie Ritchie smoked a home run to left for a late 2-1 lead. Leo Jimenez and Cam Eden hit back-to-back doubles to drive in another run. After Eden stole third, a sacrifice fly brought him home to make it 4-1.

SWB threatened quickly in the bottom half. Josh Breaux led off with a base hit and Jake Lamb walked to reach. Aaron Palensky launched his first Triple-A homer to tie things up at four.

The contest moved into extras for the second night in a row. Palmegiani began at second as the pace-of-play runner and scored on an RBI single from Steward Berroa for a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom half, the RailRiders were there once more. Nelson Medina was the inherited runner on second. He raced home on a groundout to tie things again at five.

Cam Eden began the 11th out on second and scored on Rafael Lantigua’s single giving Buffalo another lead.

SWB was there to make it 6-6 in the home half. Bastidas doubled in Chaparro to tie it again. The RailRiders had the bases loaded but couldn’t drive in another.

After holding Buffalo quiet in the twelfth, the RailRiders were hungry to get the win in front of their home crowd one final time. Medina started on second and Carlos Narvaez was given an intentional walk to reach. Franchy Cordero loaded the bases with his free pass. Chaparro drove a sacrifice fly into left to walk things off for the RailRiders. They finished with a 7-6 victory to end their home season.

Frankie Montas pitched a one-run inning in his first Major League rehab appearance, striking out two. Will Warren took over tossing the next five scoreless. Warren struck out ten, a career-high for the Yankees #10 prospect. Michael Gomez and Matt Bowman each had a clean frame. Zach Greene gave up three in the ninth. Aaron McGarity allowed two unearned runs in extras. Clay Aguilar (W, 1-1) was lights out in in his inning and two thirds striking out two.

Zach Thompson worked five scoreless innings for Buffalo to start. Hayden Juenger gave up the three-run shot in the ninth inning. Troy Watson allowed the unearned run in the tenth and eleventh, and Paul Fry (L, 5-3) let up the go-ahead run in the twelfth.

The RailRiders wrapped up the season at PNC Field but still have six more games to go to finish out the summer. SWB will travel to take on the Syracuse Mets beginning on Tuesday.