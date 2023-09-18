🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK – Hailey Bartron and Cali Wintermute each scored a goal as Tunkhannock defeated Holy Redeemer 2-0 in a Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey match on Monday.

Nora Rickaby had four saves in goal to record the shutout for the Tigers.

Marissa Miller had 28 saves for Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Area 5, Hazleton Area 0

Nina Angeli scored four goals as Wyoming Area defeated host Hazleton Area.

Also scoring for the Warriors was Lucia Campenni.

Rylee Muniz made three saves in goal for Wyoming Area, while Hazleton Area’s Gretchen Darr had 14.

BOYS SOCCER

MMI 1, Notre Dame 1

MMI’s Alex Composto scored a second half goal to tie the game as the Preppers tied Notre Dame.

Evan Pedri assisted on Composto’s goal.

Jared Freeman scored for Notre Dame.

Girls Tennis

Dallas 4, Valley West 0

Cat Finn, Mahi Dhol and Natalie Vincelli all scored singles victories in a match shortened by rain.

Dallas’ Sam Alaimo and Juliana Konnick combined at doubles for a win, while Ann Dorofeeva and Carolina Podskoch were up 6-4, 5-5 in their match against Emily Bolan and Anna Norvrocki.

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Alanna Gilchrist, Theresa Khoudary and Addison Rosenko all scored singles wins as Holy Redeemer swept Pittston Area.

Amanda Zemetro and Julia Gilchrist combined at No. 1 doubles and Janelle Sando and Gabby Marosevitch combined at No. 2 doubles to complete the sweep for the Royals.

LOCAL COLLEGES

MEN’S GOLF

King’s 316, Lycoming 362

Bryce Burgit and Michael Conflitti tied for medalists honors, each shooting a 75, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club to lead King’s past Lycoming.

Also scoring for King’s were J.P. Gilroy (79) and Roman Citro (87).

The Monarchs are back at Wyoming Valley Country Club for a tri-match on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with a scheduled tee time of 1 p.m. to take on Misericordia and Wilkes.

Wilkes takes first at tri-match

Wilkes continued its fine play this fall taking home first place with a tri-match at the University of Scranton and Misericordia University at Glenmaura National Golf Club.

Wilkes finished with a team score of 323, while Scranton claimed second place with a score of 338 and Misericordia third at 354. The Colonels stand 5-1 overall in match play this fall.

Cole Jungwirth topped all Colonel finishers carding a 78 (+7) for second place overall. Matthew Carlson and Trevor DuBoff each shot an 80 while Max Cocchi (85) and Brian Hough (92) rounded out the Wilkes finishers.

Misericordia’s Brett Herman took home medalist honors shooting a round-low 76 (+5). Liam Burtis led Scranton with a 79.

Wilkes is back on the course next Tuesday with a dual match at King’s College at the Wyoming Valley Country Club starting at 1 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Tunkhannock 2, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0`–0

Tunkhannock`0`1`1`0`–2

Scoring: Second Quarter: 1. T, Hailey Bartron (Eryn Schmeckenbecher), 4:28. Third Quarter: 2. T, Cali Wintermute (UA), :15.

Shots: HR 5, T 37. Saves: HR (Marissa Miller) 28, T (Nora Rickaby) 4. Corners: HR 4, T 12.

Wyoming Area 5, Hazleton Area 0

Wyoming Area`2`1`1`1`–5

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0`–0

Scoring: First Quarter: 1. WA, Nina Angeli (UA), 5:49; 2. WA, Angeli (Juliana Gonzales), 3:22. Second Quarter: 3. WA, Angeli (Lyla Rehill), 11:29. Third Quarter: 4. WA, Angeli (UA), 14:10. Fourth Quarter: 5. WA, Lucia Campenni (Rehill), 7:22.

Shots: WA 23, HA 3. Saves: WAS (Rylee Muniz) 3, HA (Gretchen Darr) 14.

BOYS SOCCER

MMI 1, Notre Dame 1

MMI`0`1`0`–1

Notre Dame`1`0`0`–1

Scoring: First Half: 1. ND, Jared Freeman (Angel Pincay), 39:18. Second Half: 2. MMI, Alex Composto (Evan Pedri), 9:57.

Shots: MMI 18, ND 12. Saves: MMI (Reed Floryshak) 11, ND (Matthew Ahnert) 17. Corners: MMI 3, ND 8.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 4, Valley West 0

Singles: No. 1: Cat Finn (D) def. Kaila Reisinger, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Mahi Dhol (D) def. Addison Wood, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3: Natalie Vincelli (D) def. Julia Steele, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1: Sam Alaimo-Juliana Konnick (D) def. Emily Bolan-Anna Novrocki, 6-4, 5-5 (stopped due to rain).

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: No. 1: Alanna Gilchrist (HR) def. Ayla Krieger, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2: Theresa Khoudary (HR) def. Laura Farber, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3: Addison Rosenko (HR) def. Emily Hannon, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: No. 1: Amanda Zemetro/Julia Gilchrist (HR) def. Jayda Eike-Abigail Kovac, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2: Janelle Sando-Gabby Marosevitch (HR) def.