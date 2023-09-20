🔊 Listen to this

Chance Hall’s second-half goal was all Hanover Area needed to beat Pittston Area, as the Hawkeyes held on for a 1-0 victory over the Patriots in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer matchup.

After a scoreless first half, Hall beat Pittston Area keeper Kaden Rowan for the score, holding up as the game-winner. Hall’s goal was assisted by Jakob Rutkoski.

Noah Dewey made 12 saves for Hanover Area, while Rowan finished with four saves in net for the Patriots.

Lake-Lehman 2, Holy Redeemer 1

The Black Knights took a lead into halftime and held on down the stretch to beat Redeemer.

Hunter Palka and Ben Wnuk each scored in the first half for Lake-Lehman, with Andrew Mathes assisting on Palka’s goal. Wnuk’s score broke a 1-1 tie after Holy Redeemer’s Mark Atherton got the Royals on the board in the first half.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 8, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Lola Wojciechowski had a monster game for the Spartans, scoring five goals and assisting on two others in a rout of Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wojciechowski scored all four of Valley West’s first-half goals, and added one more in the second half while also assisting on goals scored by Alissa Laudenslager and Madison Warnack. Abby Singer added a goal for the Spartans.

Lake-Lehman 6, Tunkhannock 1

Ashley Hudak scored a hat trick to lead the Black Knights past Tunkhannock.

Hudak also assisted on the game’s first goal, scored by Betsy DiGiovanni, before scoring three goals of her own. Ava Blazes and Brynleigh Bennett each added a goal for Lake-Lehman.

Paige Adams scored the lone goal for Tunkhannock to avoid the shutout. Piper Robinson made 17 saves for the Tigers.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 0

The Patriots scored once in each quarter and shut down the Tigers to seal the win.

Maddie Karp scored twice for Pittston Area, while Jaiden Jadus and Julia Homschek each scored once. Kassie Kobi assisted on Homschek’s goal.

Norah Rickaby made 19 saves for Tunkhannock.

Wallenpaupack 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Six different players scored for the Buckhorns in a shutout of Nanticoke Area.

Aubrey Folk, Jaime Stella, Allison Sterner, Grace Lake, Jillian Tait and Olivia Karp each scored for Wallenpaupack. Tait also led the team with two assists.

Abington Heights 10, Hanover Area 1

The Comets burst out to a five-goal lead in the first quarter on their way to a win over Hanover Area.

The score was 5-0 Abington after one quarter, and 9-0 at halftime. Madison Zalewski had four goals and an assist for Abington, while Peyton Pallman had two goals and an assist.

Paige Engleman scored Hanover Area’s only goal with time running out in the final quarter, with an assist from Audri Mangan.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a sweep of Wyoming Valley West. Set scores were 25-4, 25-8 and 25-5 in favor of Berwick.

Zoey Force had a strong performance for Berwick, tallying eight aces and 22 service points. Makayla Brown had 15 assists, Grace Robbins had five kills and Julia Rauch had three aces and eight service points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-0 with the win.

Lake-Lehman 3, Hazleton Area 0

Lehman pulled out two close sets before rolling through the third to a sweep of Hazleton Area.

The Black Knights won the first two sets 26-24 and 25-22 before a more comfortable 25-10 win in the third set clinched the match.

Ella Wilson had 14 kills to lead Lake-Lehman, along with seven assists and three blocks. Hailey Corey had seven kills, 11 assists and 10 service points. Ava Greene had 10 digs and three aces, and Izzy Maopolski added two aces.

Lynzee Buglio had seven kills, 11 digs and nine service points for Hazleton Area.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, Hanover Area 1

The Warriors swept all three singles matches to earn the victory over Hanover Area.

Wins from Cadance Cable, Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison clinched the overall win for Wyoming Area.

Hanover Area’s lone point came from the doubles team of Jenna Harmonosky and Nanci Major, who won their match in straight sets.

GOLF

Crestwood 161, Dallas 162

Despite having the lowest scorer on the course, Dallas fell just a stroke shy on Tuesday, losing to Crestwood.

Charlie Letwinsky earned medalist honors with a 35, one under par for the course, but Crestwood had two golfers break 40: Derek Johnson (38) and Tommy Biscotti (39).

Sienna Smith added a 41 and Luke Joseph a 43 for the Comets. Brad Kugler and Ryan Roman shot matching 41s for Dallas, and Peyton VanValkenburgh shot a 45.

BOYS SOCCER

Hanover Area 1, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Hanover Area`0`1 — 1

Second half: 1. HAN Chance Hall (Jakob Rutkoski), 29:00.

Shots: PA 14, HAN 8. Saves: PA 4 (Kaden Rowan), HAN 12 (Noah Dewey). Corner kicks: not reported.

Lake-Lehman 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Holy Redeemer`1`0 — 1

Lake-Lehman`2`0 — 2

First half: 1. LL Hunter Palka (Andrew Mathes), 25:12; 2. HR Mark Atherton, 22:15; 3. LL Ben Wnuk, 7:14.

Shots: HR 12, LL 13. Saves: HR 6 (Tyler Tarnalicki), LL 6 (Andrew Chapple). Corners: HR 3, LL 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 8, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`4`4 — 8

First half: 1. WVW Lola Wojciechowski (Meghan Singer), 36:14; 2. WVW Wojciechowski, 27:16; 3. WVW Wojciechowski 21:45; 4. WVW Wojciechowski 3:19. Second half: 1. WVW Alissa Laudenslager (Wojciechowski), 37:34; 2. WVW Wojciechowski, 23:06; 3. WVW Madison Warnack (Wojciechowski), 21:12; 4. WVW Abby Singer (Jordyn Dermody) 2:53.

Shots: WBA 7, WVW 25. Saves: WBA 9 (Kathryn Buczynski, Nancy Galeno), WVW 4 (Lily Shymanski, Grace Lopez). Corners: WBA 2, WVW 5.

Lake-Lehman 6, Tunkhannock 1

Tunkhannock`0`1 — 1

Lake-Lehman`3`3 — 6

First half: 1. LL Betsy DiGiovanni (Ashley Hudak), 17:47; 2. LL Hudak (DiGiovanni), 15:36; 3. LL Ava Blazes (Gracie Bucknavage), 9:04. Second half: 1. LL Hudak (Erica Moyer), 19:51; 2. LL Hudak (Blazes), 8:12; 3. LL Brynleigh Bennett (Carly Rittenhouse), 5:43. 4. TUN Paige Adams, 5:12.

Shots: TUN 4, LL 23. Saves: TUN 17 (Piper Robinson), LL 3 (Addie Letukas, Haley Makarewicz). Corners: TUN 1, LL 12.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 0

Pittston Area`1`1`1`1 — 4

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter: 1. PA Jaiden Jadus, 9:59. Second quarter: 1. PA Maddie Karp, 10:21. Third quarter: 1. PA Karp, 11:45. Fourth quarter: 1. PA Julia Homschek (Kassie Kobi), 1:02.

Shots: PA 23, TUN 1. Saves: PA 1 (Sam Thomas), TUN 19 (Norah Rickaby). Corners: PA 9, TUN 1.

Wallenpaupack 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Wallenpaupack`0`2`1`3 — 6

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second quarter: 1. WAL Aubrey Folk (Jillian Tait), 9:47; 2. WAL Jaime Stella (Hunter Myers), 9:06. Third quarter: 1. WAL Allison Sterner (Stella), 4:00. Fourth quarter: 1. WAL Grace Lake (Tait), 13:04; 2. WAL Tait (Stella), 10:36; 3. WAL Olivia Karp (Lake) 3:30.

Shots: WAL 25, NAN 1. Saves: WAL 1, NAN 19. Corners: WAL 7, NAN 7.

Abington Heights 10, Hanover Area 1

Abington Heights`5`4`1`0 — 10

Hanover Area`0`0`0`1 — 1

First quarter: 1. AH Madison Zalewski (Marygrace Sabatini), 11:02; 2. AH Zalewski, 7:44; 3. AH Peyton Pallman (Kaylyn Elliot), 6:41; 4. AH Zalewski (Sabatini), 0:01. Second quarter: 1. AH Sabatini (Pallman), 13:08; 2. AH Olivia Kasper Kouicz (Elliot), 5:07; 3. AH Elliot (Sophia Policare), 1:33; 4. AH Zalewski (Sabatini) 0:12. Third quarter: 1. AH Kylie Kenoe (Catalina Mathies), 4:52. Fourth quarter: 1. HAN Paige Engleman (Audri Mangan), 0:09.

Shots: AH 26, HAN 1. Saves: AH 0 (Emma Newman), HAN 16 (Ava Malacarne). Corners: AH 6, HAN 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Area 4, Hanover Area 1

Singles: 1. Candace Cable (WA) def. Mia Harmonosky 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Emma Kratz (WA) def. Jillian Genetti 6-1, 6-1; 3. Sarah Willison (WA) def. Daryelin Moreno 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Jenna Harmonosky/Nanci Major (HAN) def. Morgan Slusser/Natalie Leibman 6-2, 6-4; 2. Emily Shulde/Selena Nova (HAN) def. Willow Lyons/Melissa Rumbel 6-0, 6-0.