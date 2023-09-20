🔊 Listen to this

TUNNEL HILL — Lake-Lehman earned the two-goal lead that it carried from early in the second half into the fourth quarter.

Once facing a multiple-goal deficit, however, Lackawanna Trail kept charging and the Black Knights too often found themselves retreating.

The Lions never stopped until Greta Krimmel had both scored the goal that forced overtime and the one that decided the battle of Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class A field hockey contenders, lifting them over visiting Lake-Lehman, 4-3.

“It’s unacceptable,” Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski said after Lackawanna Trail scored the tying goal with 1:10 left and the winner midway through the 10-minute, sudden-death overtime. “I think after their second goal, we were playing not to lose rather than to win.

“There’s a huge difference in all sports, but in field hockey when you start to move backward like you’re trying not to lose, then you’re in trouble. I believe that’s what we did and that’s what I told the girls.”

Lackawanna Trail scored on the game’s first shot, just 1:11 in when Lena Ryon dribbled through the defense just outside the circle and placed a pass to Krimmel open on the right side. Krimmel sent a shot toward the goal where the on-rushing Ryon deflected it into the cage.

Lake-Lehman was in control from there, building its 3-1 lead by outshooting Lackawanna Trail 7-2 and limiting the Lions to one penalty corner for more than 30 minutes.

Both defenses were effective in limiting chances, but, other than a stretch when the Lions were first building their comeback momentum, both offenses were efficient in converting their chances.

“I think both teams played good games,” Lipski said. “It’s exciting for fans when more goals are scored, but I think we have some marking to work on.”

After falling behind by two goals, Lackawanna Trail had statistical advantages of 12-3 in shots and 10-3 in penalty corners.

“When you’re ahead, 3-1, you should never lose,” Lipski said. “I was not happy with this performance. I thought the first three quarters, we played well and we adjusted the grass very well.”

Gracie James converted Bella DeCesaris assists for the first and last Lake-Lehman goals.

James was set up along with one defender in front of the goal both times. She redirected the ball on a hard DeCesaris pass from 25 yards out late in the first quarter. Early in the third, James controlled a pass, spun and scored with a reverse shot.

In between, Sage Morgan converted an Ava Klopp pass to score on a penalty corner.

Lackawanna Trail coach Laura Evans reminded her team not to slow down – and how fast it had scored to begin the game.

“Sometimes, we can be our own worst enemy,” Evans said. “When we get down, we get in our heads and prevent ourselves from moving forward.

“So, we’ve been focusing on our body language and our communication on the field.”

Ryon’s second goal got the comeback started on a Nora Evans assist.

Krimmel scored the last two goals on assists from sisters Megan and Lauren Fahey.

Megan Fahey dribbled through traffic into the top of the circle where she zipped a diagonal pass to Krimmel wide open to the left of the goal for the score with 1:10 left.

“I saw an opening and I was there just in case,” Krimmel said. “ … We’re all playing smart and doing our part as a team.”

Lauren Fahey’s pass got Krimmel open on the left wing, inside the circle. Krimmel took her time before ripping the winner with 5:05 left.

Lackawanna Trail has been in overtime in three of its first five games. And there could be more close contests ahead as the Lions (2-0-1 in division, 3-0-2 overall) and Black Knights (2-1, 3-2) battle with 2022 state finalist Wyoming Area in Class A and add teams like Honesdale, Wyoming Valley West and Crestwood into the mix for the WVC Division 1 race.

WVC DIVISION 1 FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 4, Lake-Lehman 3 (overtime)

Lake-Lehman`1`1`1`0`0 — 3

Lackawanna Trail`1`0`0`2`1 — 4

First — 1, LT, Lena Ryon (Greta Krimmel) 13:49. 2, LL, Gracie James (Bella DeCesaris) 2:26. Second – 3, LL, Sage Morgan (Ava Klopp) 11:12. Third – 4, LL, James (DeCesaris) 13:04. Fourth – 5, Ryon (Nora Evans) 13:41; 6, Krimmel (Megan Fahey) 1:10. Overtime – 7, Krimmel (Lauren Fahey) 5:05.

Shots at goal — LL 9, LT 15. Goalie saves — LL 8 (Ruby Sorber), LT 3 (Payton Laytos 3 in 41:52, Keira Mulhern 0 in 23:43). Penalty corners — LL 5, LT 12.