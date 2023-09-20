🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders opened their final series of the year with an uplifting win.

Trailing by two runs headed into the ninth inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke through with seven runs in the final frame, highlighted by a decisive three-run homer by Jake Lamb in a 10-5 win at Syracuse.

With three home runs on the night, the RailRiders set a franchise record for home runs for the second straight season. They have hit 214 with five games remaining after hitting 212 in 2022.

A single and a catcher’s interference call set up an RBI double by Andres Chaparro to open the ninth and pull the RailRiders within 5-4.

Lamb then delivered with his sixth home run of the season, knocking one over the fence in right-center to put the RailRiders ahead for good.

It didn’t stop there as Josh Breaux followed with a solo shot and Franchy Cordero, who led off the inning, came up with his second hit of the frame to make it 9-5. Jamie Westbrook added an RBI single for the 10th run of the game.

The game had been tied 3-3 for most of the night as the teams traded runs in the second inning. Breaux’s first homer of the game drove in two runs and Carlos Narvaez followed a Nelson Medina triple with a base hit for a 3-0 lead.

But the Mets answered with two home runs of their own in the home half, getting a two-run blast from Jose Peroza and a tying shot from Jaylen Palmer. Syracuse took the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Wyatt Young and Danny Mendick each drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Josh Maciejewski picked up the win in relief. Starter Clayton Beeter, Matt Krook and Maciejewski allowed just four hits but walked eight.