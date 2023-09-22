🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole retired the first 16 hitters and pitched eight outstanding innings to strengthen his Cy Young Award credentials as the New York Yankees stayed over .500 with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Cole (14-4) allowed a run and two hits in his longest outing since pitching a two-hit shutout against Minnesota on April 16. He struck out nine, walked none and permitted two baserunners while lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.75.

Cole won his fourth straight decision since getting tagged for six runs in an 8-1 loss to Boston on Aug. 19. He also allowed two runs or fewer for the major league-best 25th time this year and improved to 8-3 following a New York loss.

Cole reached 200 innings for the second straight season and sixth time overall. He also is the only pitcher to reach the mark in five seasons since 2017.

Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer four batters in against Jose Berríos (11-11), Aaron Judge and Estevan Florial added RBI doubles and the Yankees avoided a three-game sweep.

Toronto had its five-game winning streak stopped and is a half-game ahead of Texas and Seattle for the second of three American League wild-card spots.

Cole lost his perfect game bid on his 69th pitch when Alejandro Kirk doubled to right-center. After allowing the hit, Cole struck out Kevin Kiermaier and retired former Houston teammate George Springer.

Cole got two more strikeouts in the seventh by fanning Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider to end the inning at 88 pitches.

Cole allowed his second hit when Matt Chapman started the eighth with a double. Chapman ended the shutout bid by scoring on a wild pitch, but Cole retired Whit Merrifield and Kirk as Clay Holmes warmed up.

Holmes allowed two runs in the ninth on an RBI fielder’s choice by pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr and a fielding error by Gleyber Torres.

Trying to avoid their first losing season since 1992, the Yankees moved to 78-77 with nine games remaining and avoided getting swept at home by Toronto for the second time in three seasons.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS — Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer and Blake Perkins added a solo shot, leading Milwaukee to a victory over St. Louis in the final game of a four-game series.

The Brewers’ magic number to clinch their second National League Central title in three years fell to three with nine games to play.

Milwaukee (87-66) could wrap up the division title as soon as Friday in Miami with another victory along with two Chicago Cubs losses. The number to just clinch a postseason berth is two over the Marlins.

The Brewers have won eight of their last 11 and 22 of their last 31 games. The Cardinals, now shut out 12 times this season, have lost seven of their last 11 games.

RAYS 5, ANGELS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot flared a run-scoring single to right field to complete a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and playoff-bound Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay, which holds the top AL wild card, started the day 2 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Baltimore, which holds the tiebreaker.

Pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez and Yandy Díaz started the ninth with singles off Angels closer Carlos Estévez (5-5). Ramírez went to third on Curtis Mead’s fly ball and scored to tie it at 4 on Isaac Paredes RBI single.

After Randy Arozarena struck out and Josh Lowe walked to load the bases, Margot delievered his opposite-field game-winning hit that handed Estévez his fourth blown save in 34 chances.