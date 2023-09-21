🔊 Listen to this

Mark Atherton’s huge game helped the Holy Redeemer boys soccer team erase a three-goal deficit in a 5-3 win over Pittston Area.

Atherton scored four of Redeemer’s five goals, including two penalty kicks, after Pittston Area raced out to a 3-0 first-half lead. Charles Schaffer also scored for the Royals.

Asher Nichols had two goals and an assist for Pittston Area. Sadiki Murindabangabo added a goal, and William Egan had two assists for the Patriots.

Lake-Lehman 6, Berwick 0

The Black Knights jumped out early and won big over Berwick.

Ben Wnuk had a hat trick for Lake-Lehman, who took a 4-0 lead over the Bulldogs heading into halftime. Evan Kaiser, Andrew Mathes and Vinny Sparacio each added a goal for Lake-Lehman.

MMI Prep 4, Nanticoke Area 2

Evan Pedri’s hat trick led the way for MMI Prep in a victory over Nanticoke Area.

Pedri also had an assist on the Preppers’ first goal, which was scored by Aiden Hosier. Adam Frask added an assist for MMI as well.

Ethan Ball scored twice for the Trojans, both times assisted by Giovanni Huertero.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 1, Hanover Area 0

A first-quarter goal from Kassie Kobi ended up being the only score in Pittston Area’s win.

With just under two minutes left in the quarter, Kobi beat the Hanover Area goalie to put Pittston in front. The goal was assisted by Jaiden Jadus.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Dallas 0

Addison Marcin scored twice as the Spartans shut down Dallas.

Both of Marcin’s goals came in the first quarter, giving Valley West a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Marcin also added an assist, and Laila Zdancewicz and Chelsea Kolesar each scored for the Spartans.

Davyn Bonvie made nine saves for Dallas.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

The Blue Knights didn’t drop a set in a convincing win over Crestwood, running their overall record to 12-0 in the process with their 64th straight Wyoming Valley Conference victory.

Singles wins were earned by Ilana Rosenthal, Lizzie Weaver and Kimi Li. Seminary also swept the doubles points, with wins by Elizabeth Moules and Addison Priebe, and Jophie Li and Sara Connors.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 0

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten on the season with a sweep of Hazleton Area.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-9 and 25-21 in favor of Berwick. Grace Robbins and Isabella Varvaglione had five kills each, while Kaylee Hacker had four kills and two blocks. Julia Troiani had 27 assists, three aces and 10 service points for Berwick.

Tunkhannock 3, Nanticoke 1

The Tigers defeated Nanticoke Area in four sets.

Tunkhannock won the first set 25-19, but the Trojans evened things up with a 27-25 win in the second set. The Tigers regrouped and won the final two sets 25-15 and 25-17 to seal the deal.

Piper Lukasavage had nine kills for Tunkhannock. Hayden Driscole had 13 digs, and Olivia Yuhas had 22 assists and 10 digs.

Claire Aufiero led the way for Nanticoke in the loss with nine kills, eight service points and three aces.

Dallas 3, MMI Prep 0

The Mountaineers breezed through MMI Prep in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-4, 25-5 and 25-9 for Dallas. Isabel Handley had 25 aces and 31 service points for the Mountaineers, while Izabela Makukova and Rowan Stanley each chipped in six kills.

Caitlin Lenahan had five service points for the Preppers.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 3

Pittston Area`3`0 — 3

Holy Redeemer`2`3 — 5

First half: 1. PA Asher Nichols (William Egan), 4:05; 2. PA Nichols (Egan), 7:30; 3. PA Sadiki Murindabangabo (Nichols), 14:53; 4. HR Mark Atherton, 36:43; 5. HR Atherton (Danny Limongelli).

Second half: 1. HR Atherton; 2. HR Charles Schaffer; 3. HR Mark Atherton.

Shots: PA 12, HR 12. Saves: PA 7 (Kaden Rowan), HR 9 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners: not reported.

Lake-Lehman 6, Berwick 0

Lake-Lehman`4`2 — 6

Berwick`0`0 — 0

First half: 1. LL Evan Kaiser (Ben Wnuk), 37:52; 2. LL Wnuk (Kaiser), 23:52; 3. LL Wnuk, 19:19; 4. LL Andrew Mathes, 9:37. Second half: 1. LL Vinny Sparacio 14:44; 2. LL Wnuk (Grayson Dieffenbacher), 13:56.

Shots: LL 21, BER 6. Saves: LL 4 (Andrew Chapple), BER 6 (Elijah McCreedy). Corners: LL 6, BER 1.

MMI Prep, Nanticoke Area 2

MMI Prep`2`2 — 4

Nanticoke Area`1`1 — 2

First half: 1. MMI Aiden Hosier (Evan Pedri), 18:29; 2. MMI Pedri, 16:20; 3. NAN Ethan Ball (Giovanni Huertero), 1:30. Second half: 1. MMI Pedri (Adam Frask), 17:20; 2. NAN Ball (Huertero), 16:32; 3. MMI Pedri, 10:36.

Shots: MMI 7, NAN 8. Saves: MMI 6 (Reed Floryshak), NAN 3 (Cameron Svetz, Liam Mullery). Corners: MMI 1, NAN 8.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittston Area 1, Hanover Area 0

Pittston Area`1`0`0`0 — 1

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter: PA Kassie Kobi (Jaiden Jadus), 1:54.

Shots: PA 20, HAN 1. Saves: PA 1 (Sam Thomas), HAN 19 (Ava Malacarne). Corners: PA 10, HAN 0.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`2`0`0`2 — 4

First quarter: 1. WVW Addison Marcin, 9:55; 2. WVW Marcin (Charlotte Yelen), 0:00. Fourth quarter: 1. WVW Laila Zdancewicz (Marcin), 6:57; 2. WVW Chelsea Kolesar (Zdancewicz), 3:35.

Shots: DAL 0, WVW 15. Saves: DAL 9 (Davyn Bonvie), WVW 0 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners: DAL 0, WVW 12.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Crestwood 0

Singles: 1. Ilana Rosenthal (SEM) def. Cameron Carlos 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lizzie Weaver (SEM) def. Ella Richards 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kimi Li (SEM) def. Paicey Clower 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Elizabeth Moules/Addison Priebe (SEM) def. Mary Kate Banford/Olivia Pesta 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jophie Li/Sara Connors (SEM) def. Jane Jenkins/Clover Newell 6-1, 6-1.