The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off by the Syracuse Mets 5-4 on Thursday night. Jesus Bastidas and Aaron Palensky homered in the loss. Mitch Spence finished the season with his 13th quality start.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early lead in the top of the first. Wilmer Difo drew a walk and stole second to get into scoring position. Andres Chaparro recorded his team-high 87th RBI of the season to send him home. An error allowed Chaparro to cross for a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse swung back in front in the third. Wyatt Young led off the frame with a solo home run traveling 391 feet. An RBI single from Danny Mendick tied things up at two apiece. Jonathan Arauz pushed in another run for a 3-2 advantage.

The RailRiders made it 4-3 with back-to-back jacks in the sixth. Bastidas smoked one 418 feet into left-center field. Palensky followed with his second in Triple-A in six games.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Young began with a double to right. Joe Suozzi sent him home on an RBI single to tie things again at four. Arauz came up in the clutch with a run-scoring knock to end the game for Syracuse.

Spence allowed just three runs in seven innings, striking out three. That put him at 29 starts in 163.0 innings and 153 total strikeouts, good for second in franchise history. Zach Greene tossed a clean eighth. Matt Bowman (L, 4-1) gave up the final two runs in the ninth.

Mike Vasil pitched four innings of two-run ball, with just one earned. He struck out eight. Hunter Parsons allowed two runs in his three frames. He struck out six. Anthony Kay (W, 5-1) followed with two scoreless.

The RailRiders take on the Mets Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Southpaw Edgar Barclay is slated for the start at 6:35 p.m.