I am dangerously approaching fade territory, folks.

I went 1-2 again last week: Kansas State lost outright as 6.5-point favorites and the Bengals just flat out stink. They’re on probation from my picks for a little while until I believe they’ve demonstrated value.

West Virginia won in the Backyard Brawl to keep me from going totally winless, but it was another losing week overall. To boot, through the first two weeks of the NFL season my picks in this column (or in our tlsportsbetting.com videos), I am 0-5.

Disgusting.

Betting on sports is a battle. We head out onto the battlefield and go to war, each and every Saturday and Sunday (and Thursday, and sometimes Friday and Monday, and later in the year Tuesday and Wednesday could be added).

I can’t win ’em all, but I’d sure like to try winning maybe once or twice.

I think this is the week for that, but if you’re reading this column the past couple weeks and thinking, “Man, this guy stinks — I should pick against him,” I won’t be mad.

Onwards and upwards.

Rice -2.5 vs. USF — Saturday, 4 p.m., ESPNU

There are six ranked games on the schedule this week, Saturday should be a great day of football, so naturally I’m looking at Rice.

The Owls (2-1, 3-0 against the spread) head to South Florida, where USF is coming off a bizarrely close game with mighty Alabama.

It feels almost disrespectful to bet against a team as a home underdog a week after taking one of college football’s powerhouses to the brink, but I’m going to do it.

Rice has won at Houston, they beat up on Texas Southern and their only loss was at Texas, an understandable one (Rice did cover that spread).

What intrigues me about this team is the infusion of genuine Power 5 talent into the mix — wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Ed and brother of Christian, transferred in from Nebraska and already has four touchdowns this year.

The Owls have another familiar name at quarterback in JT Daniels. Daniels, you may recall, started his career at USC and has made stops at Georgia and West Virginia before ending up at Rice.

It’s not been the expected career for the former five-star recruit, but Daniels has thrown eight touchdowns, seven of them in the wins over Houston and Texas Southern.

I don’t think South Florida will be able to keep up, and I think the Owls will pull out another cover this week.

South Alabama -16.5 vs. Central Michigan — 5 p.m., ESPN+

The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1, 1-2 ATS) welcome the Chippewas (1-2, 1-2 ATS) to town, and I like South Alabama to ride a serious momentum wave to a comfortable win here.

The Jags, after losing their opener to Tulane, rebounded with a win over Southeast Louisiana and then absolutely rolled through Oklahoma State last week on the road, winning 33-7 as a touchdown underdog.

Now, they could return home and wait for Central Michigan, coming off a 41-17 loss to Notre Dame.

The game was closer than that final score would indicate, that should be noted. But the Chippewas have now lost both their FBS games by 24 points with a loss to Michigan State in the opener, and needed a game-winning field goal to beat FCS New Hampshire after blowing a 14-point fourth quarter lead and surrendering 42 points.

It’s been a struggle on both sides of the ball this season for CMU, and a tough runner like La’Damian Webb (four touchdowns already, eight yards a carry) will certainly not be easy for the Chippewas defense.

South Alabama has gotten better with each passing week, and their defense has been particularly impressive, forcing seven turnovers through three games.

Jags roll at home.

Appalachian State vs. Wyoming OVER 42.5 — 7 p.m., CBS Sports

My reasoning on this one is simple, and almost purely based on numbers.

Appalachian State, through three games, is averaging just over 40 points a game. They’re also giving up 24 points per game.

Wyoming scored more than 30 points in their first two games before the offense sputtered a bit at Texas in a 31-10 loss. The Cowboys defense is giving up 27 points a game.

I know this isn’t exciting, so look at it like this: App State is scoring the ball very easily, and though they haven’t played any elite defenses yet, they’ve run up points on North Carolina and East Carolina, both FBS schools and neither one a slouch.

Wyoming’s defense is thoroughly middle of the pack, but they’ve played a tough schedule, with the aforementioned loss against Texas last week and a highlight win over Texas Tech in the opener.

For any college game, 42.5 is a low total. In this one? I love the over.

Miami Dolphins -6.5 vs. Denver Broncos — Sunday, 1 p.m.

I think this is the one that gets me a winner. I’ve said that before, but I have a feeling here.

The Dolphins won a shootout against the Chargers, and handled business against the Patriots — both spreads covered, both on the road.

Now they’ll have their home opener against a Broncos team that, while they might look a bit better than the dumpster fire that they were last year, are still 0-2. Favored at home against both the Raiders and Commanders, Denver lost them both.

Now the Broncos have to go to Miami and face the explosive Dolphins offense, with Tua at the controls and the combo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle making defenses miserable.

Denver’s defense has been pretty good, but the case could (and should) be made that the Raiders and Commanders don’t boast offenses anything like Miami’s.

My Dolphins Super Bowl champion ticket will get a little bit hotter this week.