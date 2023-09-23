Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — Statistically, Wyoming Valley West came into Friday with the best defense in the division, allowing just a shade over 10 points per game.
Dallas covered that amount in less than five minutes.
The seemingly impenetrable Wyoming Valley West defense finally met its match in Dallas. The Mountaineers quickly minced the Spartans in a 45-0 shutout to remain undefeated at the midway point of the season.
“The nice thing is there’s a fine line of being able to do the pace that we are at and go fast without losing the physicality,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “It’s Dallas. We’ve got great defense, and we’ve got to be able to run the football.”
Dallas scored easily on its first seven possessions, racking up 45 points before the first half’s expiration.
It was the Dallas defense — specifically its defensive line — that stole the show and quieted Spartan Stadium’s cannons. Wyoming Valley West totaled 29 yards of total offense. It averaged 1.08 yards per carry.
“Before the season, we wanted to get a really tight team,” Dallas senior John Cummings said. “We knew we weren’t going to be very big. So we had to be very fast, very aggressive, very strong. We’ve carried that out very well, I’d say.”
Dylan Geskey and Zach Paczewski exploded for a pair of touchdowns on the ground and through the air, respectively. Geskey scored the first two touchdowns as part of a 72-yard rushing performance on eight carries. Paczewski caught four passes for 114 yards.
Quarterback Brady Zapoticky completed his first five passes for a total of 147 yards. When all was said and done, he finished 8-for-12 with three passing touchdowns and 189 yards. Zapoticky also had a rushing score.