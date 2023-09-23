🔊 Listen to this

PECKVILLE — Valley View sent a wave of rushers – both the type that chase passers and the ones who carry the football – at visiting Pittston Area Friday night.

The Cougars piled up 300 rushing yards, without a single player running more than seven times or gaining more than 74 yards, on the way to remaining unbeaten with a 41-7 romp in a non-league game at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Valley View had seven different players, six in the first half, hurry Pittston Area passers into incompletions or interceptions.

“Our game plan was to play some man coverage, go after them and force their hand a little bit,” Cougars coach Scot Wasilchak said. “We know their quarterback (Drew DeLucca) is a three-year starter. We wanted to try to put pressure on him. They have young receivers and we wanted to get up in their face a bit and we think that helped us.”

The game matched defending division champions, but the Cougars proved to be too strong up front for the Patriots, who had won their previous two games to get back to .500.

Valley View (5-0) plays in Division 1 of the Lackawanna Football Conference while Pittston Area (2-3) is getting ready to play nothing but its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 opponents the rest of the way.

“I thought after the last couple of weeks that we were improving, but we’ve got more work to do,” Pittston Area coach Nick Barbieri said.

Pittston Area had the best two threats of the scoreless first quarter, reaching the Valley View 32 twice.

The Cougars used big plays to quickly take control, scoring three touchdowns in 5:19 early in the second quarter.

Nick Kucharski’s 55-yard run on third-and-seven on the third play of the quarter got Valley View started.

Dominic Memo, one of five Cougars to take snaps at quarterback, ran 10 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring.

Christopher Savkov intercepted at midfield to end Pittston Area’s next drive, then scored on the first play. Savkov was open down the left sideline to pull in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Casey Malsberger.

The Patriots held the ball for just 43 seconds, then punted after three straight incompletions.

Valley View started at the 50 and scored in six plays on a 6-yard pass from Malsberger to Gianni Marino.

Pittston Area had a hurried field goal attempt miss wide to the left as time expired in the first half with Valley View up 21-0.

Memo ran 23 yards on a quarterback trap, Preston Reed ran 57 yards for a score and Memo passed to Kyle Rupp for the two-pointer to reach the mercy rule at 35-0 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

Pittston Area mixed in reserves and scored in eight plays. Backup quarterback Victor Narsavage passed 7 yards to Colton Lis for the touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Gabe Davis sprinted 65 yards for the final Valley View touchdown on the next play.

Valley View 41, Pittston Area 7

Pittston Area`0`0`0`7 — 7

Valley View`0`21`14`6 — 41

Second quarter

VV – Dominic Memo 10 run (Jacob Bekele kick), 10:49

VV – Christopher Savkov 48 pass from Casey Malsberger (Bekele kick), 9:12

VV – Gianni Marino 6 pass from Malsberger (Bekele kick), 5:30

Third quarter

VV – Memo 23 run (kick failed), 9:45

VV – Preston Reed 57 run (Kyle Rupp pass from Memo), 4:31

Fourth quarter

PA – Colton Lis 7 pass from Victor Narsavage (Gavin Wolfe kick), 11:54

VV – Gabe Davis 65 run (kneel down), 11:10

Team statistics`PA`VV

First downs`10`13

Rushes-yards`29-41`23-300

Passing yards`140`131

Total yards`181`431

Passing`11-28-1`9-14-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-32.2`3-29.0

Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-35`3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — PA, Narsavage 3-18, Brody Spindler 5-11, Aiden Brody 7-8, Xzayvier Blackshear 9-6, Geno Pugliese 3-4, Matt Walter 1-minus 1, Drew DeLucca 1-minus 5. VV, Reed 6-74, Nick Kucharski 2-67, Davis 1-65, Camyrn Higgins 7-47, Memo 2-33, Daniel Strasberger 1-19, Joey Valvano 1-0, Team 1-minus 1, Malsberger 2-minus 4.

PASSING — PA, DeLucca 7-22-1-75, Narsavage 4-6-0-65. VV, Malsberger 8-10-0-121, Memo 1-4-0-10.

RECEIVING – PA, Walter 5-56, Blake Jaworski 2-44, Billy Dessoye 1-14, Lucas Lopresto 1-12, Lis 1-7, Cieran Bilbow 1-7.

INTERCEPTIONS — VV, Savkov 1-2..