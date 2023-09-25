🔊 Listen to this

Europe’s Team captain Suzann Pettersen, right, and Carlota Ciganda pose with the trophy after winning the Solheim Cup in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, on Sunday.

CASARES, Spain — It took the home-crowd favorite to help Europe do just enough to keep the Solheim Cup.

With a big finish by Spaniard Carlota Ciganda on Sunday, the Europeans retained the Solheim Cup after securing a first-ever tie, 14-14, with the United States.

“There’s nothing like this,” Ciganda said. “To play in Spain in front of your home crowd, and to have my name being chanted, it’s really amazing, very special and just something that I won’t forget.”

The U.S. needed a win to get the trophy back after two consecutive losses against Europe in the top team event in women’s golf. It’s the first time Europe has secured three straight Solheim Cups against the United States.

The teams split the 12 decisive singles matches on the final day to finish tied with jubilant Europe keeping the trophy.

Ciganda, the only Spaniard in the European team, came up with two superb approach shots on the closing holes — including on the 145-yard par-3 17th — and made the near tap-in putts for consecutive birdies that secured the clinching 14th point for Europe.

She beat Nelly Korda 2 and 1 for her fourth straight victory after sitting out the opening session on Friday morning. She was the only player to win four matches this week.

Ciganda’s teammates raised her on their shoulders, and the celebration continued with champagne being splashed around by the Europeans.

“It was a team effort and I’m so proud of everyone,” Ciganda said. “I love the Solheim Cup and I love being in Spain. The cup stays where it belongs.”

Europe’s captain Suzann Pettersen, who four years ago made the winning putt to win the Solheim Cup as a player, raised the trophy in front of her squad. Ciganda then raised the cup high in front of the chanting fans at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain.

“I think it was meant to be,” said Pettersen, who earlier in the week said she felt like she needed to put the Spaniard on a “leash” to keep her grounded. “This is all Carlota, let her have it.”

Spanish King Felipe VI was at Finca Cortesin and helped present the trophy to the winners. He praised the players and gave Ciganda a hug.

The teams entered the final day tied 8-8 after the U.S. got off to its best start ever with a 4-0 win in the foursome matches on Friday morning, when Ciganda didn’t play, but saw Europe slowly rally during the weekend.

“This is a dream come true. We had a massive challenge ahead of us. Today we created history yet again in the Solheim Cup and these girls are legends,” said Pettersen, who added that she plans to be back as captain next year.

The Europeans arrived touted as the favorites after bringing an experienced squad to Spain, but the U.S. kept it close with a talented group of youngsters who had won big tournaments recently.

“I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, but it was a tie, and I think that’s a lot for this team to build off of, especially coming over here, coming into this environment with five rookies, a very young and inexperienced team,” U.S. captain Stacy Lewis said. “I mean, this week was really, really good for them.”

Each team won five matches on the final day, with two ties.

Leona Maguire defeated American rookie sensation Rose Zhang 4 and 3 in one of the most anticipated singles. The 20-year-old Zhang, considered one of the next top stars in golf, had a disappointing week and finished without a win in three matches.

Anna Nordqvist, also acting as a vice captain for Europe, beat Jennifer Kupcho 2 and 1 for her first win of the week. Swedish rookie Maja Stark defeated U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz 2 and 1, while Caroline Hedwall, one of the captain’s picks for Europe, beat Ally Ewing 2 up.

Hedwall was key in pulling Europe closer in the end by finishing her match with four birdies and an eagle in the last six holes.

“You know, I never give up, and I showed that today,” the 34-year-old Swede said. “I mean, I’m just so proud of myself and, wow, that was awesome.”

American Megan Khang won the opening pairing 1 up against Linn Grant; Danielle Kang had a 4-and-2 win over Charley Hull; Angel Yin beat Celine Boutier 2 and 1; and Lilia Vu defeated Madelene Sagstrom 4 and 3 for her first win of the week. Boutier, the highest-ranked European, lost all three matches she played.

The ties came between Andrea Lee and England’s Georgia Hall, and Cheyenne Knight and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh.

Europe had won consecutive Solheim Cups at Gleneagles, Scotland, in 2019, and Toledo, Ohio, in 2021.

Spain was hosting the Solheim Cup for the first time, 26 years after it hosted the men’s Ryder Cup at Valderrama. This year’s Ryder Cup is taking place in Rome next week.

It is the first time both events are held in back-to-back weeks in Europe.

They were held in consecutive weeks in 2002 when the Ryder Cup was postponed a year by the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The Solheim Cup was in Minnesota and the Ryder Cup was in England. The Solheim Cup will be played again in 2024 so both events are contested in opposite years.

Next year’s Solheim Cup will be at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Ryo Hisatsune of Japan posted a 5-under 66 to win the French Open by two shots Sunday over Jeff Winther of Denmark and Jordan Smith of England, his first victory on the European tour.

The 21-year-old Hisatsune started the final round four shots behind Smith and Ewen Ferguson at Le Golf National, and both fell back. Smith had a 73, while Ferguson opened with consecutive double bogeys. He made only one birdie in his round of 76.

Winther closed with a 65.

Rasmus Hojgaard, the runner-up a year ago, closed with a 68 and tied for fourth, three shots back.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Thongchai Jaidee won his second PGA Tour Champions title, beating Justin Leonard on the fourth playoff hole in the Pure Insurance Championship on Sunday when Leonard hooked his tee shot into a penalty area abutting the Pacific Ocean on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach.

Jaidee, a 53-year-old from Thailand, finished with a two-putt par while Leonard had to play his third shot from the tee box and made a double-bogey 7.

Jaidee closed with a 5-under 67 and Leonard shot 68 to finish at 14-under 202. They each parred the 18th on their first try in the playoff and traded birdies when they played it again. Jaidee got up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the par-3 17th to extend the playoff.

Arjun Atwal (69) was third, three shots back, and Paul Stankowski (70) was fourth at 10 under.

LIV GOLF

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole and won LIV Golf-Chicago on Sunday by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri.

DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. He began on the fourth hole under LIV’s shotgun start format, made his only bogey on the par-4 ninth and then reeled off four birdies in five holes.

It was the second win of the season on the Saudi-funded tour for DeChambeau, whose Crushers — including Lahiri — won the team competition by three shots. That means DeChambeau takes home $5.25 million — $4 million for the individual trophy.

Leishman shot 66. Lahiri, who started on the first hole in the final pairing with second-round leader Sebastian Munoz, bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall out of a tie with DeChambeau. Munoz closed with a 73.

Brooks Koepka, playing his final tournament before the Ryder Cup in Italy, shot 71 to finish at 5 under.

KORN FERRY TOUR

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Norman Xiong secured his PGA Tour card for next year, closing with a a 4-under 67 on Sunday for a four-shot victory in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the second-to-last event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

It was the second career Korn Ferry Tour win for Xiong, a 24-year-old who played in college at Oregon and battled a serious slump after turning pro in 2018. He finished at 10-under 274 on the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University.

Former U.S. Amateur champion Curtis Luck (66), Joe Highsmith (69) and Chris Petefish (70) tied for second.

Jake Knapp closed with a 68 to finish fifth and lock up his PGA Tour card for next season. Chandler Phillips, who began the day tied with Xiong, shot 74 to fall into a tie for seventh at 3 under, but the finish was good enough for him to secure his card. Nicholas Lindheim earned a card by finishing in a tie for 37th.

OTHER TOURS

Natasha Andrea Oon closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout on the Epson Tour. … Adam Blomme closed with a 6-under 66 and beat Jesper Svensson in a playoff to win the Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour. … Tomoharu Otsuki played bogey-free and closed with a 6-under 66 to win the Pansonic Open by three shots, this third career victory on the Japan Golf Tour. … Poom Saksansin closed with a 6-under 66 for a three-shot victory over Travis Smyth (67) in the Yeangder TPC on the Asian Tour. … Rupert Kaminksi shot 6-under 66 and held off Matthew Spacey to win the PGA Championship at St. Francis Links on the Sunshine Tour. … Akie Iwai shot a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Mao Saigo in the Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA.