FORTY FORT — Fighting to remain unbeaten atop the WVC Division 2 girls soccer standings in a rivalry tilt with Lake-Lehman, Holy Redeemer needed someone to break a close game open.

Bella Granteed — a senior forward who’s had her fair share of game-breaking moments for the two-time defending district champ Royals — answered the call.

With the help of some picture-perfect assists from teammates Avery Chepolis and Tessa Cegelka, Granteed scored two goals in the second half to help Redeemer pull away from the Black Knights in a 5-3 victory.

“In the first half, our team was playing really well but I was struggling, I wasn’t really contributing,” Granteed said. “In the second half, they had two or three girls on me. … It felt good to contribute.”

There have been plenty of chapters written in the budding rivalry between Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman over the last couple of years, and Granteed’s been at the center of a lot of them, including a game-winner in the 2021 District 2 title game between the two teams.

By her own admission, it took her awhile to find the space to operate on Tuesday, but the door opened with the game tied at 3 in the second half.

After a foul gave Holy Redeemer a free kick, Royals captain Chepolis launched a high ball into the box, right where Granteed was waiting to bury it in the back of the net to put the Royals ahead with 16:05 left to play.

Just a few minutes later, and another ball into the box — this one a cross from Cegelka — was headed in by Granteed, giving Redeemer a 5-3 lead and flipping the momentum completely toward the Royals.

“Those are the best goals, those headers,” Granteed said. “It felt really good, I think we really executed the play.”

Holy Redeemer looked to be in command early, with Kyra Chepolis and Cegelka both scoring early in the first half to give the Royals a 2-0 edge.

Lake-Lehman, looking to get their win back after a loss to the Royals earlier this season, weathered the early storm and then got to work: Ava Blazes chipped one over the outstretched arms of Redeemer goalie Amira Pirrone to make it a 2-1 game, and Brenna Hunt provided the equalizer with just over four minutes left in the half to make it a 2-2 game heading to the break.

“We stopped playing our style of play, and started looking for the long balls like Lehman does, and Lehman has the players to do that,” said Holy Redeemer head coach Robert Hughes. “We told our girls to get back to playing possession, and looking for the quick movement of the ball.”

The two teams traded goals to open the second half, Cegelka briefly putting the Royals ahead with her second goal of the day before Ashley Hudak tied the game at 3-3 with 21 minutes remaining.

Not long after that, it was Granteed’s turn to get in the box score, delivering a win for Redeemer to keep them unbeaten in Division 2 with a 7-0 record. Lake-Lehman’s division record drops to 4-2, both losses coming at the hands of the Royals.

H.S. GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 5, Lake-Lehman 3

Lake-Lehman`2`1 — 3

Holy Redeemer`2`3 — 5

First half: 1. HR Kyra Chepolis (Emily Krevey), 38:57; 2. HR Tessa Cegelka (Avery Chepolis), 30:07; 3. LL Ava Blazes, 24:10; 4. LL Brenna Hunt, 4:26. Second half: 1. HR Cegelka (A. Chepolis), 25:09; 2. LL Ashley Hudak, 21:00; 3. HR Bella Granteed (A. Chepolis), 16:15; 4. HR Granteed (Cegelka) 13:06.

Shots: LL 9, HR 17. Saves: LL 10 (Addie Letukas), HR 9 (Amira Pirrone). Corners: LL 3, HR 5.