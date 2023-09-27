🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies clinched a wild-card berth, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night on Johan Rojas’ RBI single that set off a wild celebration in the outfield.

Rojas’ single off Pirates reliever David Bednar (3-3) scored pinch-runner Cristian Pache and sent the crowd of more than 30,000 fans into a frenzy. “Phillies CLINCHED Wild Card” flashed on the scoreboard and the Phillies mobbed each other in celebration.

Jeff Hoffman (5-2) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

The Phillies were set for another wild clubhouse bash after clinching series victories in the NL Division Series and NLCS at home last season. They lost the World Series to Houston in six games last year and carried the weight of unfinished business into this year.

Step 1, complete.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds hit a solo shot in the seventh and Henry Davis hit one off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel that tied the game at 2 in the eighth.

Brandon Marsh homered for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola, Philadelphia’s longest-tenured player, had earned the win in last season’s wild-card clincher against Houston. Nola struck out Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth of this one to reach 200 strikeouts for the third straight season. Nola, set to enter free agency at the end of the season, tipped his cap as he walked off the mound to a standing ovation after he fanned eight in 6 2/3 innings.

The Phillies celebrated their first clinch of a postseason spot at Citizens Bank Park since Sept. 18, 2011, when they won their fifth straight NL East title.

A decade of lean years followed, but Bryce Harper’s celebrated arrival in 2019 helped usher in excitement, enthusiasm for the future and eventually the postseason. The Phillies added free-agent shortstop Trea Turner this season and his second-half surge propelled the Phillies to the wild card.

They are poised to earn the No. 1 seed and host all games next week in the second year of the NL wild-card series.

No doubt, the ballpark will again rock as it did last October. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said a rival coach told him during the playoffs that a game in Philly was “four hours of hell.” The Phillies won their first six home playoff games last season, setting the tone for what they called Red October.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller (13-10) tried to play spoiler by taking a no-hitter into the sixth. But on the first pitch of the inning, Keller threw one high and outside and shook his right arm. The training staff came out and Keller tossed a few warmup pitches. On the second pitch, Marsh took him deep for his 11th homer of the season. He still struck out six and has 210 on the season, a franchise record (since 1887) for most by a right-handed pitcher.

Harper tacked on a sacrifice fly in the sixth for a 2-0 lead.

Thomson earned laughs n the aftermath of last season’s wild-card clinch. Thomson went to take a swig out of his bottle of bubbly and — doink! Much to the delight of fans who saw the video on social media, the cork was still inside.

“I didn’t know that anybody knew until I got back in my office and my daughter texted me,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Thomson joked he learned his lesson and was ready to uncork before he took a swig.

YANKEES 2, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO — Austin Wells hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and New York beat Toronto.

Michael King and two relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Yankees improved to a major league-best 18-9 since Aug. 28.

Facing Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (5-7), Gleyber Torres singled to begin the ninth. Wells followed with a first-pitch drive into the left-field bullpen, his third home run.

Romano, who blew his first save opportunity since May 20 on Saturday at Tampa Bay, took the loss for a second straight outing.

Jhony Brito (9-7) pitched two innings for the victory and Clay Holmes finished for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Toronto came in 1 1/2 games ahead of Houston in the AL wild-card standings, but the Blue Jays couldn’t improve their postseason chances.

The shutout was New York’s seventh. Toronto was held scoreless for the 10th time.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave slugger Aaron Judge and shortstop Anthony Volpe the day off in the opener of the three-game series.

Toronto loaded the bases with two out in the third. King fell behind 3-0 against Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but came back with three straight strikes to escape the jam unscathed, catching Guerrero looking to end the inning.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed three hits in seven shutout innings. He walked two and struck out five, raising his AL-leading total to 237.

Gausman didn’t allow a hit until outfielder Estevan Florial singled to begin the sixth. DJ LeMahieu followed by grounding into a double play.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out double in the sixth and advanced to third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. Oswaldo Cabrera followed with a grounder to short, but Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette threw Stanton out at home plate. Oswald Peraza flied out to end the inning.

King allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked five, one more than he’d walked over seven previous starts combined.

King also walked five in an Aug. 8, 2020, outing against Tampa Bay.

ORIOLES 1, NATIONALS 0

BALTIMORE — Rookie Gunnar Henderson homered, Kyle Bradish had another dominant start and Baltimore beat Washington, hours after the team announced that Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died.

Entering the night, Baltimore held a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Orioles have five games remaining and hold the tiebreaker over the Rays.

Bradish (12-7) allowed three hits, struck out four batters and had a pair of walks over a season-high eight innings. He has thrown at least six inning innings in his last eight starts and is 6-1 since Aug. 1.

ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 1

DENVER — Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season, Nolan Jones homered and Colorado snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles in the opener of a doubleheader.

It was a rare loss for the postseason-bound Dodgers against the Rockies, who averted, for now, the first 100-loss season in their 30-year existence. The Dodgers came in having won eight of their first nine meetings this season against Colorado and a 30-15 record overall against fellow NL West teams. Colorado earned its franchise record 99th loss of the season on Sunday at Chicago.

Brendan Rodgers added three hits and an RBI for Colorado.

Jason Heyward had three hits for the Dodgers and scored a run in the sixth when Jason Outman reached on a strikeout and a passed ball by catcher Austin Wynns. The Dodgers had two runners tagged out at the plate.

REDS 11, GUARDIANS 7

CLEVELAND — Rookie Elly De La Cruz had his first two-homer game and drove in four runs, Luke Maile had three RBIs and Cincinnati improved its slim playoff hopes with a victory over Cleveland.

De La Cruz hit a solo shot in the fourth off Lucas Giolito and hammered a 467-foot blast to right in the eighth against Xzavion Curry. Fellow rookie Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Maile and TJ Friedl also homered for Cincinnati.

The Reds moved within two games of the second and third NL wild-card spots shared by Arizona and the Cubs. Cincinnati has four games remaining.

Bo Naylor belted a three-run homer and Kole Calhoun had a two-run shot for the Guardians in the second-to-last home game for manager Terry Francona, who called his impending retirement, “The worst-kept secret ever.”

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 3

DETROIT — Akil Baddoo and Parker Meadows hit consecutive homers to lead off a four-run eighth inning and Detroit beat Kansas City.

Kansas City’s Zack Greinke pitched five shutout innings, and saw his winless streak grow to 22 games (19 starts) since a 6-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 3. He has gone more than two years without a win on the road, losing 18 of 31 appearances.