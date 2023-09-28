🔊 Listen to this

Sophia DePolo, Cat Finn and Mahi Dhol won in straight sets as Dallas defeated Hanover Area 5-0 Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis to finish regular season with an 11-match winning streak.

Natalie Vincelli and Sam Alaimo battled three sets to win at No. 1 doubles. Juliana Konnick and Anna Dorofeeva won in two sets at No. 2 doubles.

Hazleton Area 3, Pottsville 2

Katy Harmonosky won in three sets in singles and the Cougars won both doubles matches as they defeated Pottsville.

Jenna Harmonosky and Nanci Major won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Jillian Genetti and Willow Lyons won 6-1, 7-6 at No. 2 doubles.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 0

Crestwood won 25-20, 25-20, 25-13.

Top players for Tunkhannock were Piper Lukasavage (6 kills, 2 digs), Hayden Driscole (6 digs) and Elaina Kulsicavage (3 kills, 5 digs).

Berwick 3, Dallas 0

Berwick defeated Dallas 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.

Pacing Berwick were Cassidy Evans (5 aces, 18 service points), Zoey Force (6 aces, 13 service points, 21 digs), Claire Riera Gomez (15 kills), Kaylee Hacker (7 kills) and Julia Troiani (23 assists, 9 digs).

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Valley West swept Wyoming Area, but it wasn’t easy. The Spartans won all three sets by 27-25 scores.

Chloe Orfanella (6 kills, 23 digs, 9 service points), Liliana Brzezinski (9 kills, 15 digs) and Alyvia McLaughlin (12 service points, 14 digs) led Valley West.

Taylor Gashi (5 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs), Liza Chinikaylo (5 kills, 2 blocks), Kyla Harry (4 kills, 3 aces) and Victoria Krupkevich (5 kills, 12 assists, 3 aces) paced Wyoming Area.

Lake-Lehman 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Lake-Lehman won the final two sets 25-11 and 25-16 to down Nanticoke Area. The Black Knights opened with a 25-19 victory, but Nanticoke Area rebounded for a 25-19 win.

Ella Wilson (18 kills), Hailey Wilson (17 assists) and Isabelle Maopolski (10 service points) paced the win.

Nanticoke Area was led by Claire Aufiero (15 kills), Amiah Gruti (23 assists) and Alyssa Rakowski (10 kills).

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 1, Hazleton Area 0

Crestwood’s Lars Stephensson scored the game’s only goal on a free kick in the second half. Keeper Bailey Durofchalk made five saves in recording the shutout.

Hazleton Area keeper Gus Canizares made nine saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 6, Hazleton Area 1

Laila Zdancewicz scored three goals as Wyoming Valley West defeated Hazleton Area.

Riley Dwyer, Laila Dwyer and Addison Marcin also scored for the Spartans.

Honesdale 5, Wyoming Seminary 0

Claire Campen scored twice and assisted another goal as Honesdale shut out Wyoming Seminary. Jayden Beisner had a goal and an assist.

The Hornets outshot Seminary 22-0.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre 1

Gianna DeCesaris scored just before halftime and assisted Ava Klopp in the first quarter as Lake-Lehman defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Bella DeCesaris added an insurance goal in the fourth quarter.

Ava Mondulick scored for WBA.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Cougars, Comets win three

Hazleton Area and Crestwood posted three wins in a cluster meet.

Hazleton Area defeated Berwick 16-46, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 15-50 and Northwest 22-39.

Crestwood topped Berwick 16-39, CMVT 15-50 and Northwest 21-38.

Hazleton Area’s Franklin Ritz was the top runner with a time of 16:46. Crestwood’s Mason Staude (17:04) was second and Northwest’s Oliver Heinztelman (17:37) took third.

Rounding out the top five were Hazleton Area’s Owen Pollock (17:50) and Crestwood’s Nate Higgins (18:10).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Three teams sweep

Hazleton Area, Crestwood and MMI Prep all posted three victories.

Hazleton Area defeated Berwick 15-44, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 16-49 and Northwest 18-41.

Crestwood defeated Berwick, CMVT and Northwest all by 15-50 scores.

MMI downed Berwick 24-33, CMVT 17-42, and Northwest 28-29.

Crestwood’s Ella Novelli placed first with a time 0f 20:23 to edge Hazleton Area’s Milana Daiute (20:28). Crestwood’s Katie Kozich (20:36) and Ellie Kozich (20:51) also broke the 21-minute barrier. The Comets had 12 of the top 14 runners.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, Lycoming 0

Lydia Barbour, Erin Cridge, Isabella Aniska and Gabrielle Chantiloupe were all double-winners for Misericordia and Kassidy Reedy picked up a win in her first collegiate match.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes 8, Elmira 0

Caitlin Keim and Anmaire LeBron scored two goals each for Wilkes, which outshot Elmira 40-0.

Drew 3, King’s 1

Megan Harry netted her first career goal in the 14th minute for King’s.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 2, Scranton 2

Maegan Allspach scored twice in the first 11 minutes and Julia Beck had an assist as Misericordia battled to a tie with Scranton.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Hanover Area 0

Singles: 1. Sophia DePolo (D) def. Lydia Chafin 6-2, 6-0; 2. Cat Finn (D) def. Maggie Murphy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mahi Dhol (D) def. Brenna Slusser 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Natalie Vincelli/Sam Alaimo (D) def. Allyson Brodie/Caitlyn Majiros 7-6, 4-6, 12-10; 2. Juliana Konnick/Anna Dorofeeva (D) def. Brooke Turney – Azariah Muhammad 6-2, 6-4.

Hazleton Area 3, Pottsville 2

Singles: 1. Katy Harmonosky (HA) def. Aubry Major 4-6, 7-6, 10-9; 2. Kyra Sophe (P) def. Daryelin Moreno 6-0, 6-0; 3. Adalia LaSelva (P) def. Mia Harmonosky 6-2, 3-6, 15-13

Doubles: 1. Jenna Harmonosky/Nanci Major (HA) def. Ava Orlowsky/Maggie Colna 6-2, 6-1; 2. Jillian Genetti/Willow Lyons (HA) def. Meadow Eckert/Jill Horvath 6-1, 7-6.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 1, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`0`1 — 1

Second half: 1. CRE, Lars Stephensson.

Shots: n/a. Saves: HA 9 (Gus Canizares), CRE 5 (Bailey Durofchalk). Corners: HA 2, CRE 6.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Valley West 6, Hazleton Area 1

Wyoming Valley West`3`1`2`0 – 6

Hazleton Area`0`0`1`0 – 1

First Quarter: 1. WVW, Laila Zdancewicz 10:09; 2. WVW, Riley Dwyer (Madison Orsson) 4:11; 3. WVW, Laila Dwyer 2:17; Second Quarter: 4. WVW, Zdancewicz (Madison Dwyer) 1:35; Third Quarter: 5. WVW, Addison Marcin ( Chelsea Kolesar) 3:15; 6. WVW, Zdancewicz (penalty stroke), 0:14.8; 7. HAZ, Kylie Sisock (Brynn Newborn) 0:00.6

Shots: HAZ 3, WVW 12. Saves: HAZ 6 (Gretchen Darr), WVW 2 (Kayla Sewell). Corners: HAZ 5, WVW 17.

Honesdale 5 Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`0`0 — 0

Honesdale`1`1`2`1 — 5

First Quarter: 1. HON, Claire Campen 2:55; Second Quarter: 2. HON, Lily Murray (Campen) 4:54; Third Quarter: 3. HON, Jaydan Beisner (Jillian Hoey) 11:56; 4. HON, Campen (Roz Mikulak) 2:04; Fourth Quarter: 5. Roz Maciejewski (Beisner) 4:29.

Shots: WS 0, HON 22. Saves: WS 2 (Lanie Cabel), HON 0 (Jordan Patzuk). WS 0, HON 10.

Lake-Lehman 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1`0`0 – 1

Lake-Lehman`1`1`0`1 – 2

First Quarter: 1. LL, Ava Klopp (Bella DeCesaris) 2:25; Second Quarter: 2. WBA, Ava Modulick (Kendall Krzywicki) 12:47; 3. LL, Gianna DeCesaris (Sage Morgan), 0:00; Fourth Quarter: 4. LL, B.DeCesaris (Callie Dieffenbacher) 5:31.

Shots: WBA 1, LL 20. Saves: WBA 16 (Sophia Styczen), LL 0 (Ruby Sorber). Corners: WBA 2, LL 7.