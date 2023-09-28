🔊 Listen to this

CLINTON TWP. — Nina Angeli’s fast start and Lucia Campenni’s timely finish Wednesday afternoon allowed Wyoming Area to maintain its hold on first place in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey.

Campenni combined proper positioning with effective use of a practice drill to knock in a rebound on a penalty corner play with 6:47 left in the third quarter to lift the Warriors to a 2-1 road victory and move them one step closer to their first division title.

Wyoming Area withstood a challenge from one of the two teams that began the day tied for second and positioned to take over the lead if the Warriors slipped.

Angeli and Campenni helped make sure that did not happen. Angeli scored a goal 23 seconds into the game, then assisted on the winner.

Lyla Rehill was also a factor in both goals.

Campenni inserted the ball to Rehill to start the penalty corner with the game tied, 1-1. Rehill sent a pass to the right to Angeli, who fired a hard shot toward the far post. Lackawanna Trail goalie Payton Laytos made the stop, but the ball rebounded off her leg pad toward Campenni standing near the left post.

“I’m always telling her, ‘Be ready at the post,’ ” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said.

That is not the only time Campenni followed her coach’s instructions.

“I saw the rebound was coming toward me and I thought, ‘This is finally the chance to use one of the drills we always do,’ ” said Campenni, a sophomore, who has moved into the starting lineup on a veteran squad coming off a trip to the state championship game. “Our coach makes the best drills. They’re so game-like and they pay off.

“I just had to put my stick in. I was confident the shot was going to go in, and it did.”

Although the Warriors have been to the PIAA Class A final, they are still seeking their elusive first division title. Since the start of the 2018 season, Wyoming Area is 56-5-3 in regular-season WVC games.

The Warriors won their ninth straight to improve to 6-0 in the division and 10-1 overall. The Lions lost to a Pennsylvania team for the first time this season to fall to 2-1-1 and 5-2-2.

Honesdale posted a 5-0 victory over six-time defending division champion Wyoming Seminary, which won its most recent title in a playoff with Wyoming Area, to take over sole possession of second place. When the Warriors play for the first time in a week, it will be to host Honesdale.

Angeli and Rehill worked together to move the ball up the field in the opening moments until Angeli scored.

“We knew coming into this game that it was going be a really good game,” Angeli said. “To come out on top, we had to come out hard first.”

Lena Ryon tied the game for Lackawanna Trail in the second quarter by converting a Greta Krimmel pass on a penalty corner.

Wyoming Area 2, Lackawanna Trail 1

Wyoming Area`1`0`1`0 — 2

Lackawanna Trail`0`1`0`0 — 1

First — 1, WA, Nina Angeli (Lyla Rehill) 14:37. Second – 2, LT, Lena Ryon (Greta Krimmel) 5:43. Third – 3, WA, Lucia Campenni (Angeli) 6:47.

Shots at goal — WA 5, LT 6. Goalie saves — WA 1 (Riley Muniz), LT 2 (Payton Laytos). Penalty corners — WA 4, LT 6.