EXETER — Following an undefeated regular season as a team, Lake-Lehman continued its stellar run on Wednesday by ensuring that the District 2 Individual Golf Championships will have a strong black and yellow presence.

Led by Michael Lugiano’s first-place score of 64, the Black Knights had five golfers qualify for the 10 available District 2 Class 2A tournament spots at the Wyoming Valley Conference qualifiers on Wednesday at Fox Hill Country Club.

“I feel great about our team,” Lugiano said. “Having the depth that we have is pretty big.”

Lugiano, recently committed to Liberty University, cleared the Class 2A boys field by four strokes, shooting matching 32s on the front and back nine at Fox Hill to card the day’s lowest score.

“Coming into this round, I hadn’t necessarily been playing as good as I would like to,” Lugiano said. “This definitely gives me a big boost of confidence going forward.”

Finishing behind Lugiano was his teammate Cael Ropietski, who carded a 68. The duo finished second and third in last year’s District 2 Individual Championship. Last year’s winner, Nick Werner of Wyoming Seminary, finished in third place with a score of 74, earning himself a chance to go and defend his title.

Lehman’s other qualifiers include AJ Borchert, who finished in fourth place with a 75; Jackson Norconk, fifth place with an 80; and Chuckie Weidner, who shot an 81 to finish in a tie for sixth.

Holy Redeemer’s Nate Coates and Alex Martin took two of the remaining spots, as did Leo Nockley of Wyoming Seminary and Lex Lispi from MMI Prep, who beat teammate Kade Lutz in a one-hole playoff to win the final spot.

Crestwood’s Johnson goes low, Wyoming Area sends four to Districts

In the 3A boys qualifier, Derek Johnson’s 72 locked up a spot in the District 2 tournament and a first-place finish in Wednesday’s qualifier.

“I was feeling confident, I started off hot and then things started to cool down,” Johnson said. “I knew if I just had a good round today, I would go through.”

Johnson and teammate Tommy Biscotti secured two Districts spots for Crestwood, out of the 20 available spots at the Class 3A qualifier.

With a number of teams performing well and locking down multiple spots, it was Wyoming Area that snatched up the most available spots.

The Warriors will send four golfers to districts, with Mario Belza shooting an 81 to lead the way for Wyoming Area. He will be joined by Dane Schutter, Brady Noone (both shot 83) and Kristian Pugliese (84) at next week’s tournament.

Wyoming Area almost sneaked a fifth golfer into the field; the 20th and final spot came down to a playoff between Wyoming Area’s Matt Rusinchak and Mike Hamel from Wilkes-Barre Area.

After missing the fairway off the tee, Hamel bounced back and found the green with his second shot, while Rusinchak came up just short. In the end, Hamel won the playoff and the final qualifying spot, joining teammates Jordan Wychock and Brady Gerrity at the district tournament.

“I’m more confident with my irons than with any other part of my game,” Hamel said. “I wasn’t feeling too much pressure … it was definitely an experience being in a playoff, that’s for sure.”

The Wolfpack will send three to districts, as will Dallas and Pittston Area. Hazleton Area will send two, including second-place finisher in Wednesday’s qualifier Gabe Fatula, while Berwick, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Valley West will each send one representative.

WVC sends six to District 2 Girls tournaments

Out of 16 competitors across the Class 2A and 3A qualifiers, six golfers from the WVC will head to the District 2 Girls Individual Championships.

At the 2A level, pacing the field was Wyoming Seminary’s Anna Zapletalova, who turned in a score of 73. Arden Brunn of Holy Redeemer shot an 89, coming in comfortably under the cutline of 100 for the girls district tournament.

Tunkhannock led the way in the 3A girls qualifier, with three Tigers moving on: Hallie Brown (76), Jackie Martin (93) and Kylie Zaleski (97).

“I’m elated. … These girls work so hard and they put the time in to get here,” Tunkhannock coach Barbara Sick said.

Rounding out the 3A qualifiers was Crestwood’s Sienna Smith, who punched her ticket to Districts with a 93.

The District 2 Individual Championships will tee off from Fox Hill at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.

WVC District 2 Individual Championship Qualifiers

2A Boys:

1. Mike Lugiano (Lake-Lehman) 32-32-64

2. Cael Ropietski (Lake-Lehman) 33-35-68

3. Nick Werner (Wyoming Seminary) 40-34-74

4. AJ Borchert (Lake-Lehman) 36-39-75

5. Jackson Norconk (Lake-Lehman) 39-41-80

T6. Chuckie Weidner (Lake-Lehman) 41-40-81

T6. Nate Coates (Holy Redeemer) 41-40-81

T8. Alex Martin (Holy Redeemer) 39-43-82

T8. Leo Nockley (Wyoming Seminary) 40-42-82

10. Lex Lispi (MMI Prep) 40-44-84 (qualified via playoff)

3A Boys:

1. Derek Johnson (Crestwood) 35-37-72

2. Gabe Fatula (Hazleton Area) 41-35-76

3. Brad Kugler (Dallas) 38-40-78

T4. Matthew Mesaris (Pittston Area) 37-42-79

T4. Tommy Biscotti (Crestwood) 40-39-79

6. Ryan Roman (Dallas) 40-40-80

7. Mario Belza (Wyoming Area) 41-40-81

T8. Kaden Dittus (Wyo. Valley West) 40-42-82

T8. Nick Nocito (Pittston Area) 40-42-82

T10. Charlie Letwinsky (Dallas) 39-44-83

T10. Patrick Ruane (Pittston Area) 39-44-83

T10. Dane Schutter (Wyoming Area) 41-42-83

T10. Brady Noone (Wyoming Area) 43-40-83

T14. Kristian Pugliese (Wyoming Area) 38-46-84

T14. Kale Knorr (Berwick) 42-42-84

T14. Luke Palmieri (Hazleton Area) 42-42-84

T14. Aidan Montross (Tunkhannock) 43-41-84

T14. Jordan Wychock (Wilkes-Barre Area) 43-41-84

19. Brady Gerrity (Wilkes-Barre Area) 42-43-85

20. Mike Hamel (Wilkes-Barre Area) 45-41-86 (qualified via playoff)

2A Girls:

1. Anna Zapletalova (Wyoming Seminary) 37-36-73

2. Arden Brunn (Holy Redeemer) 42-47-89

3A Girls:

1. Hallie Brown (Tunkhannock) 38-38-76

T2. Jackie Martin (Tunkhannock) 45-48-93

T2. Sienna Smith (Crestwood) 48-45-93

4. Kylie Zaleski (Tunkhannock) 47-50-97