Central Mountain (2-3) at Williamsport (1-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Central Mountain’s Travis Thompson, 1st year; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson, 2nd year at Williamsport, 7th year overall

Last Meeting: Williamsport 48-16 in 2022

First Meeting: Williamsport 47-20 in 2002

All-Time Series: Williamsport 14-6

Scouting Central Mountain: The Wildcats snapped a 13-game losing streak in Week 2. They are scoring much better than the last two seasons, but surrendering points remains troublesome. The offense has two main weapons. RB Rocco Serafini has three 100-yard games under his belt. QB Tom Sprague will reach 1,000 yards passing, perhaps with the mark coming vs. Williamsport.

Scouting Williamsport: QB Caleb Williamson went over 1,000 yards passing last Friday. That was about the only highlight for Williamsport in its 28-3 loss to Crestwood. Once again, the Millionaires couldn’t run the ball and relied heavily on the pass. Even that was a chore vs. the Comets. Good news is the defense kept Crestwood off the board in the second half.

Bottom Line: Closer than last year.

Hazleton Area (1-4) at Dallas (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman, 4th year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello, 9th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 42-20 in 2022

First Meeting: Dallas 23-15 in 2000

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 6-5

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars gave up a season-high in points in a 41-34 loss to West Scranton. Two things – 1. West Scranton didn’t have a win coming in; 2. West Scranton trailed Dallas 49-0 in the second quarter two weeks ago. The defense surrendered 508 yards, including 372 on the ground, against the Invaders. Playoff hopes are teetering.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers made quick work of Wyoming Valley West 45-0 for their second consecutive blowout victory. The defense was outstanding, limiting the Spartans to 29 total yards. The offense was balanced with four guys finding the goal line. The punter remained anonymous once again and hasn’t punted since Week 3.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area needs to regroup, but it will be difficult vs. Dallas.

Lake-Lehman (1-4) at Tunkhannock (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky, 14th year; Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating, 1st year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall

Last Meeting: Lehman 14-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Lehman 8-6 in 1982

All-Time Series: Tied 9-9

Scouting Lehman: When a team allows a TD on offense, defense and special teams – all in the first quarter – there’s a very good chance it won’t win. That’s what happened to the Black Knights last Friday against Nanticoke Area, quickly falling behind 29-0 in a 42-0 loss. Plus, they turned over the ball five times. Certainly a game to forget and move on.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers’ three-game winning streak, their first since 2019, came crashing down in a 51-6 loss to previously winless Honesdale. Now, Honesdale played a pretty tough schedule, but the Hornets didn’t show much offense in those first four games. Like Lehman, special teams allowed a touchdown as the Tigers were in a 22-0 hole after the first quarter.

Bottom Line: Bounce back game for someone.

Nanticoke Area (2-3) at Pittston Area (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza, 14th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri, 7th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 35-6 in 2022

First Meeting: Pittston Area 26-0 in 1967

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 18-10

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Nanticoke Area couldn’t have asked for a better first quarter in its 42-0 win against Lake-Lehman. The Trojans scored on a kick return, long run and interception in building a 29-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. RB Zack Fox returned to the lineup and topped 100 yards on the ground. The final touchdown had to be the tallest TD combination in the WVC this year as 6-foot-5 Seth Raymer threw to 6-7 Jaidyn Johnson.

Scouting Pittston Area: After a scoreless first quarter, things unraveled for Pittston Area in a 41-7 loss to unbeaten Valley View. The Patriots surrendered three touchdowns in about a five-minute span of the second quarter. The defense gave up at least 300 yards rushing for a second time and will be tested once again as Nanticoke Area utilizes a run-heavy offense.

Bottom Line: Should be a closer game than last year.

Scranton (4-1) at Wyoming Area (5-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Scranton’s Steve Schumbres, 6th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, 15th year

Last Meeting: Scranton 38-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 6-0 in 1991

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting Scranton: The Knights rallied with three consecutive touchdowns in the final 13 minutes to defeat North Pocono 33-27. They trailed 24-6 at halftime. It was no surprise who was behind the comeback – QB Billy Maloney. Maloney can be dangerous with his legs and his arm, and ranks among the top dual-threat signal callers in District 2. Their only loss was 34-0 to Scranton Prep.

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area did exactly what it needed in a 47-0 win against Hanover Area. The Warriors built a quick lead and then handed over the game to the reserves. About the only downside was seven penalties. The defense will face a tough task. Not only is Scranton QB Billy Maloney a dual threat, the skill guys around him are solid.

Bottom Line: Should be a good one.

Wilkes-Barre Area (3-2) at Crestwood (2-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Ciro Cinti, 5th year at WBA, 18th year overall; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli, 5th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 45-14 in 2022

First Meeting: WBA 28-27 OT in 2019

All-Time Series: Tied 1-1

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack defeated Berwick 34-21 as West Scranton transfer Evan Laybourn-Boddie made his debut with seven catches for 154 yards and two TDs. Add him to Treyvon Gembitski and Jovan Goodwin and that’s a lot of speed to defend on the perimeters. QB Jake Howe is throwing the ball very well. RB/LB Howie Shiner made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets turned in their second consecutive impressive defensive performance in a 28-3 win over Williamsport. The last two opponents have found little running room. QB Jaden Shedlock leads the entire WVC in rushing and WBA had some issues stopping Berwick QB Ethan Lear from running the ball last Friday. However, the Comets had others involved in the running game vs. Williamsport.

Bottom Line: One of the toughest games of the weekend to figure out.

Wyoming Valley West (1-4) at Berwick (1-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Valley West’s Bob Stelma, 1st year; Berwick’s Mike Bennett, 2nd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 41-13 in 2022

First Meeting: Valley West 31-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Berwick 29-7

Scouting Valley West: Plenty went askew in a 45-0 loss to Dallas. RB Isaiah Cobb was injured in the first series and didn’t return. Not a good sign for an offense which has struggled to find consistency. The Spartans finished with 29 yards and three first downs and punted seven times. The defense gave up four touchdowns of 25 yards or more, including three through the air.

Scouting Berwick: QB Ethan Lear had a nice game running and throwing the ball in a 34-21 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area. He gained a career-high 113 on the ground and completed 14 passes, although for only 91 yards. The pass defense surrendered three TD catches, but now plays an offense seeking its first touchdown throw. Assistant/athletic director Bo Orlando will be in charge as Bennett remains out with a medical issue.

Bottom Line: A rivalry that has dulled a bit in recent years.

Hanover Area (1-4) at Holy Redeemer (0-5)

7 p.m. Saturday

WVW Spartan Stadium, Kingston

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros, 2nd year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley, 5th year

Last Meeting: Redeemer 48-0 in 2022

First Meeting: Hanover Area 48-0 in 2007

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 10-3

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes were overwhelmed by undefeated Wyoming Area 47-0. Hanover Area was at the 35-point mercy rule by halftime for a second consecutive game. The offense finished with just 26 yards. Special teams didn’t help by having a punt blocked for a touchdown. Hanover Area has one offensive touchdown since the season opener.

Scouting Redeemer: If things were bad for Hanover Area last weekend, they were worst for the Royals, who lost 66-0 to a resurgent Milton Area team. The loss was the third by shutout this season. The offense hasn’t done much and turning over the ball six times isn’t going to help. Milton Area piled up over 400 yards of offense, quite an accomplishment in a mercy-rule game.

Bottom Line: Hanover Area’s offense will finally get going.