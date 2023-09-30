🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — The ground game provided Berwick with all the answers it needed against the Wyoming Valley West defense, as the Bulldogs ran for 312 yards and ran over the Spartans 35-7 at Crispin Field on Friday night.

Berwick ran the ball 47 times against just 12 pass plays, but the results were clear. Rotating in a couple of different backs, with quarterback Ethan Lear calling his own number on multiple occasions, cooked up an attack that the Spartans defense just couldn’t stop.

“We ran the ball really well here, I was really proud of the effort,” Berwick interim head coach Bo Orlando said. “That’s one thing we’ve been doing great all year, running the ball and the clock … that’s kind of like our forte.”

It did take the Bulldogs a little while to get going, with Valley West playing tough through the first quarter, and tying the game 7-7 early in the second as quarterback Carson Brown found Tyler Mattis for a 5-yard score.

That drive for the Spartans was given a huge boost by a punt return that was initially fielded by Jonathan Otway, who lateraled to Maki Wells after he was swarmed by Bulldog tacklers. Wells brought the ball deep into the Berwick red zone, giving Valley West a super short field to work with.

That’s all the Spartans could muster, however. Missing workhorse running back Isaiah Cobb and starting quarterback Lucas Zdancewicz due to injury, the Valley West offense was stuck in first gear the rest of the way, giving Berwick plenty of time with the ball, and plenty of time to rack up yards and points.

“We’re banged up, we had nine starting guys not dressed,” Valley West coach Bob Stelma said. “You’re out your starting quarterback, you’re out your tailback, people are banged up. … We just put the best lineup together that we could.”

Berwick retook the lead on a Tyler Winter rushing touchdown, his second after opening the game with a 15-yard score, at the 5:22 mark in the second quarter. It ended up being the start of a run of 28 unanswered points for the Bulldogs that carried them to the final whistle, and their second win of the season.

While many different names factored into Berwick’s success running the ball, it was Winter who led the way. The senior ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns, finding holes and routinely bouncing outside the tackles for big-yardage plays.

Lear ran one in himself from about two yards out, and also found receiver Braylon Hawkins for a passing touchdown in the third quarter.

When the Bulldogs wanted their bruiser in the game, it was fullback James DeAndrea who got the call. Bouncing off tacklers and running through the line, DeAndrea capped off the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, effectively ending the game as Wyoming Valley West couldn’t respond.

“That’s nice that we got to show a couple of our guys that could run the ball,” Orlando said. “We just have to continue to keep getting better.”

The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1 WVC Division 1) will head to undefeated Dallas next week. Wyoming Valley West (1-5, 0-3 Div. 1) will look to snap a five-game losing streak at home against Williamsport.

Berwick 35, Wyoming Valley West 7

Wyo. Valley West`0`0`0`0 — 7

Berwick`7`14`14`0 — 35

First quarter

BER — Tyler Winter 15 run (Luke Peters kick) 7:16

Second quarter

WVW — Tyler Mattis 5 pass from Carson Brown (Roger Staron kick) 11:55

BER — Winter 7 run (Peters kick) 5:22

BER — Ethan Lear 2 run (Peters kick) 0:52

Third quarter

BER — Braylon Hawkins 29 pass from Lear (Peters kick) 7:41

BER — James DeAndrea 1 run (Peters kick) 1:18

Team statistics`WVW`BER

First downs`5`16

Rushes-yards`20-61`47-312

Passing yards`46`88

Total yards`107`400

Passing`7-13-0`7-12-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-10`1-8

Punts-avg.`6-35`1-28

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-31`7-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WVW, Paul Riggs 3-0, Mattis 8-35, Jonathan Otway 4-11, Brown 3-10, Jake Dubaskas 1-1, William Lebron 1-3. BER, Winter 17-153, DeAndrea 10-44, Lear 14-88, Hawkins 1-6, Sean Bankes 4-31, Jake Lisnock 1-(minus-10).

PASSING — WVW, Brown 7-13-46-0. BER, Lear 7-12-88-0.

RECEIVING — WVW, Kamau Ingram 1-9, Mattis 4-25, Dubaskas 1-8, Otway 1-4. BER, Josh Kisbaugh 2-6, Ty’Meere Wilkerson 1-(minus-1), Caleb May 1-10, Harrison Snyder 1-23, Hawkins 1-29, Winter 1-21.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.