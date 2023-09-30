🔊 Listen to this

Williamsport watched as Central Mountain took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. Little else went wrong for the Millionaires on Friday night

Quarterback Caleb Williamson tossed three touchdowns and ran for another as Williamsport broke the game open with four scores in the third quarter for a 47-13 victory at home. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Millionaires (2-4).

After a rough start, Williamsport took the lead for the good before the end of the first quarter as ace kicker Connor Poole connected for a 49-yard field goal and Williamson found Kyreek Bradshaw for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Millionaires took a 19-7 lead into halftime after Williamson found Salaij Moses for a 25-yard passing score and the team added a safety.

Williamsport proceeded to dominate the third quarter.

Devon Harris and Kahyear Whaley scored on runs of 3 and 26 yards, respectively to make it 33-7. After a Central Mountain touchdown, Williamson answered with a 3-yard touchdown run and then threw another score to Bradshaw to close things out early.

GOLF

Lake-Lehman 285, Wyoming Seminary 322

For the second time this week, the Black Knights had a memorable day at Fox Hill, this time advancing to the District 2 Class 2A team championship with a win in an 18-hole contest.

Cael Ropietski led the way with a 65 and was followed by Michael Lugiano (69), Chuckie Weidner (74) and AJ Borchert (77).

Scoring for the Blue Knights were Nick Werner (68), Anna Zapletatova (72), Brady Wood (94) and Colin Donovan (94).

Lake-Lehman also had five players qualify for the District 2 Individual Championships during Wednesday’s WVC qualifiers at Fox Hill.

The WVC Division 1 championship between Dallas and Crestwood will be held at the course on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

An own goal in the 58th minute proved decisive as the Comets edged the Wolfpack.

Bailey Durofchalk finished with five saves for the shutout. Wolfpack counterpart Joe Egidio made 12 saves.

Lake-Lehman 3, MMI Prep 0

Vinny Sparacio’s first-half goal proved to be the game-winner for the Black Knights. Andrew Mathes finished with a goal and an assist and Greyson Dieffenbacher added a score.

Andrew Chapple earned the shutout in net.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Seminary 0

Ashley Hudak scored the eventual game-winner in the first half and set up another goal for the Black Knights in a home win.

Betsy DiGiovanni added a goal in the second half. Haley Makarewicz made two saves for the shutout.

Tunkhannock 5, Elk Lake 0

Paige Adams and Addisyn Waterman each scored twice as the Tigers pulled away with four goals in the second half.

Piper Robinson added a goal for Tunkhannock and split goalkeeping duty with Waterman for the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, MMI Prep 0

The Cougars delivered a 25-9, 25-8, 25-18 sweep of the Preppers.

Hazleton Area was led by Amanda Merrick (20 assists, 3 kills, 2 digs, 15 service points, 3 aces), Haylee Klesh (16 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist) and Macey Gasper (9 service points, 3 aces, 3 digs).

Topping MMI were Alexa Fazio (1 kill, 6 service points, 1 dig), London Chehovich (1 kill, 2 digs, 5 service points) and Phoebe Bramley (1 kill, 2 digs, 1 service point).