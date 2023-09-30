🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — With Saturday’s opening kickoff, Wilkes University and Juniata College made history as the first two teams to play in a Landmark Conference football game.

For Wilkes, history didn’t stop there.

The Colonels set a school record with an eye-popping 725 yards of total offense, with six different players reaching the end zone in a 63-14 beatdown of Juniata during Homecoming weekend at Schmidt Stadium.

“It’s great to get a homecoming win, I thought our kids played pretty well,” said Wilkes head coach Jonathan Drach. “We still have some things we need to correct and work on, but this is what playing really good teams in your out-of-conference games does for you.”

After going 0-4 through a tough non-conference slate, the Colonels came home Saturday looking to crack the win column. They did so, making a statement in the process against an outmatched Juniata team.

Wilkes ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead, and at the break had outgained the Eagles 439-91.

Much of the Colonels’ effectiveness on offense came from their ability to spread the ball around to a number of different players.

In a game where it seemed like everyone got involved, first-year running back JayJay Jordan was arguably the standout. Jordan ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns, missing out on two more touchdowns of 61 and 68 yards that were negated by penalties called on Wilkes.

Jordan scored the first touchdown of the game, and then quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez took his turn to get cooking.

Rodriguez found Juju Feats on a quick screen that Feats turned upfield for a 75-yard score to make it 14-0, and then the senior signal-caller found Devin Higgins in the end zone to make it 21-0, Higgins making a nice one-handed grab while falling down.

Higgins finished with 119 yards receiving, and Rodriguez finished his day early with 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Another touchdown run from Jordan, and a 70-yard strike from Rodriguez to Justin Moore, and the Colonels were up 35-0 headed to halftime, with Juniata punting on all six of its offensive possessions in the first half.

“Every one of our guys did a fantastic job of prolonging plays and making some plays when their turn was called,” Drach said.

The Eagles put together their first scoring drive coming out of the half, with halfback Hunter Wolfley taking a direct snap and running it in from five yards out to score Juniata’s first touchdown.

The Eagles would add one more score in the fourth quarter, on a nice catch and run from receiver Sean Hakanson, but the Wilkes offense continued to rip off chunk plays one after another, even as the first-string guys got an early breather.

Backup quarterback Xavier Powell came in to start the fourth quarter and made an instant impact, running for a long touchdown and throwing another to Trevor Fisch.

Ben Contella, on at running back in relief of the tandem of Jordan and Elijah Jules (who didn’t score but did lead the team with 108 yards rushing), added another fourth-quarter touchdown.

Add it all up, and you get a blowout victory for Wilkes in front of the Homecoming crowd of fans, students and alumni. By virtue of the game being an early noon kickoff ahead of the league’s other games, the win marked the first victory in football for the Landmark Conference — and what a way to do it.

“I think we made some plays, guys did some really good things,” Drach said. “We’re going to go back and evaluate, and continue to improve.”

The Colonels (1-4, 1-0 Landmark) will hit the road next week to take on Lycoming College (0-4, 0-0 Landmark).

Wilkes 63, Juniata 14

Juniata`0`0`7`7 — 14

Wilkes`14`21`7`21 — 63

First quarter

WIL — JayJay Jordan 2 run (Nick Volpone kick), 12:07

WIL — Juju Feats 75 pass from Isaiah Rodriguez (Volpone kick), 09:38

Second quarter

WIL — Devin Higgins 18 pass from Rodriguez (Volpone kick), 12:18

WIL — Jordan 44 run (Volpone kick), 12:18

WIL — Justin Moore 70 pass from Isaiah Rodriguez (Volpone kick), 0:59

Third quarter

JUN — Hunter Wolfley 3 run (Alex Mullin kick), 10:50

WIL — JayJay Jordan 18 run (Volpone kick), 07:43

Fourth quarter

WIL — Xavier Powell 33 run (Volpone kick), 13:24

JUN — Sean Hakanson 70 pass from Noah Wright (Mullin kick), 13:07

WIL — Ben Contella 11 run (Volpone kick), 12:00

WIL — Trevor Fisch 32 pass from Powell (Volpone kick), 08:05

Team statistics`JUN`WIL

First downs`10`24

Rushes-yards`30-21`35-313

Passing yards`226`412

Total yards`247`725

Passing`17-23-0`17-21-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-8`2-31

Punts-avg.`5-37.2`3-41.7

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`6-30`8-93

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — JUN, Wolfley 13-32, Ivan Foreman 6-18, Quintin Stephens 1-(minus-1), Dillon Wakefield 4-(minus-1), Daniel Smith 1-(minus-2), Wright 5-(minus-25). WIL, Elijah Jules 10-105, JayJay Jordan 8-77, Xavier Powell 6-58, Walter Lewis 5-34, Justin Moore 1-19, Ben Contella 3-16, Isaiah Rodriguez 2-4.

PASSING — JUN, Wright 16-21-226-0, Calvin German 1-2-0-0. WIL, Rodriguez 13-17-308-0, Powell 4-4-104-0.

RECEIVING — JUN, Wakefield 5-50, Austin Nash 3-40, Stephens 3-11, Hakanson 2-76, Christian Gatlos 2-19, Andrew Witter 1-30, Chris Mignanelli 1-0. WIL, Higgins 6-119, Fears 2-78, Moore 2-75, Janas Simms 1-56, Fisch 1-32, Lewis 1-15, Jules 1-14, Jesse Addesso 1-12, Zane Grover 1-7, Rahmel Terry 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs — none.