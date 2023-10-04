🔊 Listen to this

Bri Seiwell scored two goals and Lilly Nice added a pair of assists as Nanticoke Area defeated Berwick 7-1 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey.

Nanticoke Area got off to a quick start as goals by Allie Brown, Kate Reed and Emma Brown led to a 3-0 lead after the first quarter. Seiwell scored her goals in the second to boost the lead to 5-0 at halftime.

Karlie Marshallick and Natalyn Emel also scored for Nanticoke Area, with Marshallick adding an assist.

Maddie Andrews scored for Berwick.

Wallenpaupack 4, Pittston Area 3

Jillian Tait scored with less than a minute left in regulation and then scored the game-winner in overtime as Wallenpaupack edged Pittston Area.

Jaime Stella, who scored two goals, assisted Tait to send the game to overtime.

Kassie Kobi scored in the second quarter for Pittston Area. Julia Homschek and Maddie Karp added goals in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a 3-2 lead.

Abington Heights 7, Tunkhannock 0

The Comets scored all their goals in the first half in a victory over Tunkhannock.

Madison Zalewski scored five times while Bella Deriggi and Mary Grace Sabatini also scored. Sabatini also had two assists. Peyton Pallman had three assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 7, Wyoming Valley West 2

Ethan Boellman scored three goals and assisted Kyle Orrson on another as Crestwood took a 5-0 lead at halftime on the way to a victory. Roman DeLallo also scored in the first half for the Comets.

Lars Stephensson and Nick Danishefsky added second-half goals.

Aiden Kaminski and Will Wojciechowski scored for Valley West.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Tunkhannock 0

Josh Flores and Jacob Missal scored in the first half and Robbie Miller added a goal early in the second half as the Wolfpack defeated Tunkhannock.

JC Banegas and Brady Keyes had assists for WBA. Keeper Dylan Parry stopped four shots to post the shutout.

Dallas 3, Hazleton Area 1

Daniel Robson scored two goals and Carter Brunn added another as Dallas defeated Hazleton Area.

Dallas keeper Cole Kutch made three saves.

Martin Ortega scored in the first half for Hazleton Area.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 5, Tunkhannock 4

Ella Shepulski scored two goals in the second half and Hannah Fairchild added another as Wyoming Area held off a Tunkhannock rally attempt.

Noelle Alguire and Paige Adams scored midway through the second half to move Tunkhannock within a goal.

Fairchild and Brianna Cheskiewicz had first-half goals for Wyoming Area. Adams gave Tunkhannock a 1-0 lead about 15 minutes into the game.

Nanticoke Area 1, Wyoming Seminary 1

Nanticoke Area’s Shelby Shepanski and Wyoming Seminary’s Ella Stambaugh scored goals as the teams couldn’t resolve a tie score after two overtimes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Leadership 3, MMI Prep 2

Lincoln Leadership won the final set 15-12 to edge MMI Prep.

Lincoln Leadership won the first two 25-19, 25-23. MMI Prep rallied with wins of 25-21, 25-16.

Top players for MMI were Emily Borchick (8 kills, 18 service points, 10 aces, 3 digs), Alexa Fazio (3 kills, 18 service points, 7 aces, 2 digs) and Angelica Jimenez (6 kills, 2 digs, 10 service points, 2 aces).

Holy Redeemer 3, Dallas 0

Holy Redeemer won by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-20.

Pacing Redeemer were: Kaylee Gryboski (12 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 4 points); Bella Boylan (12 kills, 3 digs, 10 points); Megan Albrecht (7 kills, 15 assists, 4 points); and Olivia Bilbow (17 assists, 10 digs, 11 points).

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Wolfpack won its fifth in a row with a 25-9, 25-19, 27-25 win over Wyoming Area.

Sarah Dudick and Norah Corchado each had 15 kills for WBA. Makiya Vanderburg added eight kills while Isabel Vazquez recorded 16 assists and nine aces.

Leading Wyoming Area were: Taylor Gashi (6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 1 block); Liza Chinikaylo (2 assists, 2 kills, 1 block); Kaia Brown (6 digs); and Madison Spittel (5 digs).

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Crestwood won by scores of 25-8, 25-10, 25-15.

No other details were provided.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Scranton 2, Misericordia 0

Maggie Keys scored on a penalty stroke late in the third quarter and Ellie Collins scored on a rebound late in the fourth quarter for Scranton.

MEN’S SOCCER

Gettysburg 3, Misericordia 0

Gettysburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute and added an insurance goal midway through the first half.

Drew 5, Wilkes 1

Wilkes scored its only goal with 11 minutes left when Spencer O’Neill notched his first collegiate goal.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Drew 3, Wilkes 0

Lauren Lefchak led Wilkes with three shots in a home loss to Drew.

Misericordia 5, PSU Berks 0

Colleen Kinsella scored twice, Emma Sweitzer had a goal and two assists and Olivia Maniskas added a goal as Misericordia won its second consecutive game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 7, Berwick 1

Berwick`0`0`0`1 — 1

Nanticoke Area`3`2`1`1 — 7

First Quarter: 1. NAN, Allie Brown (Lilly Nice) 11:35; 2. NAN, Kate Reed 3:32; 3. NAN, Emma Brown 1:16; Second Quarter: 4. NAN, Bri Seiwell (Nice) 11:57; 5. NAN, Bri Seiwell (Karlie Marshallick) 10:55; Third Quarter: 6. NAN, Karlie Marshallick (Julie Park), 13:21; Fourth Quarter: 7. BER, Maddie Andrews (Ava Zanoline), 10:51; 8. NAN, Natalyn Emel 6:22.

Shots: BER 8, NAN 21. Saves: BER 13, NAN 6 (Kelsey Clark). Corners: BER 5, NAN 13.

Wallenpaupack 4, Pittston Area 3 OT

Wallenpaupack`1`1`0`1`1 – 4

Pittston Area`0`1`0`2`0 – 3

First Quarter: 1. WAL, Jaime Stella (Liv Karp) 6:14; Second Quarter: 2. WAL, Stella, 6:04; 3. PA, Kassie Kobi (Maddie Karp), 11:51; Fourth Quarter: 4. PA., Julia Homschek (Karrine Podwika), 10:48; 5. PA, Karp (Jaiden Jadus), 7:19; 6. WAL, Jillian Tait (Stella) 0:49.4; Overtime: 7. WAL, Tait, 3:26.

Shots: WAL 18, PA 21. Saves: WAL 18, PA 14. Corners: WAL 5, PA 6.

Abington Heights 7, Tunkhannock 0

Abington Heights`3`4`0`0 — 7

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter: 1. AH, Madison Zalewski (Mary Grace Sabatini) 13:11; 2. AH, Bella Deriggi (Peyton Pallman), 11:47; 3. AH, Zalewski (Sabatini) 1:37; Second Quarter: 4. AH, Zalewski (Emily Bartell), 13:52; 5. AH, Sabatini (Pallman), 11:30; 6. AH, Zalewski (Carly Miller) 7:38; 7. AH, Zalewski (Peyton Pallman) 4:41.

Shots: AH 28, TUN 4. Saves: AH 4 (Emma Newman), TUN 16 (Norah Rickaby). Corners: AH 11, TUN 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 7, Wyoming Valley West 2

Wyoming Valley West`0`2 — 2

Crestwood`5`2 — 7

First Half: 1. CRE, Ethan Boellmann (Kyle Orrson) 3:10; 2. CRE, Lars Stephensson (Boellmann) 3:51; 3. CRE, Boellmann 9:07; 4. CRE, Boellmann 13:29; 5. CRE, Roman DeLallo (Colin Gordon) 28:42; Second Half: 6. WVW, Aiden Kaminski 42:58; 7. CRE, Stephensson (Cooper Laubach) 59:44; 8. WVW, Will Wojciechowski (Aiden Fetterman) 64:42; 9. CRE, Nick Danishefsky 64:02

Shots: CRE 21, WVW 16. Saves: CRE 7 (Bailey Dunofchalk), WVW 6 (Grayson Ader). Corners: CRE 4, WVW 4.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`2`1 — 3

First Half: 1. WBA, Josh Flores (penalty kick) 12:49; 2. WBA, Jacob Missal (JC Banegas) 26:58; Second Half: 3. WBA, Robbie Miller (Brady Keyes) 41:21

Shots: TUN 4, WBA 14. Saves: TUN 11 (Andrew Lupinski), WBA 4 (Dylan Parry). Corners: TUN 0, WBA 3.

Dallas 3, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`1`0 — 1

Dallas`2`1 — 3

First Half: 1. HA, Martin Ortega; 2. DAL, Daniel Robson; 3. DAL, Robson; Second Half: 4. DAL, Carter Brunn.

Shots: n/a. Saves: HA 4 (Gus Canizares), DAL 3 (Cole Kutch). Corners: HA 6, HA 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 5, Tunkhannock 4

Tunkhannock`1`3 — 4

Wyoming Area`2`3 — 5

First Half: 1. TUN, Paige Adams (Noelle Alguire) 25:42; 2. WA, Hannah Fairchild 21:30; 3. WA, Brianna Cheskiewicz (Emily Kostik) 14:15 ; Second Half: 4. WA, Ella Shepulski (Fairchild) 37:15; 5. WA, Fairchild 35:42; 6. TUN, Adams 30:00; 7. WA Shepulski 28:38; 8. TUN, Alguire 21:35; 9. TUN, Adams 19:35.

Shots: TUN 12, WA 22. Saves: TUN 17 (Piper Robinson), WA 8 (Abby Francis). Corners: TUN 0, WA 6.

Nanticoke Area 1, Wyoming Seminary 1 OT

Nanticoke Area`1`0`0`0 — 1

Wyoming Seminary`0`1`0`0 — 1

First Half: 1. NA, Shelby Shepanski 36:50; Second Half: 2. WS, Ella Stambaugh 11:22.

Shots: NA 4, WS 15. Saves: NA 12 (Cromer), WS 7 (Luksic). Corners: NA 1, WS 8.