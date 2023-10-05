🔊 Listen to this

Montrose informed Hanover Area on Wednesday that it will be forfeiting its football game with the Hawkeyes scheduled for Friday night.

Montrose cited it was unable to field a team because of a lack of healthy players.

“They have only 16 or 17 healthy kids, and for safety reasons they forfeited the game,” Hanover Area athletic director Mike McCree said. “Our kids were very excited to play. We’re starting to get guys healthy, so it’s tough.”

McCree said Hanover Area will use the rest of the week to work on basics, mend some injuries and begin preparation for Crestwood on Oct. 13.

“(Coach Jason Majiros) spun it like a chance to get guys healthy this week, get back on track for a run,” McCree said. “We have three home games remaining. But it’s hard on the kids.”

Montrose is playing its second season as an independent in hopes of getting the program on solid ground for a return to the Lackawanna Football Conference. The Meteors are 0-5 counting the forfeit loss and have scored six points all season. They won three games last season.

In its last year in the LFC in 2021, Montrose was 0-10 and forfeited games in Week 2 to Riverside and Week 5 to Old Forge. Both times a lack of healthy players was the reason.

According to Times Leader records, this is the first time Hanover Area was awarded a forfeit victory. The Hawkeyes forfeited three games in 1974 due to a teachers strike.