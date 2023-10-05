🔊 Listen to this

Ben Wnuk’s third goal of the day capped off a wild second half that saw eight goals scored as Lake-Lehman outlasted Pittston Area 5-4 on Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer match.

The host Patriots led 1-0 at halftime before a scoring spree in the final 40 minutes saw Wnuk figure in on all five goals for the Black Knights, scoring three and setting up two more scores by Evan Kaiser (two assists).

Fabrice Gatsinzi and Asher Nichols (assist) each scored twice for Pittston Area, with Nichols tying the game at 4-4 on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute before Wnuk got the winner in the 77th.

Holy Redeemer 4, Nanticoke Area 0

Leading just 1-0 at halftime, the Royals pulled away with three goals after the break.

Mark Atherton finished with two goals to lead Redeemer.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanover Area 1, Nanticoke Area 0

Ava Wills broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift the Hawkeyes to victory.

Lindsay Snook made six saves for the shutout. Trojans counterpart Olivia Cromer finished with five stops.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Lola Wojciehowski scored four straight goals to power the Spartans to a win.

Gabrielle Marsola added a goal and an assist while Alissa Laudenslager finished with three assists. Lily Shymanski made four saves in the shutout.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Mountaineers in control

Madison Hedglin won in 18:46 while Sarah Williams and Julianna Sobocinski gave Dallas the top three finishers in a seven-team cluster meet at Wyoming Valley West. The Mountaineers picked up four wins over Pittston Area (19-36), Wyoming Valley West (15-40), Wyoming Area (15-40) and Wilkes-Barre Area (15-40).

Lake Lehman went 3-1, defeating Wyoming Area (21-34), Wyoming Valley West (17-38) and Wilkes-Barre Area (15-40). The loss came to Pittston Area (24-31), as the Patriots also defeated Tunkhannock (15-40).

Tunkhannock got a pair of wins over Valley West (23-32) and Wilkes-Barre Area (17-38). Wyoming Area beat the Tigers 25-30.

Seminary finishes strong

Rebecca Polgar took first place in 22:02 to help host Wyoming Seminary finish 3-0 at a seven-team cluster meet as the Blue Knights topped Berwick (21-34), Columbia-Montour Vo Tech (16-39) and Northwest (22-33).

Also going 3-0 on the day were Holy Redeemer and Nanticoke Area. The Royals had wins over Berwick (21-34), CMVT (16-39) and Northwest (22-33). The Trojans defeated Berwick (26-31), CMVT (17-45) and Northwest (25-34).

Berwick and Northwest each edged Hanover Area 15-21. The Hawkeyes beat CMVT 14-22.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Dallas wins four

Bryce Phillips led the field for the Mountaineers in a seven-team cluster meet at Wyoming Valley West, finishing first in 16:48 to help Dallas pick up four wins on the day. Teammate Aiden Jennings finished in second as the Mounts defeated Pittston Area (24-31), Wyoming Area (19-36), Wilkes-Barre Area (19-36) and Wyoming Valley West (15-40).

Lake-Lehman came away with three wins over Valley West (16-39), Wyoming Area (20-35) and Wilkes-Barre Area (21-34).

The Patriots topped Lake-Lehman (24-31) and Tunkhannock (22-33). The Tigers defeated Valley West (17-38) and Wyoming Area (23-32) while being narrowly edged by Wilkes-Barre Area (27-28).

Royals take three

A balanced effort led by Taran Lawrence helped Holy Redeemer go 3-0 at a seven-team cluster meet hosted by Wyoming Seminary. The Royals beat Berwick (21-40), Northwest (27-32) and Columbia-Montour Vo Tech (15-50).

Northwest’s Oliver Heintzelman won the race in 16:24, edging Seminary’s Jack Novelli by 12 seconds. The Rangers beat Sem (22-33), Hanover Area (23-33) and CMVT (17-38).

Berwick also went 3-1 on the day, beating Seminary (24-37), Hanover Area (15-46) and Nanticoke Area (15-48).

The host Blue Knights and Nanticoke Area topped CMVT 21-37 and 16-20, respectively.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 3, Dallas 0

Aubrey Macri recorded a hat trick for the Comets, scoring in each of the first three quarters. Madi Geiger finished with two saves for the shutout. Emily DelVecchio and Morgan Koons each had an assist.

Davyn Bonvie came up with 16 saves in net for the Mountaineers.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Hazleton Area 1

Eden Ritando scored in the second quarter and Anna Poland’s third-quarter goal proved to be the game-winner for the Blue Knights. Lanie Cabel made 12 saves for the win.

Brooke Harmonosky pulled the Cougars within a goal in the fourth quarter.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Delaware Valley 0

Addison Marcin scored twice in the third quarter to break open a close game after adding an assist on Chelsea Kolesar’s goal that got things started in the second.

Riley Dwyer and Olivia Yelen (assist) added scores in the fourth. The Spartans didn’t allow a shot in the shutout win.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Megan Fahey broke a halftime tie and Carolena Ryon scored twice to lift the Lions to a road win.

The Wolfpack got a goal from Kendall Krzywicki while Sophie Styczen had 10 saves in net.

Tunkhannock 2, Hanover Area 0

Hailey Bartron and Eryn Schmeckenbecher each scored in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers win on senior night.

Norah Rickaby made two saves for the shutout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 0

The Cougars swept the Patriots 25-8, 25-8, 25-10.

Leading Hazleton Area were Grace Guza (20 service points, 9 aces, 6 digs, 7 kills), Amanda Merrick (19 assists, 9 service points, 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 kills) and Haylee Klesh (10 service points, 4 aces, 9 digs, 1 kill).

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 0

Alyssa Rakowski recorded 12 kills, three service points, an ace, a block and a dig as the Trojans won 25-8, 25-8, 25-13.

Claire Aufiero (7 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs), Haley Verazin (8 aces, 3 service points, 8 assists, 1 kill, 2 digs) and Amiah Ceruti (8 assists, 8 aces, 1 service point, 1 kill) all contributed in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 5, Pittston Area 4

Lake-Lehman`0`5 — 5

Pittston Area`1`3 — 4

First half — 1. PA, Fabrice Gatsinzi (Caeleb Shea), 23rd minute. Second half — 2. LL, Evan Kaiser (Ben Wnuk), 44th; 3. PA, Asher Nichols (Sadiki Murindabangabo), 47th; 4. LL, Wnuk (penalty kick), 49th; 5. LL, Wnuk (Kaiser), 53rd; 6. PA, Gatsinzi (Nichols), 57th; 7. LL, Kaiser (Wnuk), 67th; 8. PA, Nichols (penalty kick), 72nd; 9. LL, Wnuk (Kaiser), 77th.

Shots — LL 14; PA 12. Saves — LL 4 (Andrew Chapple); PA 6 (Kaden Rowan). Corner kicks — LL 3; PA 3.

Holy Redeemer 4, Nanticoke Area 0

Holy Redeemer`1`3 — 4

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

First half — 1. HR, Finnegan (Hannigan), 6th minute. Second half — 2. HR, Atherton (penalty kick), 45th; 3. HR, Schultz (Runde), 60th; 4. HR, Atherton (Schultz), 74th.

Shots — HR 23; NAN 8. Saves — HR 1 (Tarnalicki); NAN 10 (Miller). Corner kicks — HR 7; NAN 0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hanover Area 1, Nanticoke Area 0

Hanover Area`0`1 — 1

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Second half — 1. HAN, Ava Wills, 49th minute.

Shots — HAN 6; NAN 9. Saves — HAN 6 (Lindsay Snook); NAN 5 (Olivia Cromer). Corner kicks — HAN 2; NAN 6.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`1`4 — 5

First half — 1. WVW, Lola Wojciechowski (Gabby Marsola), 21st minute. Second half — 2. WVW, Wojciechowski (Alissa Laudenslager), 68th; 3. WVW, Wojciechowski (Laudenslager), 69th; 4. WVW, Wojciechowski (Laudenslager), 71st; 5. WVW, Marsola (Lauren Gluchowski), 74th.

Shots — PA 6; WVW 31. Saves — PA 15 (Megan McCawley); WVW 4 (Lily Shymanski). Corner kicks — PA 3; WVW 7.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 3, Dallas 0

Crestwood`1`1`1`0 — 3

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

First quarter— 1. CRE, Aubrey Macri (Emily DelVecchio), 13:45. Second quarter — 2. CRE, Macri, 14:21. Third quarter — 3. CRE, Macri (Morgan Koons), 12:12.

Shots — CRE 19; DAL 2. Saves — CRE 2 (Madi Geiger); DAL 16 (Davyn Bonvie). Penalty corners — CRE 14; DAL 1.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`1 — 1

Wyo. Seminary`0`1`1`0 — 2

Second quarter — 1. WS, Eden Ritando, 4:10. Third quarter — 2. WS, Anna Poland (Appollonia Bruno), 6:53. Fourth quarter — 3. HAZ, Brooke Harmonosky (Gabrielle Bredbenner), 9:43.

Shots — HAZ 13; WS 8. Saves — HAZ 6 (Darr); WS 12 (Lanie Cabel). Penalty corners — HAZ 8; WS 6.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Delaware Valley 0

Delaware Valley`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`0`1`2`2 — 5

Second quarter — 1. WVW, Chelsea Kolesar (Addison Marcin) 9:27. Third quarter — 2. WVW, Marcin (Laila Zdancewicz), 10:11; 3. WVW, Marcin (Madison Orrson), 1:50. Fourth quarter — 4. WVW, Riley Dwyer (Olivia Yelen), 13:27; 5. WVW, O. Yelen (Charlotte Yelen), 4:55.

Shots — DV 0; WVW 23. Saves — DV 19 (Jenna Zultch); WVW 0 (Kayla Sewell). Penalty corners — DV 0; WVW 12.

Lackawanna Trail 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Lackawanna Trail`0`1`1`1 — 3

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`1`0`0 — 1

Second quarter — 1. LT, Carolena Ryon, 1:50; 2. WBA, Kendall Krzywicki (Gianna Gastinucci), 0:04. Third quarter — 3. LT, Megan Fahey, 0:28. Fourth quarter — 4. LT, Ryon, 3:31.

Shots — LT 15; WBA 2. Saves — LT 1 (Payton Laytos, Ciera Mulhern); WBA 10 (Sophie Styczen). Penalty corners — LT 13; WBA 3.

Tunkhannock 2, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`2 — 2

Fourth quarter — 1. TUN, Hailey Bartron (Zoey Kamarauskas), 2:12; 2. TUN, Eryn Schmeckenbecher, 1:25.