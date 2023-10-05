🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Between periods of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins preseason home opener, more than 4,000 students in attendance for the “Learn With Hockey School & STEM Game” had the chance to review game statistics to apply them to problems in their hockey-themed workbooks.

The Penguins defense made sure the Hershey Bears’ goal total did not require any computations.

For the second time in less than 18 hours to begin the season, the Penguins posted a shutout, handling the Bears, 3-0, at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The victory in the game, which had a Wednesday morning start, followed up a 4-0 win in Allentown over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Tuesday night.

If the Penguins needed a wake-up call after a night on the road, their young fans provided it by creating a constant buzz in the arena.

“It was certainly loud in there,” veteran defenseman Taylor Fedun said. “I thought having kids of my own would prepare me for the noise, but it didn’t.

“It was great to hear the noise and feel the energy in the building.”

Taylor Gauthier made 20 saves in the shutout, following up Joel Blomqvist’s quiet night Tuesday when the Penguins outshot the Phantoms, 32-11.

“It was loud,” Gauthier said. “It was really cool. Sometimes, it was a little too loud to really hear yourself think, which sometimes I think helps. You just go out and play the game and don’t really have to think about too much.

“Early on, it was kind of hard talking to my D-men. We missed a couple calls, but you just had to turn the volume up a little bit and make your calls clearer and louder.”

Fedun said the morning routine was not too difficult to adjust to considering that the team often practices in a similar timeframe.

While the students enjoyed their day outside the classroom, several Penguins may have felt like they were going back in time to their younger days.

“It was not an easy task,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “It’s probably the first time since youth hockey for a lot of these guys and it might be the last time that they ever do something like that.

“We went in there and told the guys, the guys who went back-to-back especially, that they certainly gutted it out and we appreciate that.”

The Penguins have a large roster at this stage of training camp so just seven players performed in both games.

One of them, Ty Glover, had an assist early in the third period, then scored the last goal unassisted on a shorthanded breakaway. Glover had not scored, but was on the ice for two of the goals Tuesday night.

Forwards Jagger Joshua, Evan Vierling, Lukas Svejkovsky, Tanner Laderoute, Justin Addamo and Glover went back-to-back along with defenseman Isaac Belliveau.

“One of the big things is we’re getting ourselves familiar with all the players we have and seeing what we have as far as depth pieces and maybe someone that’s going to steal a (roster) spot here in the next couple weeks,” Forrest said. “We’re really getting a grip on what we have in the organization, up and down.”

There was a lot to like in the first two of four preseason games, which will include a Friday night trip to Hershey and a Saturday 6:05 p.m. game against Lehigh Valley.

“The guys came ready to go and it makes my job easy whenever the guys are going that hard,” said Gauthier, who officially faced just three first-period shots on goal although realistically there may have been two or three more. “They were doing a good job of clearing lanes in front of me, letting me see the puck and if there’s a rebound, clearing it out quickly.”

Two of the three Penguins goals were unassisted.

The other opened the scoring 8:59 in when Cedric Desruisseaux made a steal on the left wing in the offensive zone. He skated in front, faked goalie Garin Bjorklund down and flipped a backhand into the wide-open net.

The Penguins were cycling deep in the Hershey zone almost six minutes into the third period when Jordan Frasca got off a shot from deep in the slot and David Jankowski scored on the rebound.

Matt Filipe and Svejkovsky each had a goal and assist in the Lehigh Valley game Tuesday.

Austin Rueschhoff, on the power play, and Evan Viersling, 40 seconds later, got the scoring started in the first period.

Addamo also scored.