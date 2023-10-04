🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Lizzie Weaver follows through on a return during a singles match during the DIstrict 2 Class 2A championship match against Scranton Prep at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal gets ready to hit a return during the District 2A Class 2A girls team championship tennis match on Thursday at Kirby Park.

The Abington Heights girls tennis team poses with their District 2 Class 3A championship after defeating Valley View on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE — The District 2 girls team tennis titles will stay right where they are for another season, with a pair of repeat performances from Scranton Prep and Abington Heights bringing home the hardware.

Scranton Prep defeated top-seeded Wyoming Seminary 3-1 in the Class 2A championship to win their second straight district title, while Abington Heights won their sixth straight district crown with a 3-1 win over Valley View at Kirby Park.

Wednesday’s clash between Sem and Prep marked the third straight season that the two powerhouse programs have met in the finals.

After both teams breezed through their semifinal matches, with Prep beating Dallas and Seminary defeating Holy Redeemer, the stage was set for the Classics and the Blue Knights to run it back in the title match.

“It’s great for the girls, especially when you’re beating a team like Sem who’s also got so many accolades,” Scranton Prep coach Kendra Croker said. “It makes the victory even sweeter.”

Prep jumped out in front with victories in two of the three singles matches, Emma Cuck beating Sem’s Kimi Li and Lily Lengyel picking up a win after Lizzie Weaver had to retire down a set, dealing with some fatigue caused by the heat.

A point in doubles from the tandem of Ella Cohen and Sophie Haus clinched the championship for the Classics, bringing the No. 2 doubles match to an early halt.

Wyoming Seminary’s lone point came in the No. 1 singles match, with defending individual state champ Ilana Rosenthal shutting down a very game Alyssa Wigley in straight sets.

“Ilana is really tough to beat,” Seminary coach Raphael Cooper saod. “She’s mentally strong, she’s got a great game … she’s always up for the task.”

In the Class 3A final, Nevaeh Vondrell and Sammy Rosenstein weathered fierce competition from their Valley View opponents Emily Moyles and Emma Wood to lock down another District 2 trophy for the Comets.

With Abington Heights winning two of the three singles matches, the Comets needed to win just one of the doubles matches to clinch their sixth straight title.

Second-seeded Valley View was plenty up for the task, and both doubles matches went to decisive third sets in front of a tense crowd.

After fighting back to force a tiebreak in the third set, Vondrell and Rosenstein may have saved their best tennis of the day for last, riding a few strong serves to a 7-3 tiebreak victory and the championship-clinching point.

“It’s really fun to have an exciting match like that, and our girls played great,” said Abington Heights coach Kelly Arp. “They were really steady and made good shots.”

Susan Arp and Sona Hanumali won points in singles action for Abington Heights. Valley View’s Ella Swingle won in straights in the No. 3 singles match to earn the lone point for the Cougars.

District 2 Girls Class 2A Team Tennis Championships

Scranton Prep 3, Wyoming Seminary 1

Singles: 1. Ilana Rosenthal (SEM) def. Alyssa Wigley 6-0, 6-2; 2. Lily Lengyel (SP) def. Lizzie Weaver 6-4, 4-0 (ret.); 3. Emma Cuck (SP) def. Kimi Li 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Ella Cohen/Sophie Haus (SP) def. Elisabeth Moules/Addison Priebe 6-4, 6-1; 2. Hannah LaCoe/Nicole Krakovich (SP) led Jophie Li/Sarah Connors 7-6 (7-2), 1-0.*

* The No. 2 doubles match was halted early after Scranton Prep clinched the championship.

Class 3A Team Tennis Championships

Abington Heights 3, Valley View 1

Singles: 1. Susan Arp (AH) def. Avianna Santarelli 6-4, 6-2; 2. Sona Hanumali (AH) def. Sarah Sweeney 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ella Swingle (VV) def. Amishi Amit 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Tessa Stafursky/Ally Stafursky (VV) vs. Mary Booth/Bernie Mullin 7-6 (7-6), 4-6.* 2. Nevaeh Vondrell/Sammy Rosenstein (AH) def. Emily Moyles/Emma Wood 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3).

* The No. 1 doubles match was halted early after Abington Heights clinched the championship.