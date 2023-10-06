🔊 Listen to this

Brad Kugler gets set in the tee box as his Dallas teammate Charlie Letwinsky watches on.

Crestwood’s Derek Johnson swings through his tee shot at Fox Hill Country Club. Johnson’s 74 was the low score of the day as the Comets defeated Dallas to advance to the District 2 Class 3A team title match.

EXETER — In a rematch from one of the Wyoming Valley Conference’s most tightly-contested matches, the script played out largely the same.

With a trip to the District 2 Class 3A team title match on the line, Crestwood and Dallas went right down to the final shots of the day — and the Comets held on for the win.

Derek Johnson earned medalist honors with a 74, Tommy Biscotti added a crucial 75 and Crestwood held off Dallas 318-322 on Thursday to punch a return ticket to the 3A title match, where the Comets will look to defend their championship.

“It’s exciting, I knew it was going to be a good battle,” Crestwood coach Mark Jarolen said.

In the regular season, the Comets beat Dallas by just four strokes, and that was a Mountaineers team that didn’t have Ryan Roman. Roman shot a great round on Tuesday at the District 2 Individual Championships to earn a medal, and gave a boost to the Dallas lineup.

But the Crestwood pairing of Johnson and Biscotti set the bar with the two lowest rounds of the day, and Sienna Smith and Brady Johnson were able to do enough to hold off the Mountaineers down the stretch at Fox Hill Country Club.

“I’m feeling good, it was a good team win,” Derek Johnson said. “I left a couple shots out there myself but I’ll try and clean that up for Monday, give my team the best chance to win.”

The 12 players were split into three foursomes, teeing off shortly before 10 a.m. at Fox Hill.

After making the turn, Crestwood held just a one-stroke edge over Dallas, with the Comets needing a strong showing on the back nine to hang on and secure a conference title.

They got just that: Derek Johnson and Biscotti posted matching 38s, and Brady Johnson shot a 41 on the back to pick up a couple pivotal strokes for Crestwood.

Biscotti’s round came after a shaky showing on Tuesday at the individual championships, posting an 83 and missing out on a trip to states.

Back on the same course Thursday, Biscotti shaved eight strokes off his previous round, giving his team a crucial edge as the foursomes began to wrap up their rounds.

“I felt really good today, I went through my routine and went through all my shots. … Everything worked out in the end,” Biscotti said.

He noted that, at the turn, he and the rest of the team knew the score and knew how tight the match was, but it didn’t impact his game or his preparation.

“It’s the same mentality, I don’t worry about what everybody else is shooting, it’s just me versus the course,” Biscotti said.

“They’re (Dallas) a great team and they’re really good people, having fun on the course with them helps relax the nerves.”

Brad Kugler, two days after playing his way into a state championships berth in the individual tournament, was the low scorer for Dallas with a 77.

Roman led the pack through nine holes with a 35, but shot 44 on the back nine to end his day with a 79, the second-best score for the Mountaineers.

Dallas was able to get a couple of strokes back with Peyton Vanvalkenburgh’s score of 84, but the Comets were just a little too low to be caught.

Crestwood will now take on Abington Heights for the District 2 Class 3A team title, with the championship match set for Monday at Elkview Country Club in Greenfield Township, Lackawanna County.

WVC Class 3A Golf Team Championship

Crestwood 318, Dallas 322

Best four scores qualify*

Crestwood

Derek Johnson 36-38-74

Tommy Biscotti 37-38-75

Sienna Smith 40-44-84

Brady Johnson 44-41-85

Luke Joseph 44-44-88

Aidan DeMarzo 47-41-88

Dallas

Brad Kugler 39-38-77

Ryan Roman 35-44-79

Charlie Letwinsky 40-42-82

Peyton Vanvalkenburgh 44-40-84

Brady Youngblood 44-40-84

Ryan Vallach 51-42-93