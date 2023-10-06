🔊 Listen to this

Robbie Miller set up a goal and then scored the game-winner in the first half as Wilkes-Barre Area defeated Hazleton Area 3-1 on Thursday in a WVC boys soccer match.

Johnny Mendola opened the scoring for the Wolfpack before Ethan Moeslein scored an equalizer for the Cougars.

Miller put Wilkes-Barre Area up 2-1 before halftime on an assist from Josh Flores. Diego Leva added an insurance goal in the 50th minute with Mendola picking up ahelper.

Dylan Parry made 10 saves in net for the Wolfpack.

Hanover Area 3, MMI Prep 0

Tristan Imam picked up two goals and an assist to power the Hawkeyes. Chance Hall added a goal in the win while Noah Dewey made four saves for the shutout.

Reed Floryshak finished with 14 saves for the Preppers.

Crestwood 7, Tunkhannock 1

Roman DeLallo (two assists) and Kyle Orrson scored two goals apiece for the Comets in the victory.

Lars Stephensson figured in on five goals, scoring one and setting up four. Colin Gordon and Ethan Boellmann added a goal apiece.

Collin Truesdale tallied for the Tigers.

Wyoming Seminary 7, Berwick 1

Matt Swartz racked up five goals to fuel the Blue Knights to the win. Xavier Flory and Owen Stratanski (two assists) also scored for Seminary. Sam Rolland had three assists.

Dominic Ramos scored for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Emmy Norconk and Brenna Hunt scored in the first half to lift the Black Knights to the win.

Addie Letukas made four saves for the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

Holy Redeemer 3, Hanover Area 2

With the score tied in the fourth quarter, Aleese Stair completed a hat trick to give the Royals the victory.

Stair also scored in the first and third quarters for Redeemer.

Honesdale 13, Berwick 0

The Hornets bounced back from a narrow loss to Wyoming Area with a rout of the Bulldogs. Jillian Hoey and Mak Cobourn each finished with three goals and two assists to lead the way.

Claire Campen added two goals and an assist while Roz Maciejewski (two assists), Roz Mikulak (assist), Jaydan Beisner, Cailyn Bunting and Lily Murray all had a goal apiece.

Wallenpaupack 3, Tunkhannock 0

Jaime Stella scored twice and Allison Sterner added another goal as the Buckhorns defeated the Tigers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Tunkhannock 0

A close second set went the Royals’ way as they came out with a 25-16, 27-25, 25-15 win over the Tigers.

Top performers for Redeemer included Kaylee Gryboski (11 kills, 3 blocks, 3 service points), Abby Williams (12 service points, 4 kills, 2 digs), Olivia Bilbow (16 service points, 18 assists, 4 kills) and Megan Albrecht (7 kills, 2 blocks, 10 assists, 2 digs).

Berwick 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Bulldogs earned a 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 sweep. Zoey Force (6 aces, 19 service points, 12 digs), Cassidy Evans (9 aces, 16 service points, 4 kills, 10 digs), Makayla Brown (10 digs) and Claire Riera-Gomez (14 kills) all contributed for Berwick.

Makiya Vanderburg led the Wolfpack with seven kills and four service points.

Wyoming Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Warriors posted a 25-14, 25-21, 25-13 victory.

Kyla Harry had five kills, five blocks and two digs while Kaia Brown had five aces, seven service points and three digs. Madison Spittel added two aces, six service points and five digs.

Wyoming Valley West 3, MMI Prep 0

Nicole Littman had 13 service points, four aces, seven assists and four kills for the Spartans in a 25-11, 25-19, 25-22 sweep.

Maci Morren (6 service points, 1 ace, 5 assists, 3 kills) and Cloe Orfanella (10 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 12 digs) also stood out for Valley West.

The Preppers were topped by Arushi Solgama (4 kills, 9 service points, 3 digs), Caitlin Lenahan (3 kills, 6 service points, 1 ace, 3 digs) and Alexa Fazio (3 digs, 10 service points, 4 aces).

COLLEGES

GOLF

Wilkes 333, Misericordia 349

The Colonels picked up their seventh straight win as Cole Jungwirth shot a 77 at Irem Golf Club.

Misericordia’s Brett Herman shot a matching 77 to tie for medalist honors.