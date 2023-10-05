🔊 Listen to this

Raise the banner up to the rafters, folks: we had a good week last week.

Not a perfect week, and there was still some ugliness (I’m looking squarely at the Green Bay Packers), but across this column and our picks videos available on social media and at timesleader.com, it was a 3-2-1 week.

Both of my NFL picks from Sunday hit to end the weekend on a bright note, too. It was nice to see a couple winners after so egregiously misreading the board the first couple of weeks.

Now, we need to generate some more positive momentum here. This is a pivotal week, arguably the most important week anyone’s ever had on this planet.

The only two certainties in life are death and taxes. We don’t deal in guarantees here in this column, but here are a couple picks that I’m feeling pretty good about to take you into the weekend.

Rutgers +13 vs. Wisconsin — Saturday, noon, Peacock

Early in the season, I picked Utah State to cover a spread of 23.5 points against Iowa. My rationale in that game: with a projected total in the mid 40s, it didn’t seem like there were enough points to be had for Iowa to cover that number.

That pick was a winner, and I’ve got the same idea here with Rutgers.

It’s a smaller spread than that Utah State pick, but I’m betting that’s it a lot to ask for Wisconsin to cover 13 points when the projected total is sitting at 43.5 points as of Thursday evening.

Plus, the Scarlet Knights are no pushover here: Rutgers is 4-1, with only a loss at Michigan blemishing the team’s resume. Rutgers is also 4-0-1 against the spread this year, they’ve done everything that’s been expected of them this season.

Wisconsin is rounding into fine form with wins and covers over Purdue and Georgia Southern before a bye last week, but I don’t see enough from their offense to be able to work up a big lead against a good Rutgers defense.

Iowa -2.5 vs. Purdue — Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Peacock

I know that we as college football fans love to poke fun at the Iowa Hawkeyes. Each week, we watch with anticipation to see if the Hawkeyes could keep on pace for an average of 25 points per game, which would ensure that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz keeps his job.

But Iowa is 4-1, they may not be pouring on the points but the Hawkeye defense is as tough as ever, and they’ve got Purdue coming to town this weekend.

The Hawkeyes will be without Cade McNamara at quarterback, he’s been lost for the season with a torn ACL. Deacon Hill will get the start, and with the Iowa offense really not doing much before the injury to McNamara, I don’t think much will get lost in translation.

Purdue beat up on an awful Illinois team last week, but the Boilermakers offense looked pretty brutal in losses to Wisconsin (at home) and Syracuse.

I don’t see any more success against the Hawkeyes defense in a really tough environment at Kinnick Stadium.

Buffalo Bills -5.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

I’m going back to London for some action this week, but I’m flipping allegiances, betting against the Jags one week after they successfully covered against the Falcons.

Despite that, Jacksonville doesn’t look nearly as sharp as they did in stretches last year. They looked good defensively against the Falcons, but I’m not sure that’s saying much given how rough the Atlanta offense (outside of Bijan Robinson) has been this season.

After that Week 1 loss to the Jets, the Bills and Josh Allen have woken up in a major way: Buffalo clobbered the Raiders, clobbered the Commanders and then clobbered the video game Dolphins last week.

It’s clobberin’ time in London, is what I’m saying.

The Jags’ defense has been good at times (keeping the Chiefs game close) but has also struggled at times (37 points to the Texans, even if CJ Stroud is looking very solid, isn’t great).

This will be their toughest test to date, and I don’t think the Jags will be able to stop Buffalo.

New York Jets +2.5 vs. Denver Broncos — Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

I want to take them straight up but, due to cowardice, I offer them up with the 2.5 points as a little insurance.

I’m not a believer in Zach Wilson long-term, but the kid definitely showed us something against the Chiefs. I think something may be a little amiss with Kansas City this year, but Wilson made some good throws and the Jets offense looked a little bit like a functional unit.

Now, they’ve got to go to Denver. The Broncos won their first game of the year against the Bears, erasing a 21-point deficit to do so.

They’re still awful, in my view, and the Jets defense is a large step up from Chicago. On the other side, Denver’s defense is the worst in the league, and the Jets will benefit from the snap count being lifted off of Breece Hall, who should be able to do some damage.

Wilson doesn’t need to be great to win this game, he just needs to be okay. I think he’ll be okay.