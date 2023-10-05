🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock vs. Nanticoke Area. For many years, it was just another game on the Wyoming Valley Conference football schedule.

This year, it’s different as Tunkhannock travels to Nanticoke Area at 7 p.m. Friday for a WVC Division 2 game with playoff implications.

Tunkhannock (3-1 Div. 2, 4-2 overall) and Nanticoke Area (2-1 Div. 2, 3-3) have a chance of catching Wyoming Area (3-0 Div. 2, 6-0) for the divisional title. Wyoming Area, though, would have to lose two of its last three divisional games. Odds of that happening are worse than winning the Powerball jackpot.

Instead, Tunkhannock and Nanticoke Area are focused on the District 2 Class 4A playoffs, where eight teams qualify.

Tunkhannock is currently in fifth, behind three unbeatens — Wyoming Area, Valley View and Dallas — and Crestwood (2-4). Nanticoke Area is seventh. While both have better records than Crestwood, the standings are based on a power ranking formula that takes into account strength of opponents. Three of Crestwood’s losses were to those three unbeaten teams.

“We’re hoping we could get as high as the fourth seed,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said, “but I don’t think so. I think we’ll sneak in as maybe five or six. We were hoping for the fourth seed with a home playoff game.”

Nanticoke Area received a big boost with a 35-28 win over Pittston Area last Friday. The Trojans rallied from a 21-7 first-quarter deficit. Pittston Area, though, is the only opponent on the schedule in a higher classification. That hurts Nanticoke Area’s chances to climb past the fifth seed in Class 4A.

“They got up on us quick and we stuck to what we do good — running the football,” Bruza said. “We had a couple big plays, tweaked some things on defense and found some success. I think that’s a good turning point for our team.”

Both teams rely heavily on the running game. Nanticoke Area runs the ball 85% of the time; Tunkhannock runs the ball 81%.

Nanticoke Area’s running game starts with senior running back Zack Fox, who is closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He has 776 yards despite missing a game with an injury. Nanticoke Area also had to adjust early in the season once again as starting quarterback Payton Kepp suffered a season-ending injury for a second consecutive season.

“They really rallied after he went down,” Bruza said. “It definitely changed the dynamics of what we wanted to do. We were able to find out what’s working for us, playing with some things, tweaking some things.”

Tunkhannock was in a similar situation under new coach Pat Keating. Keating had a successful 10-year run at Wyoming Valley West, winning four district titles before leaving after the 2018 season.

Keating inherited a program than won one game in 2022, hasn’t finished with a winning season since 1998 and had three head coaches in a 12-year span. Plus, the team was inexperienced at many key positions.

The Tigers opened with a 49-0 loss to Wyoming Area and were also on the wrong end of a 51-6 score against Honesdale. They do benefit from other teams seeking D2-4A playoff spots having very difficult schedules down the stretch.

The ground game really took off when Logan Ross was inserted at running back in Week 2. He has topped 100 yards rushing five consecutive weeks and has 879 yards.

WEEK 7 AT A GLANCE

Editor’s Note: Montrose forfeited its game with Hanover Area scheduled for Friday night.

Berwick (2-4) at Dallas (6-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello, 9th year; Berwick’s Mike Bennett, 2nd year (Bo Orlando interim)

Last Meeting: Berwick 39-22 in 2022

First Meeting: Berwick 42-13 in 1998

All-Time Series: Berwick 16-7

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs defeated Wyoming Valley West 35-7, holding the injury depleted Spartans to 107 yards of total offense. QB Ethan Lear had a second consecutive game where he ran and threw the ball effectively. RB Tyler Winter got back on track. After Dallas comes a very strong Danville team, so nothing will come easy the next few weeks.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers continued to roll, scoring 35 second-quarter points in a 42-14 victory over Hazleton Area. QB Brady Zapoticky threw four TD passes for the second time this season with all coming in the second quarter to different receivers. Dylan Geskey had a pick-6 as Dallas recorded its ninth interception of the season. The team is plus-9 in turnovers.

Bottom Line: Dallas is playing the best football in the WVC.

Delaware Valley (3-3) at Wilkes-Barre Area (4-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Del Val’s Keith Olsommer, 25th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti, 5th year at WBA, 18th year overall

Last Meeting: Delaware Valley 35-24 in 2022

First Meeting: Delaware Valley 54-20 in 2019

All-Time Series: Delaware Valley 4-0

Scouting Del Val: Ignore Delaware Valley’s record. The Warriors’ non-conference schedule was extremely difficult, resulting in losses to opponents who are a combined 16-2. They’ve won three in a row since, including handing Scranton Prep its only loss and a 42-0 victory over a competitive North Pocono team last Saturday. The offense has veterans like Stanford-bound TE Aiden Black and RB Ryder Machado.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack eased away midway through the second quarter in a 34-14 win over Crestwood. Five different players crossed the goal line as WBA continues to display variety on offense. The unit has just four turnovers during the four-game winning streak. DB Treyvon Gembitski led the defense with two interceptions. The kicking game, though, needs work.

Bottom Line: Could be the best game of the weekend.

Hazleton Area (1-5) at Crestwood (2-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman, 4th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli, 5th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 35-14 in 2022

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 36-0 in 2008

All-Time Series: Crestwood 8-6

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars lost their fifth in a row, falling 42-14 to unbeaten Dallas. The wheels really came off in the second quarter when Dallas scored 35 points. That has to be one of the worst quarters for Hazleton Area in a long time. The offense didn’t do much after the first quarter and 70 of the Cougars’ 92 rushing yards came on a TD run in the fourth quarter. A postseason spot is in danger.

Scouting Crestwood: Despite a 34-14 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area, the defending D2-4A champion Comets are in fourth place in the district standings. Ahead of them are three undefeated teams they have lost to. QB Jaden Shedlock was held to a season-low 47 yards rushing vs. WBA. The running game had its worst performance since a season-opening loss to Valley View.

Bottom Line: Both teams really need a win, perhaps Hazleton Area more so.

Lake-Lehman (1-5) at Pittston Area (2-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky, 14th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri, 7th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 48-13 in 2022

First Meeting: Pittston Area 32-0 in 1972

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 15-0

Scouting Lehman: After losing 13-12 to Tunkhannock, this game is as close as a must-win for Lehman. The Black Knights also have unbeatens Dallas and Wyoming Area remaining, so a D2-3A playoff spot could hang in the balance. The defense played well enough, but once again the offense had trouble scoring. Lehman has scored 13 or fewer points five times.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots looked good in the first quarter against Nanticoke Area, scoring three touchdowns. Alas, things changed as they crossed the goal line twice more in a 35-28 loss. Pittston Area outgained the Trojans by nearly 100 yards. The final D2-5A playoff spot is wide open and the Patriots could get it if they go on a bit of a run, something that’s possible.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area has the offensive edge.

Tunkhannock (4-2) at Nanticoke Area (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating, 1st year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza, 14th year

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 42-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 21-14 in 1984

All-Time Series: Tied 7-7

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers edged Lake-Lehman 13-12, finally taking the lead in the third quarter on a 4-yard run by RB Logan Ross. He finished with 166 yards and is closing in on 1,000 for the season. Joey Ross added a pair of short field goals for the other points, but Tunkhannock can’t settle for three points vs. Nanticoke Area. The offense probably needs at least three TDs.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Down 21-7 after one quarter, the Trojans’ defense did the job in a 35-28 victory over Pittston Area. Nanticoke Area had lost seven in a row to Pittston Area, with the last victory coming in 1993. RB Zack Fox ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns. The schedule is favorable for him to top 1,000 yards rushing once again.

Bottom Line: Key game in the D2-4A playoff picture.

Williamsport (2-4) at Wyoming Valley West (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson, 2nd year at Williamsport, 7th year overall; Valley West’s Bob Stelma, 1st year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 38-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Valley West 19-12 in 1972

All-Time Series: Valley West 25-21

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires broke out an offensive slump and a snapped a three-game losing streak with a 47-13 victory over Central Mountain. They scored 33 consecutive points after Central Mountain returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. K Connor Poole kicked a 49-yard field goal, longest in the WVC this season. The running game finally showed some punch, but could use more.

Scouting Valley West: While Williamsport corrected its offensive issues, Valley West’s problems remained in a 35-7 loss to Berwick. The Spartans have plenty of guys injured and that’s not helping matters. The running game failed to crack 100 yards for a third consecutive game. The defense surrendered a season-high 302 yards to a Berwick crew which hasn’t run the ball all that well.

Bottom Line: Valley West needs to keep the game low scoring to have a chance.

Wyoming Area (6-0) at Holy Redeemer (0-6)

5 p.m. Saturday

at Spartan Stadium, Kingston

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley, 5th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, 15th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 56-18 in 2022

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 42-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 8-0

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors dominated up front in a 35-19 victory over Scranton. RB Aaron Crossley became the first player to reach 1,000 yards rushing this season. His workload will likely be modest vs. Redeemer. Scranton broke off a couple long runs, but otherwise Wyoming Area was solid vs. the run. The secondary saw 32 passes and will see a lot on Saturday.

Scouting Redeemer: Aside from a couple long passes, the Royals didn’t do much offensively in a 56-6 loss to Hanover Area, a team which scored one offensive touchdown in its last three games. QB Thomas Dugan was sacked nine times and escaped several other times. For a team struggling to block, Wyoming Area isn’t the idea opponent to correct the situation.