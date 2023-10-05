Tunkhannock vs. Nanticoke Area. For many years, it was just another game on the Wyoming Valley Conference football schedule.
This year, it’s different as Tunkhannock travels to Nanticoke Area at 7 p.m. Friday for a WVC Division 2 game with playoff implications.
Tunkhannock (3-1 Div. 2, 4-2 overall) and Nanticoke Area (2-1 Div. 2, 3-3) have a chance of catching Wyoming Area (3-0 Div. 2, 6-0) for the divisional title. Wyoming Area, though, would have to lose two of its last three divisional games. Odds of that happening are worse than winning the Powerball jackpot.
Instead, Tunkhannock and Nanticoke Area are focused on the District 2 Class 4A playoffs, where eight teams qualify.
Tunkhannock is currently in fifth, behind three unbeatens — Wyoming Area, Valley View and Dallas — and Crestwood (2-4). Nanticoke Area is seventh. While both have better records than Crestwood, the standings are based on a power ranking formula that takes into account strength of opponents. Three of Crestwood’s losses were to those three unbeaten teams.
“We’re hoping we could get as high as the fourth seed,” Nanticoke Area coach Ron Bruza said, “but I don’t think so. I think we’ll sneak in as maybe five or six. We were hoping for the fourth seed with a home playoff game.”
Nanticoke Area received a big boost with a 35-28 win over Pittston Area last Friday. The Trojans rallied from a 21-7 first-quarter deficit. Pittston Area, though, is the only opponent on the schedule in a higher classification. That hurts Nanticoke Area’s chances to climb past the fifth seed in Class 4A.
“They got up on us quick and we stuck to what we do good — running the football,” Bruza said. “We had a couple big plays, tweaked some things on defense and found some success. I think that’s a good turning point for our team.”
Both teams rely heavily on the running game. Nanticoke Area runs the ball 85% of the time; Tunkhannock runs the ball 81%.
Nanticoke Area’s running game starts with senior running back Zack Fox, who is closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He has 776 yards despite missing a game with an injury. Nanticoke Area also had to adjust early in the season once again as starting quarterback Payton Kepp suffered a season-ending injury for a second consecutive season.
“They really rallied after he went down,” Bruza said. “It definitely changed the dynamics of what we wanted to do. We were able to find out what’s working for us, playing with some things, tweaking some things.”
Tunkhannock was in a similar situation under new coach Pat Keating. Keating had a successful 10-year run at Wyoming Valley West, winning four district titles before leaving after the 2018 season.
Keating inherited a program than won one game in 2022, hasn’t finished with a winning season since 1998 and had three head coaches in a 12-year span. Plus, the team was inexperienced at many key positions.
The Tigers opened with a 49-0 loss to Wyoming Area and were also on the wrong end of a 51-6 score against Honesdale. They do benefit from other teams seeking D2-4A playoff spots having very difficult schedules down the stretch.
The ground game really took off when Logan Ross was inserted at running back in Week 2. He has topped 100 yards rushing five consecutive weeks and has 879 yards.