PLAINS TWP. — Having won their last four games in a row all by double digits, the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack were riding high heading into Friday night.

Delaware Valley brought the Wolfpack plummeting back down to earth.

The Warriors scored 27 unanswered points in the first quarter and shut Wilkes-Barre Area down in a 41-6 win at Wilkes-Barre Stadium.

“They beat us from pillar to post today,” Wilkes-Barre Area coach Ciro Cinti said. “They just executed 100% better than we did.”

A night that doubled as both Senior Night and Alumni Night at Wilkes-Barre Area quickly turned sour, as the Warriors came in and quickly began imposing their will.

Running back Ryder Machado had a lot to do with that. In just the first quarter alone, Machado rushed for three touchdowns and picked off a pass from Wolfpack quarterback Jake Howe to set Delaware Valley up for another score.

Even though it was Machado’s name called on the scoring plays, the Warriors were able to move the ball with a number of key players, with quarterback Logan Olsommer connecting on a number of big throws to keep the sticks moving and to set up his running back with short-yardage situations down in the red zone.

“You can’t key on one specific person … we have a lot of different weapons that we could lean on,” Delaware Valley coach Keith Olsommer said.

One of those weapons, wideout Jayden Ramirez, put the exclamation point on Delaware Valley’s first quarter dominance. Getting way behind the defense, Ramirez caught a ball from Logan Olsommer in stride and took it 43 yards to the house.

In just 12 minutes, the Warriors were up 27-0 and Wilkes-Barre Area had no answers.

The Wolfpack offense amassed just 69 total yards from scrimmage on Friday, with almost half of those coming on one Howie Shiner run in the first half.

Delaware Valley’s defense was fast to the outsides, containing the Wolfpack run game and dropping many of Wilkes-Barre’s plays behind the line of scrimmage.

The Wolfpack’s lone score of the night came not on offense, but on special teams, courtesy of West Scranton transfer Evan Laybourne-Boddie.

After a Delaware Valley field goal to end the first half was blocked, Laybourne-Boddie scooped up the ball inside his own 5-yard line, shook a couple tacklers and raced down the left sideline for 96 yards and a score.

Laybourne-Boddie also had his team’s lone takeaway with an interception early in the third quarter, but the Wolfpack couldn’t capitalize.

“He’s (Laybourne-Boddie) a great kid, but one kid doesn’t make a team,” Cinti said.

Machado added a fourth touchdown run after halftime, ending his night early with 102 yards. Mike Iuzzolino, on in relief of Machado in the third quarter, added a 36-yard touchdown run, and from there it was simply a matter of running the clock.

The Warriors (4-3) won their fourth straight, while bringing Wilkes-Barre’s winning streak to a screeching halt.

“We’ll come back on Monday and work hard,” Cinti said. “All we could do is put this behind us, we’ve got three games left.”

Wilkes-Barre Area (4-3) will head out to Williamsport next Friday night.

Delaware Valley 41, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Delaware Valley`27`0`14`0 — 41

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`6`0`0 — 6

First quarter

DV — Ryder Machado 3 run (Everett Bell kick) 8:29

DV — Machado 7 run (Bell kick) 4:47

DV — Machado 1 run (Bell kick) 1:10

DV — Jayden Ramirez 43 pass from Logan Olsommer (kick blocked) 0:47

Second quarter

WBA — Evan Laybourne-Boddie 96 field goal return (Jake Howe pass failed) 0:00

Third quarter

DV — Machado 39 run (Bell kick) 7:18

DV — Mike Iuzzolino 36 run (Bell kick) 4:37

Team statistics`DV`WBA

First downs`16`2

Rushes-yards`52-287`21-33

Passing yards`167`36

Total yards`454`69

Passing`8-12-1`5-11-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-17

Punts-avg.`0-0`7-31

Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`4-37`3-11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DV, Machado 19-102, Olsommer 6-22, Justin Kalitsnik 4-22, Iuzzolino 7-77, Ramirez 1-56, Justin Estevez 1-8, Chris Eisloeffel 3-25, Shaun Cannalley 6-17, Chris Devaney 4-10, Colin McGarvey 1-(minus-2). WBA, Howie Shiner 9-43, Davon Underwood 6-(minus-4), Gene Ardo 1-(minus-2), Laybourne-Boddie 1-0, Jaedyn Sanchez 1-0, Brody Reh 3-(minus-4).

PASSING — DV, Olsommer 7-11-158-1, Tyler Bird 1-1-9-0. WBA, Howe 3-8-12-1, Sanchez 2-3-24-0.

RECEIVING — DV, Machado 1-17, Aiden Black 2-46, Ramirez 2-67, Kalitsnik 2-28, McGarvey 1-9. WBA, Treyvon Gembitski 2-20, Underwood 1-3, Laybourne-Boddie 2-13.

INTERCEPTIONS — DV, Machado 1-0. WBA, Laybourne-Boddie 1-0.