KINGSTON — Behind the duo of Caleb Williamson and Aiden Everett, Williamsport was able to obtain its first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 win with a 42-7 victory over Wyoming Valley West on Friday night.

Valley West would draw first blood in the contest when Lucas Zdancewicz threw the ball to Ty Makarewicz, hoping to move the chains on the third-and-7 attempt. Makarewicz would soon find himself past the first down marker and see a field of green as he proceeded to score a 90-yard touchdown.

“I was nervous,” Williamsport’s coach Mike Pearson said, “this could be a dog fight all night, but then we settled in.”

Devon Harris said he took the Spartans’ opening score personally, but also got him going as he would sack Valley West quarterback three times in the contest.

“I came back with the three sacks and I think we did very well tonight,” Harris said.

After only generating 21 yards from the line of scrimmage in the first quarter, the QB-WR duo of Williamson and Everett were able to settle in and gel together as they gained momentum for Williamsport. Williamson would throw three of his four touchdown passes in the second quarter, to Everett each going for 35, 21 and 46 yards.

The three touchdown receptions would be Everett’s only three catches in the game as he finished with a game-high 102 receiving yards.

“The blocks were lining up, I saw the holes – it felt easy,” Everett said.

Just before the two-minute mark in the opening half, Williamson would only need four plays to lead his team to the end zone with a 15-yard pass to Kyreek Bradshaw.

Williamson threw for 183 yards in the first half with 170 of them coming in the second quarter.

“We knew their passing game could hurt us,” Valley West coach Bob Stelma said. “There were plays when the players did their job right and we stopped them. They have big time players on their team, once they get the ball their players have some speed and boom.”

In the second half, the Millionaires turned to Kahyear Whaley to do the heavy lifting with 10 of his 14 carries coming in the second half.

“They got their confidence back and away we went,” Pearson said. “We decided to run the ball and made a concerted effort with the great job they were doing in the secondary.”

Williamson would end his night when he threw his fifth passing touchdown to Samir Williams in the third quarter that gave the Millionaires a commanding 35-7 lead. Bradshaw would score his second touchdown of the night with a 19-yard pass from Elijah Way that invoked the mercy rule for the final 5:56 of the contest.

Williamsport 42, Wyoming Valley West 7

Williamsport`0`28`7`7 — 42

Wyo. Valley West`7`0`0`0 — 7

First quarter

WVW — Ty Makarewicz 90 pass from Lucas Zdancewicz (Roger Staron kick), 7:04

Second quarter

WIL — Aiden Everett 35 pass from Caleb Williamson (Connor Poole kick), 9:56

WIL — Everett 21 pass from Williamson (Poole kick), 7:30

WIL — Everett 46 pass from Williamson (Poole kick), 4:57

WIL — Kyreek Bradshaw 15 pass from Williamson (Poole kick), 2:06

Third quarter

WIL — Samir Williams 19 pass from Williamson (Evan Kime kick), 3:23

Fourth quarter

WIL — Bradshaw 22 pass from Elijah Way (Poole kick), 5:56

Team statistics`WIL`WVW

First downs`16`11

Rushes-yards`20-107`30-45

Passing yards`247`134

Total yards`354`179

Passing`16-26-0`10-19-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-9`3-25

Punts-avg.`2-42`6-27

Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`5-35`4-22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WIL, Kahyear Whaley 14-76, Semaj Hale 3-18, Givanni White 1-17, Devon Harris 2-0, Caleb Williamson 2-(-4). WVW, Paul Riggs 15-48, Tyler Mattis 7-9, Tyler Makarewicz 2-5, Carter Isbel 1-1, Lucas Zdancewicz 5-(-18).

PASSING — WIL, Caleb Williamson 13-22-0-236, Elijah Way 3-4-0-11. WVW, Lucas Zdancewicz 10-19-1-134.

RECEIVING — WIL, Aiden Everett 3-102, Kyreek Bradshaw 5-66, Devon Harris 1-24, Semaj Hale 4-21, Samir Williams 1-19, Alonzo Rice 1-9, Trey Damschroeder 1-6. WVW, Tyler Makarewicz 2-92, Maki Wells 4-29, Paul Riggs 2-5, Tyler Mattis 1-4, Leland Alexander 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — WIL, Kyreek Bradshaw 1-0.