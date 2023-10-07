🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — By the time the scoreboard rolled into the fourth quarter, it was difficult to distinguish either the Crestwood Comets or the Hazleton Area Cougars from the ones that began the season or even the game itself.

With athletic trainers attending to the growing number of injuries encountered on both sides, the Comets and Cougars were both turning to third-string options at their skill positions. Twenty penalties helped take away any rhythm to the game. As it neared its fourth hour, the rivalry game turned into a battle of attrition.

Ultimately, Crestwood’s depth took them over the top in a 28-21 win over Hazleton Area on Friday night.

The Comets orchestrated an 85-yard winning drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. James Barret spun his way to a 15-yard score to put Crestwood ahead.

“Nothing really changed in the fourth quarter other than kids wanting to make plays,” Comets coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “At the end, we wanted it more. We wanted it on Homecoming, and we don’t like losing to the Cougars. That was enough to put us over the top.”

Hazleton Area’s last chance to fully complete a fourth round of going punch for punch came up short in the final minute. Colin Lazo picked off a pass at midfield to solidify the Comets’ fourth straight win over the Cougars.

Barret lifted Crestwood to its third win in four games with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. He gained 165 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The Cougars responded to a Crestwood touchdown on their next possession three straight times. Brady Mizenko ran in a 2-yard touchdown run to square the score at 7-7 in the second quarter. Hazleton Area came out of halftime with a 9-yard Austin Wilson touchdown run that was saved by an earlier roughing the passer penalty on fourth down.

Two plays after Crestwood seemingly scored a decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter, Wilson found the end zone on a 20-yard run to even the game at 21-21 with 4:54 remaining.

Wilson finished with 129 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 12 carries. He carried the Cougars in the fourth quarter after leading rusher Mizenko went down with a game-ending injury.

“We were down in terms of eligible players tonight,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said. “We were down seven guys at one point. It’s tough at any level of football. But it’s really tough in public school high school football to continue to replace pieces. The effort is tremendous for the guys that are out there, but it’s not the same level of football.”

It marks the fourth Cougars’ loss this season by seven or fewer points.

The Comets were without their star playmaker Jaden Shedlock, who went down twice to injury and did not return to the field for the second half.

Thanks to a wide-open gap credited to his offensive line, Crestwood’s Logan Rolles turned a fourth-and-1 opportunity into a 36-yard run to the Cougar 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. His run paved the way for Barret to score his first touchdown for a 21-14 lead with 6:01 left in the game.

“We find ways to have to use new guys,” Arcangeli said. “It is what it is. (Shedlock) goes down, this guy goes down, we have a rolled ankle from a senior, but then this guy or that guy goes in. If it was the first time, we might not have won this game. But it’s happened all year, and we have dealt with it.”

Crestwood’s defense made a fourth-and-goal stop at the 1-yard line in the second quarter, leaving the Cougars dry on their only shot to take the lead.

Crestwood 28, Hazleton Area 21

Hazleton Area`0`7`7`7 — 21

Crestwood`7`7`0`14 — 28

First quarter

CRE — Logan Rolles 3 run (James Barret kick), 2:54

Second quarter

HAZ — Brady Mizenko 2 run (Levi Kurtz kick), 11:10

CRE — Lincoln Bibla 12 pass from Jay Swank (Barret kick), 0:40

Third quarter

HAZ — Austin Wilson 9 run (Kurtz kick), 9:55

Fourth quarter

CRE — Barret 4 run (Barret kick), 6:01

HAZ — Wilson 20 run (Kurtz kick), 4:54

CRE — Barret 15 run (Barret kick), 1:11

Team statistics`HAZ`CRE

First downs`12`18

Rushes-yards`32-280`45-315

Passing yards`92`85

Total yards`372`390

Passing`5-17-1`5-11-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-3

Punts-avg.`2-12.5`2-32.5

Fumbles-lost`3-0`2-1

Penalties-yards`5-40`15-123

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HAZ, Mizenko 15-55, Wilson 12-129, Carlos Gonzalez 2-12, Ashton Karlick 1-7, Riley Van Gilst 1-1, TEAM 1-(minus-16). CRE, Barret 20-165, Rolles 6-44, Colin Lazo 4-31, Jaden Shedlock 2-20, Eli Meadows 1-(minus-1), Giovanni Barna 1-4, Swank 4-38, Jack Rodgers 2-1, Osten Grigas 3-14, TEAM 2-(minus-1).

PASSING — HAZ Wilson 5-17-1-92. CRE, Shedlock 2–3-42, Rogers 2-7-1-31, Swank 1-1-0-12

RECEIVING — HAZ, Hunter Johnson 2-37, CGonzalez 2-57, Karlick 1-(minus-2). CRE, Lazo 3-54, Carter Kennedy 1-19, Bibla 1-12

INTERCEPTIONS — HAZ, Johnson 1-33. CRE, Lazo 1-0.