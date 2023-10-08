🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins wrapped up the preseason Saturday night with a roster that is moving closer to resembling the squad that will open the AHL regular season Friday night in Charlotte.

The team will pack up for North Carolina during the week fresh off winning three of four games in preparation, including Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over Lehigh Valley behind two goals by Jordan Frasca and 25 saves by Taylor Gauthier.

Lukas Svejkovsky and Jagger Joshua each had a goal and an assist in the win.

The Penguins allowed just three goals in the four preseason games. Joel Blomqvist opened with a shutout Tuesday night in Allentown against Lehigh Valley and Gauthier said that effort pushed him when he matched it in a home shutout over Hershey less than 24 hours later.

The strong goaltending continued through the weekend.

“No matter who’s starting, I think we both have confidence in each other,” said Gauthier, who went 8-3-6 with a 2.71 goals against average and .907 save percentage here last season. “I think the team has confidence in us as well.”

The National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins assigned six players to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Thursday then followed it up by shipping forwards Alex Nylander, Joona Koppanen and Andreas Johnsson to their top farm team Friday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton announced 10 cuts from the roster between Friday and Saturday, largely building the key components for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, the other Pittsburgh affiliate.

Of the 31 players still on the training camp roster when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the ice Saturday night, 26 spent time in the AHL last season. Of them, nine split time between the AHL and NHL while five played in both the AHL and the lower-level ECHL.

The Penguins dressed six of the nine most-recent additions from Pittsburgh Saturday, but it was players who have been here throughout who helped get the offense started.

When the Penguins took the lead by scoring twice in 47 seconds midway through the first period, the three assists were all recorded from among the group of just five players who appeared in all four of the preseason games.

Lehigh Valley scored first, 2:51 into the game when Gauthier stopped the game’s first shot, off the stick of Jordy Bellerive, but Alex Kile skated in to backhand in the rebound that sat loose in front.

Ty Vierling was rushing the net when he sent a pass through the crease from left to right to set up Joshua’s tying goal at 8:18. Svejkovsky also assisted on the play with the pass that sent Vierling in.

Jack St. Ivany scored the go-ahead goal when his slap shot from the right point made it through traffic in front. Ty Glover had the assist.

The Penguins applied pressure in the final minute of the period and it paid off.

Dillon Hamaliuk worked the puck out of the right corner and got it to Jordan Frasca in front for the goal. Dmitri Samorukov also assisted on the play.

Lehigh Valley got within a goal when defenseman Adam Karashik scored 5:13 into the second period.

Svejkovsky, who had two goals and two assists in the preseason, restored the two-goal advantage. In the aftermath of a power play, the Penguins had several swipes at a rebound to the right of the net before Svejkovsky knocked the puck in.

The Penguins shut down the Phantoms from there, allowing just two shots on three Lehigh Valley power plays, including a 47-second overlap that created a 5-on-3 situation.

That effort left the Penguins 10-for-10 on the penalty kill with a short-handed goal.

“I think that is pretty typical of the preseason,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said after a similar performance while shorthanded Wednesday. “I think it’s harder to get the power play going that it is the penalty kill.”

Frasca added his second goal into an empty net when the Phantoms took an early gamble and the Penguins made them pay with 4:04 left. Samorukov got his second assist on the play.

The Penguins suffered their only loss of the preseason Friday night in Hershey, falling 1-0 despite Blomqvist’s 24 saves.

After Pierrick Dube scored in the first period to end the Penguins’ unscored-upon streak at 127:51, Blomqvist held the Bears scoreless the rest of the way, stopping the last 19 shots he faced.

Clay Stevenson needed just 12 saves to shut out the Penguins.

Pittsburgh sent down forwards Avery Hayes, Rem Pitlick, Sam Poulin and Valtteri Puustinen and defensemen Xavier Ouellet and Ty Smith Friday.

All but Smith dressed Saturday along with Johnsson.

With the new faces in town, forwards Cedric Desruisseaux and Tanner Laderoute and defensemen Davis Bunz and Quinn Wichers were shipped to Wheeling. Desruisseaux scored the game-winner unassisted in Wednesday’s preseason home opener.

Those moves came after Friday’s release of forwards Cam Hausinger, David Jankowski and Matt Quercia and defensemen Sebastian Dirven, David Drake and Louie Roehl, all of whom were to report to ECHL Wheeling.

NOTES: The Penguins, who missed the Calder Cup Playoffs last season, open the home portion of their 25th season Oct. 21 at 6:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds. … Glover finished the preseason with a goal and two assists. … Svejkovsky played 47 games for the Penguins last season, posting three goals and 12 assists. … Three stars: 1, Frasca; 2, Joshua; 3, St. Ivany.