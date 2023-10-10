🔊 Listen to this

GREENFIELD TWP. – Unbeaten Lackawanna League division champions Abington Heights and Scranton Prep each used their depth to end District 2 team title reigns by Wyoming Valley Conference champions Monday.

Playing in cool, windy conditions at Elkview Country Club, both Lackawanna representatives had all five players match or beat their opponent’s third-best score.

Abington Heights rallied on the second nine to avenge a three-stroke loss to Crestwood in last year’s Class 3A final, 317-325.

Scranton Prep won the fourth straight Class 2A championship meeting with Lake-Lehman, handing the defending state champions their first loss since the 2021 district final, 318-326.

The title was the seventh in eight years for Scranton Prep while Abington Heights won for the third time in five years.

Both teams advance to the District 2-4 Subregional Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Williamsport Country Club where the winners move on to next week’s PIAA state championships.

Class 3A

Abington Heights overcame Crestwood’s Derek Johnson shooting the day’s best score, 1-under-par, 71, five stroke better than anyone else could manage.

“I just tried to maintain my play, aside from all the conditions, and give my team the best chance to win,” Johnson said. “I just tried to stay as warm as possible out there.”

Johnson birdied all four par-5s, played the four par-3s in 2-over and had pars on nine of the 10 par-4s.

“I just tried to attack the short par-5s,” Johnson said. “I got on all of them in two. I had a couple good putts and good chips to get around the rest of the course.”

The championships were decided in the state format where each team takes the best four of five scores, as opposed to WVC play when the top four of six are taken or the Lackawanna League, which plays match play for team points.

After the front nines were completed – some players had also played one or two holes from the back nine at that point – Crestwood led by two strokes with the help of a 37 by Sienna Smith.

While Crestwood’s scores were 21 strokes higher, Abington Heights players were a combined one stroke better on the back nine.

All five finished with 82 or better and the team score was made up of players with 80 or better, matching Crestwood’s second-best score, an 80 by Tommy Biscotti.

Robert Munley, who had played the previous six holes in even-par, led Abington Heights with a 78, even with a double bogey on 18.

Alex Hamilton added a 79, one shot ahead of teammates Robby Lucas and Luke Swank.

“They really persevered,” Abington Heights coach Frank Summa said. “Conditions were a real factor today.

“They couldn’t get warm. They had no feeling in their hands for putting and the scores showed that.”

Class 2A

Lake-Lehman attempted a repeat of its first district team title without Michael Lugiano, the 2021 district champion and a third-place individual state finisher last year.

Lugiano was playing in an AJGA event in Indiana, something the team learned about around Labor Day.

“I think the kids put extra pressure on themselves, knowing they had to make up strokes,” Lake-Lehman coach Tom Yoniski said.

Scranton Prep made that difficult.

Ben Walsh matched Lake-Lehman’s Cael Ropietski, another return individual state medalist and team state champion, for the best score in the match with a 76.

Ropietski was even over the last 11 holes.

Ben Boyanoski equaled Ropietski’s 36 on the back nine while adding a 77 for the Cavaliers.

Charlie Weidner started the day with an eagle, then two birdies and added an 81 for Lake-Lehman’s second-best score.

Gavin Walsh and Guy Rothery completed Scranton Prep’s score with an 82 and 83 while T.J. Stott added insurance with an 84, if needed.

Lake-Lehman got an 84 from A.J. Borchert and 85 from Jason Norconk.

“It was a good run,” Yoniski said. “I’m thrilled. The kids played well.

“The conditions weren’t easy.”