In advance of the opening of the NHL season Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins organization made a series of moves, sending players down and continuing to form the roster that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will use to open the AHL season Friday night in Charlotte against the Checkers.

Most of Monday and Tuesday’s roster adjustments involved players going from Pittsburgh and the NHL to here for the AHL training camp roster or from the local team to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

Some of the players who were most prominent in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s 3-1 AHL preseason performance were sent down when the arrival of players who made a strong run at NHL roster spots helped pushed them down. In both cases, the players involved in late training camp cuts will hope to have made enough of an impression to be in line for in-season promotions.

Before opening Tuesday night at home against Chicago, Pittsburgh reassigned centers Colin White, Vinnie Hinostroza and Radim Zohorna, defenseman Mark Friedman and goalie Magnus Hellberg to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

All five appeared in the NHL at some point last season, combining to play 123 games, including 68 by White for the Florida Panthers.

Nine players left Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp Tuesday to head for Wheeling before the AHL team broke camp to head to North Carolina Wednesday.

“We had a long look at a certain group of guys that we think can contribute to our depth,” Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach J.D. Forrest said following Saturday’s preseason finale. “We had a couple competition areas where we weren’t sure who was going to take a spot here and there or at least, in our minds, be in the mix for it moving forward.”

Forwards Lukas Svejkovsky, Jordan Frasca, Ty Glover and Dillon Hamaliuk and goalie Taylor Gauthier were reassigned by Pittsburgh from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling. Forwards Justin Addamo and Evan Vierling and defenseman Thimo Nickl were assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling. Goalie David Tendeck was released from his AHL training camp tryout agreement and will also report to the Nailers.

Svejkovsky had two goals and two assists to lead Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the preseason. Frasca scored twice in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to wrap up the preseason. Gauthier won twice in goal and had one of the team’s two shutouts while the Penguins were outscoring teams, 12-3.

There are still 28 players – 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies – on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton roster.