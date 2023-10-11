🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Dallas 6-4 Tuesday and clinched the Division 1 title in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer.

Lars Stephensson, Kyle Orrson and Cooper Laubach scored in the first half for Crestwood. Sean Rossi, Ethan Zabroski and Roman DeLallo added second-half goals.

Stephensson, Nick Francisco and Colin Gordon had assists.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Wyoming Area 2

Aiden Kaminski scored his second goal midway through the second half and then assisted Noah Fetko on two more as the Spartans pulled away to defeat Wyoming Area.

Seth Kranson also scored in the first half as Wyoming Valley West took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Ben Nichol then scored for Wyoming Area in the second half, but three consecutive Spartan goals sealed the game.

Ryan Martin also scored for Wyoming Area.

FIELD HOCKEY

Abington Heights 6, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area ended a four-game Abington Heights shutout streak early, but the host Comets recovered to protect District 2’s only unbeaten record and their WVC Division 2 lead.

Madison Zalewski, who had an assist, and Amelia Gonzalez scored twice each.

Karrine Podwika scored for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

Ella McKernan scored both goals Monday when Wyoming Area remained unbeaten in WVC Division 1 with a home-field win in the game between two of the top three teams in the District 2 Class A playoff seeding race.

Lila Rehill and Julianna Gonzales had the assists.

Wyoming Area, which has six saves in an 11-game winning streak, held Lake-Lehman to just two shots.

Pittston Area 2, Wallenpaupack 2

Kassie Kobi’s goal with 2:47 left in regulation lifted third-place Pittston Area into a tie in a Monday WVC Division 2 game at second-place Wallenpaupack.

Julia Homschek scored Pittston Area’s other goal less than two minutes into the game.

Hanover Area 2, Berwick 0

Krysta Shreve scored in the second quarter and assisted Paige Engleman with a goal in the third period as the Hawkeyes prevailed.

Hanover Area goalie Ava Malacarne stopped four shots. Berwick goalie Jade Bartholomew had 21 saves.

Wallenpaupack 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Jillian Tait scored twice and assisted Jaime Stella with a goal as the Buckhorns defeated Holy Redeemer.

Olivia Karp also scored for Wallenpaupack while Grace Lake and Allison Sterner had assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 5, Tunkhannock 0

Ava Blazes scored two goals as the Black Knights defeated Tunkhannock.

Blazes and Ashley Hudak scored in the first half. Brenna Hunt and Brynleigh Bennett found the net in the second half before Blazes finished off the scoring.

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Hannah Fairchild had five goals and an assist as Wyoming Area shut out Nanticoke Area.

Ella Shepulski had two goals and two assists for the Warriors. Summer Semanek also scored while Emily Kostik had an assist.

Keeper Abby Francis made three saves to post the shutout.

Pittston Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Camryn Karp scored a first-half goal off an assist from Isabella Dessoye and Kayla Rodzinak scored in the second half as the Patriots defeated Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Valley West 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Jordayn Dermoly, Lauren Gluchowski and Lola Wojciechowski all scored two goals for Wyoming Valley West.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Nora Keating, Lila Wojciechowski and Stella Wojciechowski.

Isabel Sikora had WBA’s goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Wyoming Area 1

The Trojans won by scores of 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 25-12.

Pacing Nanticoke Area were: Claire Aufiero (1 service point, 7 aces, 1 block, 24 kills, 11 digs); Haley Verazin (1 service point, 1 ace, 5 kills, 20 assists, 7 digs); and Kenzie Stratton (1 ace, 11 kills, 1 block).

Kyla Harry (6 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 4 digs) led Wyoming Area.

Delaware Valley 3, Tunkhannock 0

Delaware Valley seniors Kat Quinn, Audri Smith, Celina Koh and Samantha Monroe all stood out on senior night.

Quinn had 10 kills, three aces and nine service points. Monroe had 21 assists and nine service points. Koh had five digs and Smith had six.

Executive Education 3, MMI Prep 0

Executive Education won 25-8, 25-11, 25-8.

MMI Prep’s Sophia Plonk, Caitlin Lenahan, Phoebe Bramley, London Chehovich, Angelica Jimenez and Emily Borchick were honored on senior night.

COLLEGES

MEN’S SOCCER

Wilkes 2, Scranton 2

Trailing 2-1 with under two minutes left in the game, Colin Schulmeister was fouled inside the box and calmly deposited the penalty shot past the goalie as Wilkes settled for a tie against Scranton.

Schulmeister also scored early in the first half off an assist from Grant Gerstner.

Swarthmore 2, Misericordia 1

Anthony Yarabinee scored for Misericordia while Richard Billings had the assist

GOLF

King’s 353, Misericordia 374

J.P. Gilroy led King’s with an 83 and Bryce Burgit added an 84 in a victory at Irem Golf Club.

Misericordia’s Brett Herman led all players with a 79.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s 3, Delaware Valley 1

Morgan Williams tied the second-most digs in a four-set game as King’s rallied to defeat Delaware Valley.

Williams finished with 34 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 5, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area`0`2 – 2

Wyoming Valley West`2`3 – 5

First Half: 1. WVW, Seth Kranson (Noah Geisinger) 27:57; 2. WVW, Aiden Kaminski (Luke Ginocchetti) 29:56;

Second Half: 3. WA, Ben Nichol 59:25; 4. WVW, Kaminski (Chase Evanofski) 60:27; 5. WVW, Noah Fetko (Kaminski) 67:42; 6. WVW, Fetko (Kaminski) 71:57; 7. Ryan Martin (WA) from Liam Burke, 74:54

Shots: WA 9, WVW 32. Saves: WA 8 (Hayden Laughman), WVW 4 (Schuyler Davis). Corners: WA 2, WVW 7.

FIELD HOCKEY

Abington Heights 6, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area`1`0`0`0 —`1

Abington Heights`2`0`2`2 —`6

First: 1. PA, Karrine Podwika (Maddie Karp) 10:48; 2. AH, Madison Zalewski (Marygrace Sabatini) 7:53; 3. AH, Bella DeRiggi (Sabatini) 2:30; Third: 4. AH , Zalewski, 8:45; 5. AH, Amelia Gonzalez (Zalewski) 1:00. Fourth: 6. AH, Gonzalez (Peyton Pallman) 4:28; 7. AH, Carly Miller (Courtney Price) 0:05. 7.

Shots: PA 4, AH 19; Saves: PA 13 (Sam Thomas), AH 3 (Emma Newman); Corners: PA 3, AH 8.

Wyoming Area 2, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`0 —`0

Wyoming Area`0`1`1`0 —`2

Second Quarter: 1. WA, Ella McKernan (Lyla Rehill) 11:32; Third Quarter: 2. WA, McKernan (Julianna Gonzales) 6:39.

Shots: LL 2, WA 12. Saves: LL 10 (Ruby Sorber), WA 2 (Riley Muniz). Corners: LL 7, WA 10.

Pittston Area 2, Wallenpaupack 2

Pittston Area`1`0`0`1 —`2

Wallenpaupack`1`1`0`0 —`2

First Quarter: 1. PA, Julia Homschek (Giuliana Latona) 13:10; 2. WAL, Aubrey Folk, 6:07; Second Quarter: 3. WAL, Grace Lake (Hunter Myers) 2:50; Fourth Quarter: 4. PA, Kassie Kobi, 2:47.

Shots: PA 17, WAL 12. Saves: PA 7, WAL 10. Corners: PA 5, WAL 6.

Hanover Area 2, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hanover Area`0`1`1`0 — 2

Second Quarter: 1. HA, Krysta Shreve 4:53; Third Quarter: 2. HA, Paige Engleman (Shreve) 9:20).

Shots: BER 4, HA 23. Saves: BER 21 (Jade Bartholomew), HA 4 (Ava Malacarne). Corners: BER 2, HA 14.

Wallenpaupack 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wallenpaupack`1`2`0`1 — 4

First Quarter: 1. WAL, Jillian Tait (Allison Sterner), 11:57; Second Quarter: 2. WAL, Olivia Karp 10:53; 3. WAL, Tait (Grace Lake) 6:33; Fourth Quarter: 4. WAL, Jaime Stella (Tait) 11:47.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 5, Tunkhannock 0

Lake-Lehman`2`3 — 5

Tunkhannock`0`0 — 0

First Half: 1. LL, Ashley Hudak 11:26; 2. LL, Ava Blazes 1:07; Second Half: 3. LL, Brenna Hunt 35:13; 4. LL, Brynleigh Bennett 18:01; 5. LL, Blazes 4:01.

Shots: LL 32, TUN 8. Saves: LL 0 (Letukas), TUN 17 (Robinson). Corners: LL 8, TUN 1.

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke Area`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`6`2 — 8

First Half: 1. WA, Hannah Fairchild (Ella Shepulski) 32:55; 2. WA, Shepulski (Emily Kostik) 28:40; 3. WA, Fairchild 7:02; 4. WA, Fairchild 1:41; 5. WA, Summer Semanek (Shepulski) 1:24; 6. WA, Fairchild 0:22; Second Half: 7. WA, Shepulski (Fairchild) 26:38; 8. WA, Fairchild 17:05.

Shots: NA 3, WA 25. Saves: NA 14 (Olivia Croner), WA 3 (Abby Francis). Corners: NA 0, WA 4.

Pittston Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0 — 0

Pittston Area`1`1 — 2

First Half: 1. PA, Camryn Karp (Isabella Dessoye); Second Half: 2. PA, Kayla Rodzinak.

Shots: HA 6, PA 19. Saves: HA 13, PA 8. Corners: HA 0, PA 4.