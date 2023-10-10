🔊 Listen to this

Ilana Rosenthal is presented with her gold medal after winning the District 2 Class 2A girls tennis championship on Tuesday at Kirby Park.

WILKES-BARRE — The already crowded trophy case of Wyoming Seminary’s Ilana Rosenthal grew by one on Tuesday at Kirby Park — with a chance for more coming up next month.

Rosenthal capped off a dominant run through the Class 2A bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Montrose’s Cara Evans to clinch her second straight District 2 girls tennis title and earn a return trip to Hershey to defend her Class 2A state title.

“She’s a really nice player, it’s great to have someone new in the finals,” Rosenthal said of Evans. “It’s new competition and I had to adjust, and I did. … It was a good match.”

There was a repeat in the Class 3A finals as well. Susan Arp of Abington Heights battled back after dropping the first set to defeat Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to earn her second straight District 2 title.

Three-setters and intense back-and-forth were a hallmark of the Class 3A semis and final, with all three matches played Tuesday going to a decisive set.

In Ziegler’s semifinal, she found herself in an unenviable spot down 5-1 in the third set to Wallenpaupack’s Erika Badner.

With her back against the wall, Ziegler knuckled down and played some of her best tennis of the afternoon, turning a 5-1 deficit into a 7-5 set win, punching her ticket to the finals.

“In the second set, I was pretty hard on myself, so I wanted to come back positively and I sure did that,” Ziegler said. “I just needed to stay calm and patient, and I ended up coming back.”

Ziegler won the first set in the finals, but Arp’s championship experience won out, with the Abington Heights junior taking control to win the second and third sets in convincing fashion.

On the 2A side of the court, there was no need for third sets in either semifinal or the championship match.

Rosenthal dispatched Scranton Prep’s Lily Lengyel 6-0, 6-3 in the semis, while Evans knocked off last year’s runner-up Alyssa Wigley 6-3, 6-1 to move on.

Rosenthal admitted after the championship that she had been expecting to see Wigley in the championship. The two played in last year’s title match, a semifinal in 2021 and as recently as last week in the District 2 team title match.

It was a slight change in plans with Evans across the court. But in the end, it didn’t really matter to Rosenthal, who didn’t drop a single game in an emphatic defense of her district title.

“It’s amazing, I love it out here,” Rosenthal said.

“She always answers at the highest level,” Sem coach Raphael Cooper said of Rosenthal. “She’s always consistent, always conditioned, always ready for the task.”

The next task for Rosenthal will be a defense of her PIAA Class 2A championship, looking for a repeat in Hershey after she blew the field away in 2022. Rosenthal is currently slated to face the second-place finisher in District 3, which hasn’t played its district tournament yet.

The state tournament will begin on Friday, Nov. 3, with all matches taking place at the Hershey Racquet Club.

District 2 Girls Tennis

Championships

Class 2A Semis: Ilana Rosenthal (Wyoming Seminary) def. Lily Lengyel (Scranton Prep) 6-0, 6-3; Cara Evans (Montrose) def. Alyssa Wigley (Scranton Prep) 6-3, 6-1.

Finals: Rosenthal def. Evans 6-0, 6-0.

Class 3A Semis: Susan Arp (Abington Heights) def. Noelle Holderith (Delaware Valley) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Hannah Ziegler (Crestwood) def. Erika Badner (Wallenpaupack) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Finals: Arp def. Ziegler 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.