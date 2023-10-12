🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer passed another late-season test with flying colors on Wednesday night, rolling through Crestwood in straight sets to run their record to 11-0 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-10, 25-15 in favor of Redeemer, which weathered a Crestwood surge in the final set to close the match out.

After knocking Berwick, Delaware Valley and District 11’s Panther Valley from the ranks of the unbeaten — all in the last two weeks — Holy Redeemer faced another tough challenge in Crestwood, with a WVC record of 8-2 heading into Wednesday’s match.

As they’ve done at every turn so far, the Royals rose to the occasion.

“I thought we played our A-game tonight,” Holy Redeemer coach Jack Kablick said. “The whole thing — serving, passing, our defense didn’t let anything hit the ground.”

The Royals imposed their will from the get-go, running out to a 12-4 lead in the first set before Crestwood called their first timeout and 21-6 at the Comets’ second timeout of the set.

All the parts of the Redeemer machine were clicking, particularly in the service game, where servers like Olivia Bilbow and Kaylee Gryboski rattled off point after point, giving the Comets more than they could handle.

The two captains combined for 25 service points, and Bilbow had three aces to go along with seven kills and 13 assists for the match.

“We work on serves a lot at practice, and I think that’s one of the strongest parts of our game,” Bilbow said. “I think it’s really important that we have a really good all-around team.”

The second set went much like the first, with strong serves and solid defense propelling Holy Redeemer to another comfortable win, putting Crestwood’s backs up against the wall.

The Comets found a little bit of fire in the third set, fighting tooth and nail to keep themselves alive. With the help of the Comets supporters who made the trip to Wilkes-Barre and a lot of energy off the bench, Crestwood opened the set hot and led Redeemer at multiple points in the early going.

But it wasn’t sustainable, as the Royals — boosted by a loud, rowdy crowd of their own — took control midway through and quashed any dreams of a Crestwood comeback, winning the set 25-15 and putting the match on ice.

“The energy helps so much, especially in the bigger games,” Bilbow said. “Our JV team is really good about that, they get a good student section going, so it’s fun.”

The Royals had a group of hitters doing damage for them on Wednesday. Gryboski led the way with 13 kills and sophomore Isabella Boylan had 10 kills. Setter Megan Albrecht had 20 assists and added five kills of her own to the Redeemer attack.

“We have a stable of hitters, we’ve got seven and they’re all capable,” Kablick said.

Holy Redeemer will play a non-league game with Western Wayne on Monday, and will return to the WVC schedule for a clash with Hazleton Area the following day.