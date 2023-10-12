🔊 Listen to this

Four Warriors scored goals as Wyoming Area defeated Wyoming Seminary 4-0 Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey.

Lyla Rehill opened the scoring in the first quarter and Ella McKernan made it 2-0 by halftime as she scored off an assist from Jules Gonzales.

Wyoming Area added two goals in the third as Nina Angeli assisted Gonzales before scoring about four minutes later.

Abington Heights 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Marygrace Sabatini had three assists and scored a goal for Abington Heights.

Sabatini assisted Peyton Pallman, Amelia Gonzalez and Olivia Kasperkowicz. Madison Zalewski scored unassisted.

Redeemer goalie Marissa Miller recorded her 400th career save.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Olivia Yelen scored two goals an Laila Zdancewicz had a goal and an assist as Wyoming Valley West defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Yelen and Zdancewicz scored late in the second quarter for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Lake-Lehman 2, Crestwood 1

Ava Klopp scored two fourth-quarter goals as Lake-Lehman rallied to defeat Crestwood.

Kate Hynick assisted the first goal while Sophia Lenza provided the assist on Klopp’s game-winner with just under nine minutes to play.

After a scoreless first half, Crestwood took a 1-0 lead at 5:30 of the third quarter as Aubrey Mach scored off an assist from Emily Delvecchio.

Hazleton Area 9, Tunkhannock 0

Brynn Newborn recorded a hat trick while Kylie Sisock had two goals as Hazleton Area defeated Tunkhannock.

Gabby Bredbenner had a goal and two assists. The Cougars seized control by scoring four times in the third quarter.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Berwick 0

Evan Kaiser scored four goals and had an assist as Lake-Lehman shut out Berwick.

Ben Wnuk added two goal and assisted Kaiser three times. Miller Mattie, Logan Law and Greyson Dieffenbacher also scored.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Black Knights won by scores of 25-8, 25-9, 25-14.

Lehman was led by Hailey Corey (24 assists, 10 service points), Ella Wilson (19 kills, 4 aces) and Ava Greene (6 service points, 3 aces).

Nicole Littman (9 digs, 2 assists), Alyvia McLaughlin (9 digs, 3 service points) and Ashley Mena (6 digs) led Valley West.

Berwick 3, MMI Prep 0

Berwick swept MMI Prep 25-5, 25-9, 25-10.

Top players from Berwick were Julia Troiani (9 aces, 17 service points, 20 assists, 2 digs), Cassidy Evans (6 aces, 18 service points, 4 kills), Claire Riera-Gomez (12 kills) and Grace Robbins (4 kills).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Royals post three victories

Holy Redeemer placed three runners in the overall top 10 as it defeated Wyoming Seminary 27-28, Hanover Area 15-50 and Nanticoke Area 24-31.

Seminary picked up wins of 27-28 over Nanticoke Area and 17-41 over Hanover Area. Nanticoke Area defeated Hanover Area 18-40.

Abby McGowan (third), Alexis Romanowski (fifth), Sakirah Bhatti (eighth) and Emma Kane (ninth) led Redeemer.

Nanticoke Area’s Matilda Serrano paced the field with a time of 21:33. Seminary’s Rebecca Polgar was second with a time of 21:40, the only other runner to finish in under 21 minutes. Nanticoke Area’s Ailey Clishman finished fourth.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Redeemer wins three races

Holy Redeemer had runners finish third through tenth as the Royals defeated Wyoming Seminary 25-36 and Hanover Area and Nanticoke Area by 15-50 scores.

Seminary defeated Nanticoke Area 21-34 and Hanover Area 27-29. Hanover Area topped Nanticoke Area 17-41.

Seminary’s Jack Novelli led the field to the finish line with a time of 15:53, nearly two minutes ahead of teammate Jack Tuzinski, who placed second.

Redeemer then took the next eight spots headed by Taran Lawrence (third), Donato Strish (fourth) and Billy Brady (fifth).

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

FDU-Florham 4, King’s 3

FDU-Florham forced overtime with a fourth-quarter goal and then scored the game-winner in the second overtime period.

Shaylee Heffron, Emma Clark and Hannah Chocallo scored for King’s.

Stevens 7, Misericordia 1

Lily Metress scored for Misericordia off an assist from Morgan Walsh.

Scranton 4, Wilkes 1

Wilkes’ Morgan Hermanofski tied the score in the third quarter, but Scranton responded with three fourth-quarter goals for the victory.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Misericordia places second

Misericordia finished second of four teams at the Albright Invitational.

Jordyn Ruane shot 87 to finish second in the 12-player field.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`1`1`2`0

First Quarter: 1. WA, Lyla Rehill, 6:16; Second Quarter: 2. WA, Ella McKernan (Jules Gonzalez), 4:45; Third Quarter: 3. WA, Gonzales (Nina Angeli), 8:54; 4. WA, Angeli, 4:15.

Shots: WS 1, WA 18. Saves: WS 9, WA 1. Corners: WS 1, WAS 9.

Abington Heights 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Abington Heights`0`3`1`1 — 5

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

First Quarter: 1. AH, Peyton Pallman (Marygrace Sabatini), 11:25; 2. AH, Madison Zalewski, 4:06; 3. AH, Amelia Gonzalez (Sabatini), 0:25; Third Quarter: 4. AH, Olivia Kasperkowicz (Sabatini), 7:33; Fourth Quarter: 5. AH, Sabatini (Pallman), 4:13.

Shots: AH 25, HR 5. Saves: AH 0 (Emma Newman), HR 23 (Marissa Miller). Corners: AH 11, HR 4.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wyo. Valley West`0`2`0`1 — 3

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second Quarter: 1. WVW, Olivia Yelen (Laila Zdancewicz), 5:47; 2. WVW, Zdancewicz, 1:13; Fourth Quarter: 3. WVW, Yelen, 6:30.

Shots: WBA 1, WVW 8. Saves: WBA 5 (Sophia Styczen), WVW 1 (Kayla Sewell). Corners: WBA 4, WVW 7.

Lake-Lehman 2, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`0`0`1`0 — 1

Lake-Lehman`0`0`0`2 — 2

Third Quarter: 1. CRE, Aubrey Mach (Emily Delvecchio), 5:30; Fourth Quarter: 2. LL, Ava Klopp (Kate Hynick), 13:24; 3. LL, Klopp (Sophia Lenza), 8:47.

Shots: CRE 3, LL 4. Saves: CRE 2 (Madi Geiger), LL 2 (Ruby Sorber). Corners: CRE 2, LL 2.

Hazleton Area 9, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Hazleton Area`2`0`4`3 — 9

First Quarter: 1. HA, Kylie Sisock, 7:29; 2. HA, Sisock (Gabby Bredbenner), 5:26; Third Quarter: 3. HA, Bredbenner (Abby Smithnosky), 6:58; 4. HA, Brooke Harmonosky (Faith Russo), 5:46; 5. HA, Faith Russo (Bredbenner), 2:37; 6. HA, Brynn Newborn, 1:15; Fourth Quarter:

7. HA, Lauren Harmonosky (Paige Greco), 13:55; 8. HA, Newborn, 4:45; 9. HA, Brynn Newborn, 1:28.

Shots: TUN 0, HA 25. Saves: TUN 17 (Norah Rickaby), HA 0 (Gretchen Darr). Corners: TUN 0, HA 14.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 9, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`6`3 — 9

First Half: 1. LL, Evan Kaiser, 26:08; 2. LL, Kaiser, 23:01; 3. LL, Ben Wnuk (Reilly Kirkutis), 21:14; 4. LL, Kaiser (Ben Wnuk), 16:32; 5. LL, Wnuk (Kaiser), 7:33; 6. LL, Miller Mattie (Wnuk), 2:48; Second Half: 7. LL, Kaiser (Wnuk), 34;25; 8. LL, Logan Law, 27:01; 9. LL, Greyson Dieffenbacher, 6:46.

Shots: BER 9, LL 25. Saves: BER 7 (Angel Parada), LL 7 (Andrew Chapple). Corners: LL 1, BER 6.