The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins find themselves in an unfamiliar situation as they prepare to open the AHL season Friday night against the Charlotte Checkers in North Carolina.

For just the second time in 21 years, the Penguins’ offseason was the longest it could possibly be because the team sat out the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins made 16 straight trips to the playoffs from 2003 through 2018 and were back in for three more seasons before missing again in 2022-23.

Two familiar faces are back to lead the attempt to return to the postseason, but the team’s hopes are also dependent on being deeper than a year ago when it finished 26-32-8-6 for last in the eight-team division.

Valtteri Puustinen had 24 goals and 35 assists last season while playing every game for the team. He has a chance to become the first player to lead the Penguins in scoring three straight seasons.

Defenseman Taylor Fedun, the team’s oldest player at 35, is back for his third season as captain. Tom Kostopoulos is the only player in team history to ever serve three or more seasons as captain.

There are still 28 players – 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies – on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton roster.

“We got to instill the base of our systems and how we want to play,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said of training camp and a four-game preseason schedule. “Moreso, the style. The X’s and O’s are part of it, but there’s also a certain mentality we want to play with each and every night and practice with each and every day.

“As far as having a successful training camp from that standpoint, I think you could say we did that.”

A look at the team, by position:

GOALTENDERS

Magnus Hellberg, Garret Sparks and rookie Joel Blomqvist open the season in net.

Hellberg was a late cut from the parent Pittsburgh Penguins. The 32-year-old from Sweden had made one or two appearances in four previous National Hockey League seasons before playing 17 games for the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Ottawa Senators last season.

Sparks, another veteran, has 40 career NHL and 180 AHL games, but spent most of last season in the ECHL.

Blomqvist played one game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season and was sharp during the preseason. The 21-year-old allowed just one goal in two games.

DEFENSEMEN

Fedun leads a veteran group on the blueline.

“It’s been a great start for us,” Fedun said during a preseason in which the Penguins won three of four games, posted two shutouts, allowed just three goals total and killed off all 10 opposing power plays. “Regardless of which pieces are here, the goal now is to start building that foundation and build that identity that we want to have as the year progresses and gets started for us here.

“ … We had good play defensively and some stellar play from our goaltenders as well.”

Mark Friedman, Ty Smith, Dmitri Samorukov and Fedun all spent some time in the NHL along with the AHL last season.

Friedman saw the most NHL action, playing 23 games for Pittsburgh.

Samorukov is the newcomer after playing 69 games in Springfield with four goals and six assists.

Jack St. Ivany is also back after playing 63 games here a year ago and Xavier Ouellet returns after his season was cut short by an ankle injury that needed surgery.

“That was the first time I went through something like that,” said Ouellet, the team’s only AHL All-Star Classic selection after scoring 17 points in 29 games. “The recovery went well and I’m really happy about that. I’m super excited. It was a long road back and now I feel good so I just went to get out there and play again.”

Justin Lee, who made eight appearances after finishing his college season in Denver, and Isaac Belliveau are the rookies on the unit.

FORWARDS

Puustinen is back after leading the team in points and assists and Alex Nylander returns after leading the team in goals.

Nylander produced 25 goals and 25 assists in 55 AHL games and also had one of each in nine appearances with Pittsburgh.

Collin White, who scored eight goals while playing 68 games for the NHL’s Florida Panthers last season, is among the new faces.

The Penguins have added depth up front with Rem Pitlick, Vinnie Hinostroza, Radim Zohorna, Andreas Johnsson and Joona Koppanen, who all split time between the NHL and AHL last season.

They also picked up Marc Johnstone, who spent the entire season with Toronto in the AHL, and Austin Rueschhoff, who played 52 games in the AHL with Hartford and Milwaukee.

“We have some new bodies here,” Forrest said. “Whether it’s veteran guys or younger guys that are in the mix, it brings a different look to our team.

“I feel like maybe we have some more finish in our team, so we’re hoping that maybe we have the ability to score some more goals.”

Jonathan Gruden (16 goals, 15 assists) and Sam Poulin played here and earned three games each in Pittsburgh.

Sam Houde played here along with producing 43 points in 31 ECHL games in Wheeling.

Jagger Joshua played here following his season at Michigan State.

Matt Filipe is a former third-round draft pick by Carolina with three years of professional experience.

Avery Hayes scored 43 goals in Canadian Junior hockey last season.