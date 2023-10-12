🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area rallied with victories in the final two sets to defeat Dallas 3-2 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball.

Nanticoke Area won the opener 28-26, but Dallas rallied with wins of 25-12 and 25-11. The Trojanettes then won 25-19 and 15-11.

Leading Nanticoke Area were: Claire Aufiero )16 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 1 service point, 1 assist), Amiah Ceruti (11 assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, 1 block) and Alyssa Rakowski (7 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs, 2 service points).

Berwick 3, Delaware Valley 1

Berwick defeated Delaware Valley 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22.

Claire Riera-Gomez (15 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces, 9 service points), Makayla Brown (4 aces, 11 service points, 12 digs), Zoey Force (33 digs.) and Julia Troiani (15 digs, 29 assists) led Berwick.

Crestwood 3, Hazleton Area 0

The Comets swept by scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.

Pittston Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 1

Pittston Area lost the opener 17-25, but came back with victories of 25-21, 28-26, 26-24.

Top players for Valley West were Lilly Brzezinski (45 digs, 6 kills), Nicole Littman (22 service points, 10 aces, 11 assists) and Maci Morren (9 assists, 3 kills, 8 service points).

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 2, Pittston Area 2

Charles Schaffer and Joshua Rocha scored second-half goals for Holy Redeemer, but neither team could connect on a game-winner in two overtimes.

Pittston Area led 1-0 at halftime as Fabrice Gatsinzi scored off an assist from Sadiki Murindabangabo. The Patriots then took a 2-0 lead early in the second half as Asher Nichols scored. William Egan had the assist.

Schaffer started the Redeemer rally about 21 minutes later, scoring off pass from Ayden Hannigan.

COLLEGES

ICE HOCKEY

Wilkes, Neumann join MAC

Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) has announced that Wilkes and Neumann have accepted an invitation of associate membership in the MAC for men’s and women’s ice hockey. Both schools will join the conference beginning in the 2024-25 season which will be the first season of the MAC having an automatic qualifier in men’s and women’s ice hockey.

Wilkes is no stranger to the MAC as the institution was a full member until this season. Wilkes won the MAC’s 2020 and 2022 men’s ice hockey championships.

Neumann is a constant regular on the schedules of MAC ice hockey teams as it currently also competes in the UCHC. Neumann’s and Wilkes’ men’s and women’s ice hockey teams will compete in the UCHC this season before joining the MAC next year.

BOYS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 2, Pittston Area 2 OT

Pittston Area`1`1`0`0 — 2

Holy Redeemer`0`2`0`0 — 2

First Half: 1. PA, Fabrice Gatsinzi (Sadiki Murindabangabo), 21:25; Second Half: 2. PA, Asher Nichols (William Egan), 36:45; 3. HR, Charles Schaffer (Ayden Hannigan),15:49; 4. HR, Joshua Rocha, 5:10.

Shots: PA 12, HR 14. Saves: PA 10 (Kaden Rowan), HR 10 (Tyler Tarnalicki). Corners: PA 3, HR 12.