🔊 Listen to this

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny scored in the first period, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday night in the opener for two teams looking to rebound from disappointing seasons.

The game might end up being more costly for the Blue Jackets, who lost their top defender, Zach Werenski, to a leg injury in the second period. The team said he had a “quad contusion” but there was no word on the potential seriousness of the injury.

The Flyers ruined the Columbus coaching debut of Pascal Vincent as well as the first NHL game for Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, who started at center on the Jackets’ third line.

Playing on his 19th birthday, Fantilli picked up his first NHL point with the primary assist on Jake Bean’s first-period goal. Patrik Laine also tallied for the Jackets.

Elvis Merzlikins made 32 stops for Columbus.

Merzlikins didn’t have much of a chance on the Flyers first goal. With all the Blue Jackets caught behind the puck, Farabee and Sean Couturier brought it back down with Farabee finishing at 3:33 into the first.

The Blue Jackets tied it at 8:24 when Fantilli snapped a shot from above the left circle, and Bean was in position to beat Hart with the rebound.

Another Columbus turnover led to the Flyers’ second goal, with Konecny zipping a shot past Merzlikins’ outstretched glove from the left circle at 12:43 of the first.

Cam Atkinson had an empty net goal for the Flyers with 1:29 left in the game. Laine scored for Columbus with 44 seconds left and, with the net open again, Konecny picked up his second goal.

RANGERS 5, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chris Kreider scored power-play and short-handed goals, Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots for his 100th career victory and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres in their season opener.

The Rangers won in Peter Laviolette’s debut as coach. In doing so, New York showed, for one game at least, it’s capable of playing a more defensively responsible style following a first-round seven-game playoff exit to New Jersey that led to Gerard Gallant’s dismissal.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and assist, and Alexis Lafreniere and Jacob Trouba, with an empty-netter, also scored scored in an outing New York raced to a 3-0 second-period lead. Mika Zibanejad had three assists.

Shesterkin, appearing in his 159th career game, became the Rangers first goalie to reach 100 wins in fewer than 187 outings. Adam Fox had an assist for his 200th career point in his 285th game. Only five NHL defenseman — led by Quinn Hughes (263 games) — have reached the milestone in fewer outings.

JJ Peterka scored for Buffalo, which came out inexplicably flat for a young, talent-laden team that spent training camp vowing to embrace the high expectations of being ready to snap an NHL-worst 12-season playoff drought.

Rookie Devon Levi stopped 25 shots in becoming the Sabres’ youngest goalie to start a season opener since Mika Noronen (21 years, 110 days) in 2000. Levi, a little over a month shy of turning 22, was awarded the starting duties after he signed with the Sabres in March following his sophomore season at Northeastern. He closed with a 5-2 record, including two wins over the Rangers.

The loss came with Buffalo debuting its new $146.45 million defensive duo of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. Dahlin was signed to an eight-year $88 million contract extension Monday, followed by Owen Power, who signed a seven-year, $58.45 million extension Wednesday.

Kreider put the Rangers ahead 2-0 by tipping in Fox’s shot from the right circle 12:22 into the game. He then sealed the win in a penalty-killing role by tapping in Mika Zibanejad’s centering pass with 8:26 remaining.

The Rangers’ attention to defensive detail was evident in limiting the speedy Sabres to 12 shots through two periods. And New York penalty killers flexed their defensive might by blocking four shots through the opening 90 seconds of the third period to preserve a 3-1 lead.