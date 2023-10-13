🔊 Listen to this

Some weeks Wyoming Valley Conference football has several marquee matchups.

Others — like Week 8 which begins Friday — don’t have the same swagger.

That won’t be an issue next weekend as Wilkes-Barre Area at Dallas and Southern Columbia at Wyoming Area headline the schedule. Then the final weekend of the regular season features several rivalry games.

Yes, Week 8 isn’t thrilling, but it is critical as WVC teams jockey for spots in the district playoffs.

District 2 switched from the PIAA points system to power rankings in 2018 to determine playoff teams, joining many other districts throughout the state. All 12 districts eventually abandoned the PIAA points system, which was easier to figure out but didn’t credit teams for losing to strong opponents.

For example, Crestwood (3-4) has a worse record than Nanticoke Area (4-3) and Tunkhannock (4-3) in Class 4A, but is ranked higher because it lost to three currently unbeaten teams — Dallas, Valley View and Wyoming Area. The PIAA points would have had Nanticoke Area and Tunkhannock ahead of Crestwood.

The power rankings have a few drawbacks; they can be volatile and mathematically challenging. Tunkhannock is an example of the former. The Tigers were fifth last week and lost to Nanticoke Area, dropping to eighth late last Friday night. By Saturday morning, they were ninth but come Sunday they were back in eighth.

The WVC had 10 of its 14 teams make the district playoffs in 2022. That number looks like it will be lower this season. Here’s how things shape up for the WVC teams heading into the final three games.

CLASS 6A

WVC teams: Wilkes-Barre Area (4-3), Williamsport (3-4); Hazleton Area (1-6).

Where it stands: WBA and Hazleton Area made last year’s eight-team subregional tournament, which also includes District 11 and District 4 Williamsport.

WBA is at Williamsport on Friday in a key game for both, perhaps more so for WBA because it has unbeaten Dallas next Friday. WBA is sixth in the power ratings while Williamsport is ninth. District 11 Easton (3-4) has the eighth and final spot for now, but has a very tough schedule afoot.

Hazleton Area will likely need to win all three remaining games.

Prediction: Either WBA or Williamsport qualify.

CLASS 5A

WVC teams: Pittston Area (3-4); Wyoming Valley West (1-6).

Where it stands: Pittston Area made the four-team field last year and will probably do so again as long as the Patriots defeat Tunkhannock and winless Holy Redeemer. If they win both, a loss to Wyoming Area won’t hurt too much because Wyoming Area is expected to finish 9-1 or 10-0.

Valley West has struggled offensively, a big problem with Class 3A power Scranton Prep and WBA still ahead.

Prediction: Pittston Area gets the fourth seed, with an outside shot at third.

CLASS 4A

WVC teams: Wyoming Area (7-0); Dallas (7-0); Crestwood (3-4); Nanticoke Area (4-3); Tunkhannock (4-3); Berwick (2-5).

Where it stands: Unbeatens Dallas, Valley View and Wyoming Area have been playing leapfrog with the top three spots the past few weeks. They will continue to do so and none is in danger of falling farther than third.

Crestwood is fourth and steers its destiny. The Comets have Hanover Area on Friday followed by Class 3A opponents Berwick and North Pocono.

Nanticoke Area is in fifth and has the easiest remaining schedule, including Lackawanna Conference teams behind the Trojans. So a berth seems definite.

Tunkhannock is in eighth, the final playoff spot, but probably needs two wins to qualify for the first time since 2019. The schedule just isn’t as strong as the other teams behind the Tigers.

Berwick is ninth and played unbeatens Dallas, Southern Columbia and Valley View plus has Danville (6-1) this Friday. So the schedule strength plays in the Dawgs’ favor, but they are going to likely need one or two more victories.

Prediction; Dallas gets first, Wyoming Area gets second, Crestwood gets fourth, Nanticoke Area gets fifth, Berwick gets eighth.

CLASS 3A

WVC teams: Hanover Area (3-4); Lake-Lehman (1-6).

Where it stands: Montrose isn’t participating, so four of the remaining five teams qualify.

Hanover Area is third and will probably stay there. Lehman is fifth and has unbeaten Wyoming Area on Friday and unbeaten Dallas in Week 10. However, the Black Knights get a crack at Hanover Area next Friday, so a win there and some help might do the trick.

Prediction: Hanover Area gets the third seed.

CLASS 2A AND A

WVC teams: Holy Redeemer (0-7, 2A)

Where it stands: Holy Redeemer is seventh in Class 2A where four teams qualify. The Royals made the D2-2A playoffs last season, but with a new cast of players they have struggled mightily. Just getting a win should be the goal. Defending champion Lakeland entered districts undefeated in 2022, but with one win the Chiefs’ chances are dim.

There are only two Class A teams, both from the Lackawanna Conference. So the title game is set — Old Forge at Lackawanna Trail.

Prediction: The WVC’s only hope, Redeemer, doesn’t make the postseason.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Eastern Conference, once the pinnacle of success for Eastern Pennsylvania programs prior to the PIAA state playoffs starting in 1988, released its first set of standings.

Once all the teams are checked off as current district qualifiers, Berwick and Williamsport are the only WVC teams in position to get spots. No Lackawanna Conference teams are in position.

Berwick is ranked 15th in the E.C. Class 4A standings. Williamsport is 18th in the Class 5A/6A standings.

The Eastern Conference will hold championship games in Class A/2A, 3A, 4A and 5A/6A. It used to hold semifinals and finals prior to the PIAA expanding from four to six classifications in 2016.