Crestwood (3-4) at Hanover Area (3-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli, 5th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros, 2nd year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 69-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Hanover Area 25-0 in 1968

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 20-11

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets needed a 15-yard touchdown run from RB James Barrett with 1:11 remaining to defeat Hazleton Area 28-21. Barrett ran for a career-high 165 yards as Crestwood ran for over 300 yards for a fourth time. However, QB Jaden Shedlock left the game early in the second half with an injury. He’s the team’s top rusher. The defense surrendered a season-high 280 yards rushing.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes had the weekend off as Montrose forfeited due to the lack of healthy players. A week prior to that, they routed Holy Redeemer 56-6 as RB Jaydon Skipalis rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns, both career highs. Similar numbers are unlikely because except for two games Hanover Area has had issues on offense. The Hawkeyes had one offensive touchdown in the four games prior to Redeemer.

Bottom Line: Some 3-4 records aren’t alike.

Dallas (7-0) at Wallenpaupack (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello, 9th year; Wallenpaupack’s Mark Watson, 18th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 35-13 in 2022

First Meeting: Dallas 42-0 in 2000

All-Time Series: Dallas 5-2

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers are the hottest team in the WVC. They rolled past Berwick 42-7, although unlike recent games they put away the game in the third quarter instead of the first half. RB Dylan Geskey ran for three TDs, QB Brady Zapoticky threw for two and WR Zach Paczewski caught his WVC-leading 10th TD pass. The offense is averaging 341.3 yards, a number that would be higher if the starters played entire games. Nobody has been able to run against the defense since Week 2.

Scouting Paupack: Things looked good early as the Buckhorns won their first two games. Then came a tough five-game stretch where they lost all but one game – 35-28 to Abington Heights – by double digits. RB Dylan Podrazil has a pair of 100-yard games and QB Drew Kiesendahl also presents a running threat, but the offense overall has posted fairly pedestrian numbers. Unbeaten Valley View and Scranton follow, so finding another victory will be difficult.

Bottom Line: Can’t see Dallas slipping up.

Danville (6-1) at Berwick (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Danville’s Carl Majer, 1st year at Danville, 9th overall; Berwick’s Mike Bennett, 2nd year

Last Meeting: Danville 35-0 in 2022

First Meeting: Berwick 21-0 in 1903

All-Time Series: Berwick 32-10

Scouting Danville: Some familiar faces will be on the Ironmen’s sidelines. Leading rusher Bo Sheptock transferred from Berwick and is averaging 9.7 yards per carry and has four 100-yard games. Majer, a Berwick grad, was a finalist for the Berwick coaching job in 2019. Reunion aside, Danville can also throw the ball as QB Madden Patrick has 25 TD passes. The defense is relentless. The only loss was 40-17 to Southern Columbia where things unraveled in the second half.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick enters off a 42-6 loss to Dallas where the Dawgs managed just 114 yards of offense with 49 of them coming on a fourth-quarter TD run. Three losses have been to currently unbeaten teams. The secondary has yet to intercept a pass and will be tested throughout. The defense is allowing a tick over 300 yards per game. Athletic director/assistant Bo Orlando has been interim head coach while Bennett deals with a health issue.

Bottom Line: Berwick’s district playoff hopes take another hit.

Pittston Area (3-4) at Tunkhannock (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri, 7th year; Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating, 1st year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 55-12 in 2022

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 7-0 in 1967

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 25-16-1

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak with a 35-7 win over Lake-Lehman. QB Drew DeLucca threw for 222 yards and three TD passes, but the offense failed to crack 100 yards rushing for a fifth time. Freshman Lucas Lopresto caught a 66-yard TD pass and also returned a fumble for a touchdown for his second defensive score of the season. Pittston Area has two winnable games before running into currently unbeaten Wyoming Area.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers played two opponents in their 41-6 loss to Nanticoke Area – the Trojans and themselves. Just when they appeared back in the game, a bushel of penalties – three on two plays at one point – tilted everything. Tunkhannock had trouble stopping the run, so those penalties weren’t the biggest issue. The offense finished with a season-low 71 yards. The defense will face its stiffest test trying to stop the passing game.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area does well vs. opponents with offensive issues.

Wilkes-Barre Area (4-3) at Williamsport (3-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti, 5th year at WBA, 18th year overall; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson, 2nd year at Williamsport, 7th year overall

Last Meeting: WBA 46-14 in 2022

First Meeting: WBA 28-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack’s four-game winning streak came crashing down with a 41-6 loss to Delaware Valley. The offense managed a season-low 69 yards while the defense surrendered a season-high 287 yards on the ground. QB Jake Howe suffered an injury and didn’t play in the second half. WBA must regroup because it’s battling Williamsport for a spot in the D2/4/11 Class 6A playoffs. Unbeaten Dallas is up next, so a win Friday is critical.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires defeated Wyoming Valley West 42-7 for their second win in a row. QB Caleb Williamson threw a career-high five touchdown passes and leads the WVC with 1,494 passing yards. The running game is starting to perk up a bit. The defense hasn’t done well against good running teams. Nor does the unit create many turnovers. Williamsport’s schedule is easier than WBA after Friday’s game.

Bottom Line: The loser might not make the district postseason.

Wyoming Area (7-0) at Lake-Lehman (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, 15th year; Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky, 14th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 35-14 in 2022

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 46-12 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 31-8

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors did what was needed in a 55-13 victory vs. winless Holy Redeemer. They built a big lead and then turned over the game to the reserves. Standout RB Aaron Crossley only carried twice, a wise decision considering unbeaten Southern Columbia awaits in Week 9. He’ll likely get more carries vs. Lehman. Oliver Bolin (interception) and Nick Scalzo (fumble) scored Wyoming Area’s first defensive TDs of the season.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights gave up two long TD passes early, fell into a 28-0 hole and ended up losing 35-7 to Pittston Area. A couple turnovers pushed the season total to 15, second-most in the WVC. The offense has scored seven or fewer points on four occasions. Lehman is currently in position for a District 2 Class 3A playoff spot (four of five teams qualify), but with unbeaten Dallas also on the schedule that could change.

Bottom Line: Wyoming Area goes into next week unbeaten.

Wyoming Valley West (1-6) at Hazleton Area (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Bob Stelma, 1st year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman, 4th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 44-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Valley West 28-13 in 1992

All-Time Series: Valley West 19-12-1

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans couldn’t stop Williamsport’s passing game as they surrendered five touchdown passes in a 42-7 loss. The running game failed to get over the 100-yard barrier for a fourth consecutive game. Aside from Ty Makarewicz’s 90-yard catch-and-run the passing game did little. The defense gave up a season-high 247 yards passing, but that was expected the way Williamsport throws the ball. Valley West needs to win out and get some help to make the postseason.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars ride a six-game losing streak into the game, just like Wyoming Valley West. However, four of the losses were by seven points or less, including a 28-21 setback to Crestwood last Friday where the go-ahead TD came with 1:11 left on the clock. RB Brady Mizenko was having a solid game, but suffered an injury and early reports didn’t sound like he’ll be playing Friday. The playoffs start now if Hazleton Area is going to make the real postseason.

Bottom Line: Someone’s six-game losing streak ends.

Nanticoke Area (4-3) at Holy Redeemer (0-7)

7:30 p.m. Saturday

at King’s College

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza, 14th year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley, 5th year

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 64-18 in 2022

First Meeting: Holy Redeemer 20-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 12-3

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans played a solid all-around game in a 41-6 victory over Tunkhannock which solidified their D2-4A playoff hopes. RB Zack Fox ran for 275 yards and five TDs. DE Jaidyn Johnson was a menace. When Tunkhannock made a mistake, Nanticoke Area made certain the Tigers paid. The schedule is favorable from here on out, but the Trojans can’t afford to get sloppy and expect good results if they make the postseason.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals were overrun by unbeaten Wyoming Area 55-13, a score which could have been worse if the Warriors played their starters longer. They scored two touchdowns in a game for the first time in four games. However, the offense also gave up two TDs to Wyoming Area’s defense and failed to finish with positive yardage rushing for a sixth time. The final two quarters were reduced to eight minutes.

Bottom Line: Kickoff is the same time as USC at Notre Dame. Both Trojans will win Saturday night.