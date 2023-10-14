🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished the 2022-23 season ranked 31st out of 32 AHL teams in scoring. The first two periods of the 2023-24 campaign had a similar feel on Friday night.

The Penguins rewrote the script in the third.

Forwards Austin Rueschhoff and Jonathan Gruden scored 1:25 apart early in the frame and defensemen Xavier Ouellet and Dmitri Samorukov iced it with empty-netters to give the Penguins a 4-2 win at Charlotte to open the franchise’s 25th season.

Veteran goaltender Magnus Hellberg picked up a win in his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton debut, stopping 26 of 28 shots by the Checkers and was named first star of the game.

Hellberg and Charlotte counterpart Spencer Knight kept things scoreless into the third period when Rueschhoff scored his first as a Penguin, coming off the bench to snag a loose puck at the blue line and snapping one home from the right circle 1:52 into play.

Gruden followed with a perfect shot off the rush, taking a drop pass from Corey Andonovski, finding some room down the left side and flicking one into the top right corner for a 2-0 lead.

The Checkers wouldn’t go away, however, as Will Lockwood cut the deficit in half just 14 seconds later.

Both teams killed off penalties to keep things close before the Checkers pulled Knight to press for the equalizer. Ouellet and Samorukov both fired pucks into the empty net from their own zone to put the Penguins up 4-1.

Charlotte managed to get one back on a Ryan McAllister goal with eight seconds left in regulation.

Rem Pitlick added an assist in his first game with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Neither team could convert with the man-advantage as the Penguins went 0-for-5 and the Checkers were 0-for-4.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 13-10-2-0 all-time in season openers and have won four straight season debuts on the road.

The Penguins will stay in the area for a rematch on Saturday night with puck drop set for 6 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum.