KINGSTON — Aside from the opening drive Saturday afternoon, Wyoming Seminary clamped down on St. Frances Academy Regional’s offense.

Seminary’s dilemma was trying to generate some offense in a steady rain. The Blue Knights got just enough.

Adedamola Owode caught a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter and Gio Gallo added the extra point as Seminary squeezed out a 7-6 victory in its homecoming game.

Seminary snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 3-2. St. Frances fell to 5-2.

St. Frances is located about three miles from the Baltimore Ravens stadium. The school has two teams — a regional team which plays opponents like Seminary and a national team which plays similar national powers like IMG Academy.

The regional version looked good early. The Panthers went right down the field on their first possession, with running back Devan Lassiter gaining the bulk of the yardage. His 3-yard run gave St. Frances a 6-0 lead at 8:25 of the first quarter. A two-point conversion run failed.

St. Frances did little after that. The Panthers had 65 yards on the scoring drive, but 14 the rest of the half.

“Our defense has been playing lights out all year,” Seminary coach Kevin Burke said. “We’re getting better with the tackling. We weren’t perfect, but were improving and going in the right direction. It’s all based on our defense line.”

One problem — Seminary’s offense was even worse in the first half. The Blue Knights started possessions at the St. Frances 35 and 36 yard lines yet failed to gain any traction.

The Blue Knights finally broke out of the offensive slump on their first possession of the second half. Quarterback Mike McMaugh tossed a short pass to Owode and he carried defenders for a 15-yard gain and a springboard to the attack. Six plays later, Owode ran straight off the line from his tight end spot and was wide open for his 24-yard TD grab.

“He was up on the line with his hand on the ground like a tight end on the line of scrimmage,” Burke said. “They were getting really aggressive when we were subbing. With (Owode) in the game, they were treating it like we were running no matter what. We were just holding our water until the right time came up.”

The Seminary defense did the rest.

St. Frances moved to the Seminary 12-yard line in the fourth quarter thanks to a 62-yard pass where backup quarterback Tre Desields eluded a rush. Desields, though, couldn’t escape the tackle defensive lineman Edwin Lora on a fourth-and-5 at the 16.

The Panthers moved the ball to the Seminary 17-yard line on their final possession. Lora and Kwashaun Williams teamed on a sack on second down and Nico Andrews sealed the win with an interception on the next play.

Wyoming Seminary 7, St. Frances 6

St. Frances`6`0`0`0 — 6

Wyoming Seminary`0`0`7`0 — 7

First quarter

SF — Devan Lassiter 3 run (run failed), 8:25

Third quarter

WS — Adedamola Owode 24 pass from Mike McMaugh (Gio Gallo kick), 2:57

Team statistics`SF`WS

First downs`6`10

Rushes-yards`26-68`32-33

Passing yards`96`55

Total yards`164`88

Passing`5-15-1`7-15-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-3`2-17

Punts-avg.`6-26.8`4-33.5

Fumbles-lost`1-0`3-0

Penalties-yards`14-118`3-19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — St. Frances, Lassiter 14-62, Vegas Brown 1-7, Jaylen Burke 3-(minus-4), Tre Desields 6-8, Tavon Anderson 1-(minus-4), team 1-(minus-1). Seminary, Malichi Greaves 16-50, McMaugh 8-(minus-6), Justin Denson 4-(minus-10), Alex Roman 1-10, team 3-(minus-11).

PASSING — St. Frances, Tristan Saab 2-6-0-9, Desields 3-7-1-87, Anderson 0-2-0-0. Seminary, McMaugh 7-15-0-55.

RECEIVING — St. Frances, Jemaine Smith 1-6, Eli Furgeson 2-65, Burke 1-16, Tywan Baker 1-9. Seminary, Denson 4-17, Owode 2-39, Gavin Green 1-(minus-1).

INTERCEPTIONS — Seminary, Nico Andrews 1-13.

MISSED FGs — none.