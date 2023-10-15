🔊 Listen to this

Charlotte defenseman Santtu Kinnunen made sure the Checkers got their offense started Saturday night.

Kinnunen had his second straight two-assist effort, sending the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home as a .500 team by earning Charlotte a split of the season-opening, two-game series with a 4-1 American Hockey League victory Saturday night.

Patrick Khodorenko scored two goals, Will Lockwood scored one and assisted on another and Mack Guzda made 32 saves to lead the Checkers to the win in the game between Atlantic Division teams.

The Penguins held the Checkers scoreless for the first 43½ minutes in Friday’s 4-2 victory and nearly 27½ minutes Saturday.

Charlotte broke the scoreless tie midway through the second period and opened a three-goal lead on the way to victory.

Kinnunen, a 24-year-old from Finland, has four assists in two games to give him 12 points in 10 games against the Penguins during the last two seasons.

Colin White broke the shutout with his first goal for the Penguins with 3:52 left.

The Penguins had goalie Joel Blomqvist pulled for a two-man advantage on the power play. Just after the power play ended Ty Smith moved the puck from the left circle to White, who scored on a wrist shot from a tough angle near the goal line.

Vinnie Hinostroza, who had an assist Friday, also earned an assist on the play.

The Penguins held Charlotte to two shots in the first 13 minutes and held a 13-6 shot advantage until the Checkers broke the shutout.

Following the end of a Penguins power play, the Checkers rushed up ice. They won the puck back along the right-wing boards and Rasmus Asplund skated from there to the left side of the slot where he scored on a wrist shot with 12:32 left in the second.

Charlotte captain Zac Dalpe, playing his 500th career AHL game, carried the puck in and sent it to Kinnunen skated down the left wing. Kinnunen sent the puck in front and Khodorenko deflected it in with the backhand.

Lockwood scored on a rebound with 10:16 remaining for the first power-play goal allowed by the Penguins in four preseason and two regular-season games.

After White scored, the Penguins pulled Blomqvist again, but Khodorenko hit the empty net for the clinching goal.

For the first time since their debut in 1999, the Penguins will play on the road for a third time before their home opener, which will be Saturday at 6:05 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. They are in Hartford Friday night.