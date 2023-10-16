🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Cael Ropietski set up his future and his coach, Tom Yoniski, was recognized for a recent past accomplishment in the days before they headed to Penn State University for the PIAA Golf Championships.

Ropietski announced his verbal commitment to a full NCAA Division I scholarship from Marshall University Thursday afternoon.

Yoniski learned on Friday that he has been selected as the PIAA Boys Golf Coach of the Year for the state for the 2022-23 school year. He guided the Black Knights to the Class 2A state championship with four of the five players shooting 76 or better at the state team tournament.

Ropietski is among the players hoping to repeat the strong Wyoming Valley Conference performance in the three days of 2022 state golf at Penn State University.

In addition to Lake-Lehman’s state team title, Michael Lugiano shot 4-under-par for 36 holes of the individual tournament to finish third in the state, leading three individual medalists. Nick Werner from Wyoming Seminary was fifth and Ropietski was tied for sixth.

Ropietski, just a once- or twice-a-week golfer as recently as junior high, turned to golf during the pandemic, playing daily at Huntsville Golf Club with his brother Eli, a 2023 graduate who was also a big part of the state championship.

Strong tournament performances in and out of high school during the past three years made Cael Ropietski into a Division I prospect. He qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur and made the sectional level of this year’s U.S. Open qualifying, getting past the local stage.

After also visiting George Mason, Miami of Ohio and the University of Delaware, Ropietski chose Marshall. He plans to study business at the West Virginia school.

“Coach (Matt) Grobe is the best coach I’ve met and the guys on the team are very close,” said Cael Ropietski, whose brother Eli is off to a strong start to his college career at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown, including a second-place tournament finish. “I love the campus. Everything about it is exactly what I’m looking for.”

Most individual entries in the state tournament, which will be played Monday and Tuesday, head to Penn State Sunday.

Yoniski spent Saturday night getting ready to help his players battle conditions in a practice round then the 36-hole tournament.

“I’m trying to pack for all the conditions,” he said. “You never know what you’ll get.”

After having the state title run end Monday with a District 2 championship match loss to Scranton Prep, the Friday news boosted Yoniski’s spirits.

“It felt good,” he said of the state award. “It was an honor.”

District 2 is sending 16 individuals and three full teams to Penn State. The team tournament is scheduled for Wednesday.

All Class 2A competition will be on the White Course while Class 3A uses the Blue Course.

Half of the individuals are from the WVC. All three teams are from the Lackawanna League after the unbeaten Abington Heights boys and Scranton Prep boys beat District 4 opponents in subregional competition Thursday and North Pocono received a bye when District 4 did not have a qualifying team.

The WVC is sending five boys and three girls.

Werner has won the last two District 2 titles and already has two state medals. He tied for sixth in 2021.

Lugiano, who is headed to Division I Liberty University, won a District 2 title in 2021.

Dallas has Ryan Romano and Brad Kugler in the Class 3A boys tournament.

District champion Anna Zapletova from Wyoming Seminary is in the Class 2A girls tournament along with repeat qualifiers Arden Brunn from Holy Redeemer.

Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown makes her third state appearance. She won the district Class 2A title in 2021 before the Tigers moved up in classification and she finished tied for 19th in the state a year ago.