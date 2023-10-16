🔊 Listen to this

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) battles for position with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix around goaltender Matt Tomkins during the first period of an NHL game, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Matt Tomkins makes a save as defenseman Darren Raddysh battles with Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) in front of the net during the first period of an NHL game, in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk had his second two-goal game as the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Sunday night.

Mathieu Joseph, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tim Stützle also scored, while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots to get his first win with the Senators, who won got their second victory in two nights.

“Two games of playing our type of hockey,” Tkachuk said. “That’s just been our goal. We don’t care about wins or losses, it’s just how quickly we get to our game. I think we’ve shown that we’re starting to find it now, and I think we’re going to keep building on it.”

Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot each scored for the Lightning, and Matt Tomkins had 33 saves in his NHL debut.

Both teams had played Saturday with the Senators beating Philadelphia 5-2, while Tampa Bay fell 6-4 to Detroit.

Leading 3-2, Tkachuk was able to give the Senators some breathing room midway through the third period when he beat Darren Raddysh in a race and scored five-hole on Tomkins. Stützle added an empty-net goal, with Korpisalo picking up the secondary assist.

“Winning is exciting,” Tarasenko said. “We had a lot of talks before the season. When you win, everything is different. Like, the mood is different, you know, the atmosphere and confidence level.”

Ottawa outshot Tampa Bay 17-3 in the first period, scoring the opening goal for the third straight game when Tarasenko got a backhanded pass from Ridly Greig and beat Tomkins from down low 7:02 into the game.

“People are going to sit there and look at the first period and say oh my god, they just have 17- 3 or whatever it was,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, “but we’re looking at chances that actually have a chance of going into the net and pucks I guess directed at the net that have a chance, but we didn’t feel like we gave them a whole lot.”

Tomkins weathered the early onslaught and looked solid.

“(Tomkins) was unbelievable,” Cirelli said. “You know from the first puck drop he made huge saves and kept us in that game the whole game. Huge credit to him the way he came in here and he made saves and played really well.”

The Lightning tied it in the opening minute of the second as Cirelli crossed to the front of the net uncontested and roofed a shot over Korpisalo.

Midway through the period, Raddysh blocked Tkachuk’s shot and dropped allowing the Senators’ captain to grab the loose puck and make it 2-1 at 8:48.

Tampa Bay tied it again with 7 minutes left in the middle period when Jeannot capitalized on the rebound of a shot by Victor Hedman.

“The two goals they score, we give them tap-ins there,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “And that’s hard for a goalie sometimes, but give our guys credit, give the (defense) credit, we came out ready to play, we held the chances down, but certainly we have to manage those big-time breakdowns.”

With just under a minute to play in the second, Tarasenko picked off a drop pass by Tampa Bay’s Nick Perbix and passed it to Joseph, fired it into the top corner to put Ottawa ahead again.

“It was just a tough goal to give up with a minute left and we had tired D out there and again, they catch a break,” Cooper said. “You know, they try and force the puck in, we got a stick on it and it goes right to Joseph and it’s in the net.

“Tkachuk’s goal (Raddysh) blocks it and it goes right on his stick, but we put ourselves in those situations and they capitalized so you know good on them for that.”

MILESTONES: Cooper coached his 800th NHL game Sunday. He has a 481-252-67 record. … Ottawa’s Parker Kelly played in his 100th NHL game Sunday.

SIDELINED: Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos did not play. He is listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

SEEING FAMILIAR FACES: Austin Watson returned to Ottawa to face his former team after signing a one-year deal with the Lightning in the offseason.

UP NEXT:Lightning: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.Senators: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

DUCKS 6, HURRICANES 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Frank Vatrano scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick, Pavel Mintyukov got his first NHL goal and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes for their eighth straight victory in a home opener.

Anaheim is tied with Boston and Toronto for the longest active winning streaks in home openers. The Ducks have also earned points in each of their last 11 Honda Center debuts since 2013 (10-0-1).

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Sam Carrick also scored as Anaheim took a 3-0 lead less than 13 minutes into the game. The Ducks were clinging to a one-goal lead late in the third before putting it away with a pair of empty-net goals, including Vatrano’s at 18:41.

Ryan Strome and Mason McTavish each hade two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for Anaheim.

It was the first victory for Anaheim coach Greg Cronin, who was hired during the offseason after five seasons behind the bench for the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals — giving him four in Carolina’s first three games — and Martin Necas also scored. Antti Raanta stopped 19 shots.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead when his wrist shot from the right faceoff circle went between Raanta’s legs and into the net. The goal was also Anaheim’s second in a span of 99 seconds after Carrick got the Ducks on the scoreboard 6:52 into the game.

Mintyukov, the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, made it 3-0 with 7:54 left in the first. The Russian defenseman got a backhand pass from Jackson LaCombe and put a wrist shot by Raanta, who was out of position.

At 19 years, 324 days, Mintyukov is the fifth youngest defenseman in the franchise’s 30-year history to score his first goal. It was also LaCombe’s first NHL point, making it the fifth time in NHL history that two defensemen recorded their first career goal and first assist on the same play. The last time it happened was in 2019 by Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers.

Teravainen got the Hurricanes to 3-1 early in the second period when he went top shelf after batting the puck to the ice when it took a strange bounce off the boards.

Vatrano — who had a career-high 41 points last season — then made it 4-1 at 16:44 of the second period with a wrist shot after getting the pass from Strome behind the net.

Teravainen had a slap shot from just inside the blue line on the power play at 3:01 of the third period to make it 4-2.

Necas scored on the power play to pull Carolina within one with 4:31 remaining.

UP NEXT: Hurricanes: At San Jose on Tuesday night. Anaheim: Host Dallas on Thursday night.